* Jennifer Jones-Austin, CEO and executive director of FPWA joined us for an NYN Media Insights podcast and tells us what she will look at first when New York City Mayor de Blasio releases his executive budget – expected today.

* Today’s Buzz has the details on $30 million in fresh New York City contracts, a flash mob in honor of Denim Day 2018, the VIP who anchored Getting Out and Staying Out’s event last night and a baseball player remembered for feeding the hungry.

* From its loads of green space to its suburban je ne sais quoi, Staten Island has always stood out among its fellow boroughs. Here’s a look at some of its most Staten Island-y issues.



TOP NEWS:

* Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson is proposing far-reaching changes to federal housing subsidies, tripling rent for the poorest households and making it easier for housing authorities to impose work requirements, The Washington Post reports.

* An NYPD sergeant urged a Midtown Manhattan Starbucks to stop giving free food to the homeless after dozens of disturbance calls at the location – and a new lawsuit alleges that a subsequent attack against the officer was the coffee shop’s fault, the New York Post reports.

* The death of Abraham Cardenas, a first-grader at Brockport’s Barclay Elementary School, is a sobering reminder more efforts are needed to educate the public about child abuse, writes the CEO of Northern Rivers Family of Services in the Democrat and Chronicle.

* Long Island might look a lot like its other New York City suburbs, but as a region, Long Island is falling behind its neighbors in a disturbing number of ways, from population growth to housing to poverty, Newsday writes.

* Gov. Cuomo threatened Wednesday to bar immigration agents from state property without a warrant and promised to sue the feds if they continued “reckless” and “unconstitutional” roundups, the Daily News reports.

* As the #CloseRikers efforts celebrates its first anniversary, Juvenile Justice Information Exchanges tells the story of how a former young inmate at Rikers named Herbert Murray became an advocate for criminal justice reform.

Announcing NYN Media's OpCon! This event focuses on streamlining processes and operations for nonprofits in New York. Discussions will include Challenges in Leadership Transition, Nonprofit Efficiency, Tips for Supporting Good Governance and more. Nonprofit OpCon will be held on June 13, 2018at the Hebrew Union College.

IN DEPTH:

* In areas in which the value of a volunteer hour is greatest, the value of a volunteer might rival that of a cash donation. In New York, the value of a volunteer hour continues to rise, up to $24.69 in 2017, The NonProfit Times reports.

* The Redlich Horwitz Foundation has a new report with recommendations on how New York state can downsize its use of congregate care placements for youth in favor of more home-based placements, reports The Chronicle of Social Change.

* Nonprofit online revenue increased 23 percent in 2017 and nonprofits are reaching more people through digital channels than ever before, an analysis by communications agency M+R Strategic Services finds, Philanthropy News Digest reports.

* Black girls are often disciplined more harshly in school than their white peers, and dress codes seem to be part of the problem, according to a new report from the National Women’s Law Center, Vox reports.

CSR Gender Parity Summit rescheduled to May 2, 2018. This event will focus on the latest research and strategies on how to grow the next generation of leaders and change agents - women and men - on gender parity. Speakers include Kathy Hochul, Lieutenant Governor of New York, Jacqueline Ebanks, Executive Director, NYC Commission on Gender Equity, Assembly Member Nily Rozic, Chair, Task Force on Women Issues. The conference will be on May 2nd at the Manny Cantor Center.

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* Ronny L. Jackson, President Trump’s embattled nominee to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs, withdrew from consideration Thursday amid mushrooming allegations of professional misconduct that raised questions about the White House vetting process, The Washington Post reports.

* The Chronicle of Social Change reports two powerful stories from the first-ever National Children of Incarcerated Parents Conference, which drew 285 attendees and offered three full days of sessions on innovative programs, family-focused policy and lived experiences.

* The House Judiciary Committee scrapped plans to vote on a prison reform proposal Wednesday backed by Jared Kushner, potentially dooming one of the few remaining prospects for significant bipartisan compromise this Congress, Politico reports.

* Seven governors, including Gov. Andrew Cuomo, announced plans to launch an “unprecedented” multistate consortium to study gun violence as a public health issue, saying they were upset at the lack of action from Washington, Politico New York reports.

Teacher

The HeartShare School New York, New York Bilingual Early Childhood Specialist CHILD CARE COUNCIL OF SUFFOLK, INC. Commack, New York Program Coordinator, NY START Services for the UnderServed, Inc. Brooklyn, New York

UPCOMING EVENTS:

May 1 – Data + The Greater Good

May 4 – CRE Rising Fund applications due

May 20 – AIDS Walk New York

June 4 – Screening of affordable housing documentary Miracle on 42nd street

KICKER: “Dress codes have been around for so long, we don’t really think about the message it sends to girls … We’re sending the message that what girls wear is more important than what they think.” – Kayla Patrick, an education fellow at the National Women’s Law Center, via Vox.





