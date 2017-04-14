FROM NYN MEDIA:

* In response to constant pressure from nonprofit advocates and concerns about the level of federal support for the social safety net, the New York City Council’s response to Mayor Bill de Blasio’s preliminary budget proposal pushes for more money for human services providers, and argues to expand services for seniors and others.

* On this week’s podcast we ask what happens when a city agency goes directly to community leaders to find out what their priorities are? That was the thinking behind the neighborhood health initiative that helped to inform the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene’s Take Care New York 2020 program which Dr. Oxiris Barbot, First Deputy Health Commissioner of the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene and Reverend Dr. Terry Troia of Project Hospitality joined us to discuss.

* Lillian Rivera of the Hetrick-Martin Institute writes about how to create a safe school environment for transgender youth.

* Inside Philanthropy asks whether more foundations will follow the Ford Foundation’s venture into impact investing on a large scale.

* A state investment of 10 million dollars included in the state budget will go to the Liberty Defense Project, which was established by the state to assist nonprofit organizations with providing legal assistance and representation to New York’s immigrants, particularly those facing deportation under new federal regulations, The Journal News writes.

* Nonprofit Quarterly looks at the legacy of Mary Anderson, the founder of REI who recently passed away, leaving behind the nation’s largest consumer cooperative retailer and a legacy of outdoors-oriented philanthropy.

* Attorney General Eric Schneiderman released a package of measures that would be aimed at strengthening tenant rights in New York City and lowering the bar for prosecution of landlords, the Daily News writes.

* For New York to be a true sanctuary city, it must abolish broken windows policing that disproportionately targets people of color and immigrants for criminal enforcement of low-level offenses, Melanie Van Orden, a member of the Justice Team at 4th Universalist Society and Faith in New York, writes in NY Slant.

* De Blasio and the NYC Economic Development Corporation announced a partnership with Staten Island MakerSpace, a nonprofit STEAM education and community innovation center that helps support new companies that are creating jobs on Staten Island, the Staten Island Advance writes.

* Jennifer Terry, former program manager at Rebuilding Together NYC, writes in City Limits that cuts to Americorps would hurt New York’s communities and tomorrow’s leaders

Human services workers across systems are invited to NYU Silver School of Social Work's 3-hour, 3CEU seminar on Autism Spectrum Disorder: From Early Signs to Diagnosis and Treatment. On Friday, April 21st, presenter Sarah Kern, LCSW, Program Coordinator of NYU Langone's ASD Clinical and Research Program, will explore the characteristic symptoms of and treatments for ASD as it manifests in the areas of social, emotional, cognitive, and behavioral functioning across the lifespan.

* As President Donald Trump announced that his administration would renew efforts to pass a Republican health care law, advocates for consumers and workers denounced the GOP’s proposal as bad for New York, the Times Union writes.

* The election of Trump has provoked elation, outrage and self-reflection among Americans across the political spectrum and for some, it has even prompted something more drastic: a career change, the New York Times writes.





* A video conferencing pilot to respond to domestic violence, overseen by the Office of the Statewide Coordinating Judge for Family Violence Cases, works with designated advocacy organizations and stakeholders in each county, City Limits writes.

What drives family homelessness in NYC? Join the Institute for Children, Poverty and Homelessness for an in-depth look at the data as we launch the 2017 "On the Map: The Dynamics of Family Homelessness" with a panel discussion featuring leaders in the field. The moderator is WNYC's Mirela Iverac. Introduction by Dr. Ralph da Costa Nunez.

* Chinatown Partnership is one of 34 organizations throughout the city that is set to get some extra cash this year from the NYC Department of Small Business Services, according to Patch.

* The CNY Diaper Bank, a Syracuse nonprofit that collects diapers for local families in need, is holding its second annual “Make a Mother’s Day” Diaper Drive this May, LocalSyr.com writes.

* The Rensselaer County Department of Mental Health will now be able to start a Peer Engagement Program, thanks to funding from New York state, the Troy Record writes.

* A new elementary charter school is eyeing space within the overcrowded District 24 for its 400-seat school focused on science, strong writing skills, creativity and emotional resiliency, DNAinfo writes.





To see your birthday mentioned, click here.

* The New York Community Trust recently approved more than $5.6 million in grants to help 54 nonprofits. The grants will help some groups respond to federal policy changes while helping others address longstanding problems such as unemployment, homelessness and low voter turnout. As immigrants face threats of deportation and discrimination, a grant of $280,000 to Advocates for Children of New York will help make city schools safe and effective for young immigrants. The Trust is giving Black Women’s Blueprint 75,000 dollars to start a hotline for female victims of violence, hire counselors and advocate for the federal funding of female victims’ services. With 150,000 dollars from The Trust, Rockaway Waterfront Alliance will start nutrition and cooking classes, a produce buying club using local farms, and hydroponics to help low-income residents. For the full list of grantees, click here.

* Today, 18 NYCHA residents will graduate from Childcare Business Pathways after completing 15 weeks of intense training to open a licensed daycare in their homes. The program is run by the city's Small Business Services, Business Outreach Center Network and Childcare Development Support Corporation. It is funded by Citi Community Development. It connects public housing residents with the resources, training, licenses, grants and supplies to launch home-based childcare businesses. Program participants received free training to complete the New York State childcare business application and to prepare their homes for the required Department of Health and Mental Hygiene inspections. They also went through safety training including first aid, CPR, and medication administration. In 2015 and 2016, the Food Business Pathways program graduated 139 NYCHA public housing residents and NYCHA section 8 voucher holders and so far 113 food businesses have been created.





* Two veterans from the New York City healthcare industry have been tapped by the William F. Ryan Community Health Network as Executive Directors. Samuel C. Bartels, MPH, who has previously held posts within the Montefiore Health System, will lead the Ryan Network’s flagship center on the Upper West Side, while Bob Fohngho, MPA, CMPE, with recent experience at Columbia University Medical Center, Mount Sinai Health System and Memorial Sloan Kettering, will head up the Ryan Women & Children’s Center, also in northern Manhattan. The Ryan Network is a family of federally qualified health centers delivering care to medically underserved communities throughout Manhattan.

* In the past four months, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has seemed intent on expanding his appeal by pursuing initiatives aimed at a larger constituency of vital importance to his and his party’s long-term prospects: the middle class, The New York Times reports.

* The Corrections Officers’ Benevolent Association will kick off attacks against de Blasio for the spike in city jail violence during his tenure and is planning to distribute 50,000 palm cards throughout the five boroughs criticizing him for being “last in the nation for ‘safe jails,’” the New York Post writes.

* The bicycle deliveryman who is suing former New York City Mayor David Dinkins over an alleged hit-and-run is asking the judge to hand him a default victory, because the retired politician has allegedly refused to sit for a deposition, the Post writes.





