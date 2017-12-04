March 22, 2018 – Museum of Jewish Heritage, Manhattan

Fundraising is all about creating trust and building relationships that lead logically to donating, giving and other support. If you want to hone your direct response fundraising skills and stay apprised of the latest trends in nonprofit membership development. The 3rd annual Nonprofit FundCon will bring together fundraising and development executives from nonprofits across New York to discuss how to create a campaign and raise money.

Discussions to include:

· Building a database and using the data to better connect with your donors

· Creating and implementing a successful event while raising significant funds

· Enhancing direct response campaigns

· How to turn-around your development program

· Importance of a fundraising mindset to all of your organizational communications

· Using Technology to Enhance Your Message: From Websites to Mobile to Social Media to Mobile

· Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Campaigns

· Storytelling — How to Tell the Story of Your Organization

Who will attend?

Nonprofit Chief Executives, Executive Directors, Board of Directors, Consultants, Agencies and Other Marketing Professionals, Nonprofit Development, Marketing and Strategy Officers, Direct Response Fundraisers, Major Gifts Officers & Staff, Membership Staff, city and state public officials in communications and public affairs, and those who service these executives