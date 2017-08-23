NYN Media will honor 50 of New York’s most prominent and accomplished leaders in human services, health care, education and other nonprofits over the age of 50 who continue to make a positive impact on New York through their achievements, leadership abilities, philanthropic efforts, and dedication to the betterment of the State!



To be eligible, nominees must be a New York State resident and must be at least 50 as of November 1, 2017



Deadline: September 22, 2017 at 6:00pm

Join us for a breakfast at Manhattan Penthouse (80 Fifth Avenue) on November 1st from 8:30-10:30AM.