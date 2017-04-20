FROM NYN MEDIA:

* On this week’s podcast, we examine the Fair Fares coalition as a case study of an effective partnership. Nancy Rankin, Vice President for Policy Research and Advocacy with the Community Service Society of New York; Rebecca Bailin, Campaign Manager, for Riders Alliance; and Jaqi Cohen of the Straphangers Campaign talk about how they attracted media coverage, harnessed grassroots activism and helped more than 40 partners stay on the same page as their campaign gained momentum.

* Check out some photos from Tuesday’s Front Line Heroes awards breakfast. See a list of the winners here.

TOP NEWS:

* A Brooklyn judge on Wednesday extended an order blocking the opening of a Crown Heights homeless shelter to give time to those fighting the facility to negotiate a possible compromise with the city over the project, according to DNAinfo.

* Gov. Andrew Cuomo awarded 28.8 million dollars to seven supportive housing projects across New York State, allowing the construction of 252 housing units for homeless New Yorkers, according to his office.

* After interviewing homeless young people across 13 cities in the United States and Canada, researchers concluded that 56 percent of homeless transgender youth had been involved in the sex trade in some way, while 40 percent of homeless young women and 25 percent of young men were, the New York Times writes.

* There are only 35 affordable apartments for every 100 low-income families in New York City, and insufficient federal funding will only push thousands more to the brink of homelessness, Jacquelyn Simone, a policy analyst at Coalition for the Homeless, writes in NY Slant.

* Cuomo announced the state will invest 213 million dollars on efforts to combat the statewide heroin and opioid epidemic, which he described as the “worst drug scourge” the nation has ever faced, the Daily News reports.

* Inside Philanthropy writes about the disbelief that AmeriCorps, the federal program that has for more than two decades helped supply vital manpower to charities like City Year, could simply go away.

* Nonprofit Quarterly offers some recent examples of nonprofits working to protect cornerstone experiences for children in poverty.

* The state budget will reform the public defense system for poor criminal defendants, and advocates view the final deal with optimism, even though the recent agreement fell short of a full state takeover of public criminal defense costs, the Times Union reports.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* The New York City Environmental Justice Alliance is releasing a report this week pushing for more aggressive city action on energy and environment issues as President Donald Trump's administration looks to shutter a catalog of programs designed to help the poor and the environment, Politico New York writes.

* Academics and lower-wage employees (oftentimes at nonprofits), as well as foreign students drawn to those jobs, count on on H-1B visas, and a crackdown could hinder their efforts to pursue the jobs they love, in fields that aren’t typically lucrative, like advocacy and social justice, Think Progress writes.





IN DEPTH:

* Following concerns about redevelopment, local arts council Staten Island Arts has started a project called Future Culture, with the goal of bringing artists and residents into the conversation about development on the North Shore, according to WNYC.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* Organized by a nonprofit called M.A.D.E. Transitional Services, in collaboration with the Columbia University and NYU Schools of Social Work, the Second Chance Job Fair provided what for many could be a life-changing opportunity to find jobs that might otherwise have been out of reach if they tried to contact employers on their own, according to The Crime Report.

* House at Work LLC, a website startup that connects homeowners with home improvement professionals, has raised $25,000 in funding from the nonprofit Launch NY, according to the Rochester Business Journal.

* Over the past 25 years, Hour Children, a nonprofit that aids formerly incarcerated women with children trying to get back on their feet, has been quietly changing lives and broadening its scope throughout Queens, the Queens Tribune reports.

NYN BUZZ:

* Since 2009, Long Island Cares, Inc.-The Harry Chapin Food Bank has been providing mobile deliveries of emergency food, personal care products, nutritional supplements, clothing, blankets, sleeping bags, and even tents as part of their Hope for the Homeless Mobile Outreach Program. Now because of a 30,000 dollar grant from Island Federal Credit Union the custom-designed van will continue its travels throughout Nassau and Suffolk counties three days per week to help our homeless community. The program is headed by Richard Shackelford, a member of the regional food bank's leadership team who has established a trusting and supportive relationship with Long Island's homeless families and individuals.

* Bowlers, sponsors and spectators recently came together at Farmingdale Lanes in Farmingdale to make a difference in the lives of children and adults with special needs, raising more than $22,000 to benefit Adults and Children with Learning and Developmental Disabilities, Inc. ACLD Foundation’s second annual Bowling For An Enviable Life FUNdraiser brought people supporting ACLD together, with members of the ACLD family joining ACLD partners and the community for some bowling fun while helping ACLD pursue its mission to provide children and adults with autism, learning and other developmental disabilities with opportunities for pursuing enviable lives, increasing their independence and fostering supportive relationships within the community.





FUNDING AND GRANTS:

* The New York State Department of Health AIDS Institute, announced the availability of $375,000 in state funding to provide leadership and coordination to organizations funded through the AIDS Institute’s Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Health and Human Services initiative: Provision of Direct Health and Human Services for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Individuals, Families and Communities and to other NYS LGBT Health and Human Services Network members. Funding will support one organization with a statewide reach to provide leadership, coordination, technical assistance, capacity building, health promotion/awareness, education and support.

