* Today is the 2018 NYN Media 40 Under 40 awards. Read the biographies of the most important 20-and-30-somethings in New York nonprofits.

* Close to Home advocates say that the New York City budget process is their best hope to plug a $41.5 million gap left by the recently approved state budget – but there is little room for failure, NYN Media reports.

* Today’s Buzz says what nonprofit leader is retiring, what Chicago-based organization landed a $500,000 contract with ACS and what nonprofit is footing the bill for the New York City council speaker to visit the Holy Land.

TOP NEWS:

* Homeless students on average miss 20 days of school per year, making them less likely than other children to be on grade level and more likely to drop out of school in New York City, according to a new report from the Institute for Children, Poverty and Homelessness, The New York Times reports.

* After police killed a mentally ill man in Brooklyn, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has been urging New Yorkers to call the city’s mental health hotline. But critics say, it’s not the right resource to help people in crisis, WNYC reports.

* The state Office of Children and Family Services has ordered a shutdown of a Monroe County child protective diversionary program, and it is unclear whether this move is linked to the death of a 7-year-old last week, the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle reports.

* Gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon said she’s pushing to legalize marijuana in New York to promote racial justice, releasing a campaign video saying Albany lacked “political courage,” the New York Post reports.

* Gov. Andrew Cuomo visited Brentwood to sign legislation containing $18.5 million in anti-gang funding, including summer job programs, on the anniversary of the slayings of four young men, allegedly committed by MS-13 gang members, Newsday reports.

* U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer said a $76 million renovation at the Buffalo VA Medical Center could be in the works soon, thanks to the bipartisan spending bill Congress passed recently, The Buffalo News reports.

IN DEPTH:

* In successful movements, narratives must do more than explain conflict events; they must also highlight shared values and tell listeners what they can do to participate in the change, Nonprofit Quarterly writes.

* The time is coming to send the weary phrase “mass incarceration” into retirement, at least in New York City, where stunningly rapid shifts in policing are remaking criminal justice before our eyes, the Daily News writes.

* There are subtle ways colleges discriminate against poor students and stunt upward mobility, making college a finishing school for the affluent by valuing independent traits over interdependent ones, Vox reports.

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* President Donald Trump’s administration plans to cut thousands of Department of Justice positions, which may mean a 25 percent (or more) culling of the already tiny 60-person federal agency focused on juvenile justice, The Chronicle for Social Change reports.

* A new study found that the philanthropic sector has been evolving since Trump’s inauguration – especially in how it reacts to rapidly changing federal policy, Philanthropy News Digest reports.

KICKER: “These kids are dropping out at much higher rates than regular students. They’re being suspended. They’re repeating grades. It’s almost becoming a death sentence for their future.” – Ralph da Costa Nunez, president and CEO of the Institute for Children, Poverty and Homelessness, via The New York Times

