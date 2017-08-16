Since February, Damyn Kelly has been the president and CEO of Lutheran Social Services of New York, having replaced the longtime head Dr. David Benke. He was previously the Executive Director for Southeast Bronx Neighborhood Centers, Inc., Damyn joined us to talk about leading an organization with a $56 million budget that helps more than 7,000 people each day in programs ranging from pre-school, immigration legal services, housing for the formerly homeless, foster care and food pantries.

