In advance of domestic violence awareness month this October, an increase in reports of domestic violence incidents in New York City has gotten the attention of local elected officials – but the financial pressures that can sometimes keep domestic violence victims bound to their abusers too often go unaddressed. The Shine Foundation’s Founding Chair Jennifer Tan and President Lisa Nann join us to talk about why that is, and what their all-volunteer nonprofit organization is doing about it.

