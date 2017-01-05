Have you gotten your raise yet? Everyone likes to see a little extra money in their paycheck, but for many nonprofits the question is where is that extra money going to come from? We reconvened our “wage warriors,” leaders of the coalition that called for a $15 minimum wage floor and funding for it through government contracts, to discuss how nonprofits are coping with the payroll increase that comes with the state’s move toward a $15 minimum wage and how they are recalibrating their advocacy efforts in the wake of Trump’s election.

We are joined by Emily Miles, director of the division of policy advocacy and research with the Federation of Protestant Welfare Agencies, Ron Deutsch, executive director of the Fiscal Policy Institute, and Allison Sesso, executive director of the Human Services Council. Note, this podcast was recorded in late 2016.

