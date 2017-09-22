Moderator Ron Gold and panelsts at MarkCon

Because you’re all busy and may not have reigned in that ever-expanding inbox, on Fridays we’ll highlight the three stories that got the most attention in our newsletter this week and two of the most popular original articles from our website.

* New York City First Lady Chirlane McCray launched the NYC Unity Project the city’s first-ever, multi-agency strategy to deliver unique services to LGBTQ youth, including a new 24-hour drop-in center in Jamaica, Queens that will open in October 2017. (Sept. 19)

* For the 5,000 or so school-age foster kids around the city and the thousands more who have spent time in the system, the educational options offered by the city and state are insufficient to mitigate the trauma and turmoil they experience at home, a columnist wrote in the New York Post (Sept. 19)

* Chris Stone is leaving the Open Society Foundations after nearly six years of working to tame a dysfunctional organization and navigate the complicated world of George Soros, Inside Philanthropy wrote. (Sept. 15)





From NYN Media:

* Last Thursday, NYN Media hosted our third annual MarkCon at the Museum of Jewish Heritage. During the all-day event, hundreds of attendees heard panelists talk about issues facing nonprofits and the opportunities that a good marketing campaign can open up. See our photos on Flickr, and if you missed the event or want to relive the joy, watch it here.

* Hospitals are beginning to see the benefit of partnering with community service providers to reduce admissions and bring down costs say Adam Cole, partner and national co-leader of BDO’s nonprofit and education Practice and Patrick Pilch who leads BDO’s Healthcare Advisory practice. They joined us for a podcast about what trends they’re seeing as it relates to hospitals collaborating with local service providers to strengthen the continuum of care and improve health outcomes for individuals.