What drives family homelessness in NYC? Join the Institute for Children, Poverty and Homelessness for an in-depth look at the data as we launch the 2017 "On the Map: The Dynamics of Family Homelessness" with a panel discussion featuring leaders in the field. The moderator is WNYC's Mirela Iverac. Introduction by Dr. Ralph da Costa Nunez. Thurs. 4/20, 9 am.

NYN CAREERS

(Visit www.nyncareers.com to view all jobs.)





Brief Strategic Family Therapy Therapist (Bilingual Spanish), Graham Windham

The Brief Strategic Family Therapist works as part of a prevention team to promote child safety and well-being, reduce risks to children and youth, and prevent foster care placement. This intervention employs a team approach between the therapist, a case planner, the program supervisor and the model developer to engage the entire family into the intervention, while simultaneously remaining attuned to environmental and familial safety and risk issues.





Director of Compliance and Quality Improvement, ADAPT Community Network

Under general direction, is responsible for oversight and support to the agency compliance department. This includes, but is not limited to incident reporting, supervision of agency investigators, internal program audits, staff training in compliance related areas and maintaining quality and compliance within agency programs.





Bilingual Psychotherapist, ANDRUS

ANDRUS' Mental Health Division is seeking a Staff Psychotherapist to provide direct clinical services (evaluation, assessments, treatment), as primary therapist, to assigned patients. The Staff Psychotherapist will provide individual, family and group and milieu therapy in the clinic and offsite (i.e.: home and school) and is supervised by assigned supervisor, assistant clinic manager. We have openings in our Yonkers, NY, White Plains, NY and Peekskill, NY clinic locations. (Bilingual Spanish/English required).





Education Openings, QSAC

QSAC is looking for dedicated and energetic professionals who are passionate about education and making a significant difference in the lives of students with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and their families. There are Full Time positions as Special Education Teachers, NYS Teachers Assistant and Speech Therapist in our preschool in Douglaston and our day schools in Whitestone and Bronx. We have part time Special Education Teachers position for EI, SEIT and SETSS programs (NYC boroughs).





POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* A state audit revealed that traffic forcing some LaGuardia Airport travelers to walk down the highway could have been avoided if New York City wasn’t nearly a decade late in performing $100 million in road projects, the New York Post reports.

* New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said he does not plan to release a long-awaited list of donors who didn’t get what they wanted from city government, but will instead write an op-ed that presents a few examples, Politico New York reports.

* Cuomo is willing to put $25 million toward a new train station in Buffalo, and according to several sources, a station selection committee is slated to announce that the best spot for the station is near the current downtown station, The Buffalo News reports.





UPCOMING EVENTS:

April 25 -- New York Lawyers for the Public Interest and Foundation Center’s Nonprofit Formation Fundamentals Series workshop will focus on fundraising essentials.

Visit http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/events/s9mv2/65120897 to submit an event or view all community events.





NYN EVENTS:

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

12 p.m. – The #NoCuts Coalition, an alliance of dozens of grassroots groups, civic organizations, faith leaders and labor unions, rally against the Trump administration’s proposed budget cuts to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, 26 Federal Plaza, Manhattan.

1 p.m. – The New York City Council Committee on Economic Development holds a hearing examining the economic impact of President Donald Trump’s proposed travel bans on New York City’s economy, Council Chambers, City Hall, Manhattan.

1:30 p.m. – New York City mayoral candidate Paul Massey Jr. discusses education policy and tours the Cristo Rey Brooklyn High School, 710 E. 37th St., Brooklyn.

1:30 p.m. – Communities United for Police Reform and others host a press conference to announce legal action opposing the NYPD’s policies on body cameras, plaza outside of City Hall gates on Brooklyn Bridge side, Manhattan.

6 p.m. – New York City first lady Chirlane McCray will speak about mental health at the Phyllis L. Kossoff Lecture, Roosevelt House Public Policy Institute at Hunter College, 47-49 E. 65th St., Manhattan.

6 p.m. – Public Advocate James hosts Talk to Tish, Casita Maria Center for Arts & Education, 928 Simpson St., Bronx.

6 p.m. – Velázquez hosts the Immigration Know Your Rights forum in Sunset Park, P.S. 1 Beacon School, 309 47th St., Brooklyn.

6:30 p.m. – U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries hosts a town hall meeting on the Trump presidency, Boys and Girls High School, 1700 Fulton St., Brooklyn.

6:30 p.m. – The 2nd Congressional District hosts a town hall meeting to express concern over U.S. Rep. Peter King’s support of the Muslim and refugee ban, Make the Road NY, 1090 Suffolk Ave., Brentwood.





POINT OF INTEREST:

Hour Children took its name from the three precious hours in the life of a child with an incarcerated mother: the last hour they have together before jail, the hour allowed during visits, and the first hour of reunion following time served, via the Queens Tribune.