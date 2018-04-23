FROM NEW YORK NONPROFIT MEDIA AND CITY & STATE:



* Co-Presidents Jon Denham and Paul Wolf of real estate firm Denham Wolf joined us for an NYN Media podcast to talk about making real estate decisions with your nonprofit’s mission in mind.

* Black and Latino students are badly underrepresented at New York City’s specialized high schools, but state Sen. Jamaal Bailey writes that he is introducing a three-point legislative package to change that.

* Today’s Buzz tells who set aside 5 million dollars for women-centered film and theater projects and what nonprofit brought John Leguizamo to The Apollo.



TOP NEWS:



*The Center for Public Integrity reports that the New York Attorney General’s office has joined Virginia officlas in investigating the nonprofit Center for American Homeless Veterans which reportedly spends nearly all of the money it raises on telemarketing consultants and its own leader’s salary.

* Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he intends to restore voting rights to felons on parole, by considering pardons for all 35,000 people currently on parole in New York, The New York Times reports.

* On Friday, the de Blasio administration is expected to announce the creation of a New York City task force aimed at improving how police respond to 911 calls involving the mentally ill, coming two weeks after Saheed Vassell was shot and killed by NYPD officers in Brooklyn, WNYC reports.

* More news below …

************

Searching for Volunteers and Interns?

New York Nonprofit Jobs is happy to announce that we are now offering a BRAND NEW Volunteer/Internship job listing for ONLY $30. We understand how essential volunteers and interns are to the daily workings of nonprofit organizations, and that is why we are so excited to bring this career outreach option to you!

With our First Read morning email reaching over 8,000 subscribers by 9 a.m.daily, post now to find your future interns and volunteers.

************

* Advocates and elected officials are mounting a fresh push for Mayor de Blasio to fund services for homeless students, as there was no dedicated funding for programs to aid them in his $89 billion preliminary budget, the Daily News reports.

* The New York times profiles the Metropolitan Museum of Art's newest director, noting that to the “consternation of some,” he is, “another white man in a position that has been filled exclusively from those ranks.”

* Represent a quarterly magazine giving voice to youth in foster care, shares Tayla’s tips for improving ACS based on what happened when she was separated from her family by the city agency.

************

Announcing NYN Media’s OpCon! This event focuses on streamlining processes and operations for nonprofits in New York. Discussions will include Challenges in Leadership Transition, Nonprofit Efficiency, Tips for Supporting Good Governance and more. Nonprofit OpCon will be held on June 13, 2018at the Hebrew Union College. For more information on speakers and topics click here.

************

IN DEPTH:

* Against the backdrop of the chaos surrounding the Trump administration and the 2016 election, The Atlantic reports that even in a high-tech era, fears about minority political agency are the most reliable way to destabilize the U.S. political system.



* The Chronicle for Social Change reports that The Government Accountability Office (GAO) released a report this month on school discipline with a topline finding that “black students, boys and students with disabilities were disproportionately disciplined in K-12 public schools.”

* Inside Philanthropy reports that the recently announced My Brother’s Keeper Community Challenge Competition is one of a number of racial justice efforts begun after former President Obama left office and informs us about the Obama Foundation’s priorities going forward.

************

CSR Gender Parity Summit rescheduled to May 2, 2018. This event will focus on the latest research and strategies on how to grow the next generation of leaders and change agents - women and men - on gender parity. Speakers include Kathy Hochul, Lieutenant Governor of New York, Jacqueline Ebanks, Executive Director, NYC Commission on Gender Equity, Assembly Member Nily Rozic, Chair, Task Force on Women Issues. The conference will be on May 2nd at the Manny Cantor Center. Click here for the full agenda.

************

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* Jared Kushner met with Republicans and Democrats to build momentum for prison reform legislation that could advance to the House floor next week, but the Senate is pushing for a more sweeping criminal justice package, Politico reports.

* The Supreme Court on Tuesday struck down a law that allowed the government to deport some immigrants who commit serious crimes, limiting the Trump administration’s efforts to deport people convicted of some kinds of crimes, The New York Times reports.

Attention Nonprofits: We are now accepting 2018 Annual NYN Sponsors. Sponsorships include: discounted employment advertisements, coverage of your annual event, board appointments and more. Details on the sponsorship opportunities can be found here, or email cydney@nynmedia.com





LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

(Visit NYN Careers to view all jobs.)

To advertise your employment opportunities with NYN Media email cdorman@cityandstateny.com.





************

Searching for Volunteers and Interns?

New York Nonprofit Jobs is happy to announce that we are now offering a BRAND NEW Volunteer/Internship job listing for ONLY $30. We understand how essential volunteers and interns are to the daily workings of nonprofit organizations, and that is why we are so excited to bring this career outreach option to you!

With our First Read morning email reaching over 8,000 subscribers by 9 a.m.daily, post now to find your future interns and volunteers.

************

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: To Jason Reischel, Brooklyn borough manager for Pre-K for All Outreach Team at the New York City Department of Education …

To have your birthday mentioned, click here.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

April 20 – Nonprofit Excellence Awards applications due

April 24 – Local leaders with impact panel discussion

May 1 – Data + The Greater Good

Submit your event here.

KICKER: “At the ACS building, they asked us for our electronic devices. My brother kept his cellphone, whispering to us not to say anything because we might need it to call Mommy if they hurt us.“ Tayla –via Represent



Have feedback to offer, or story tips? Spotted a website problem? Email us at editor@nynmedia.com





NYN emails not reaching your main inbox?

Try adding us to your email contacts list to help with proper delivery.