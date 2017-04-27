FROM NYN MEDIA:

* This month, the Institute for Children, Poverty and Homelessness released a report and found some shocking conclusions: one of which was that the number of families in shelters increased by a third between 2012 and 2015. Joining us to talk about the report is ICPH’s president, Ralph da Costa Nunez, who has been CEO of Homes for the Homeless since 1987, and is a veteran of city and state government.

TOP NEWS:

* Mayor Bill de Blasio on Wednesday proposed an 84.9 billion dollar operating budget for New York City that included new spending to provide legal services to immigrants, a nod to changing federal policy under President Donald Trump, according to The New York Times.

* De Blasio also released an updated 10-year construction plan that adds roughly $6 billion in new costs, such as a subsidy to make affordable housing units even cheaper, and 300 million dollars to renovate homeless shelters, the New York Post writes.

* Ken Griffin, the billionaire founder of hedge fund firm Citadel LLC, will make a 15 million dollar donation to the Robin Hood Foundation, a New York City poverty-fighting group that named a new chief executive officer this week, Bloomberg News writes.

* WNYC speaks with an NBC New York investigative reporter who helped find that New York City rarely gets deals when it books hotel rooms to house thousands of homeless people.

* In another slap at de Blasio, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he’d support legislation to shut down Rikers Island within three years instead of the 10-year plan the mayor has suggested, the Daily News writes.

* The New York Police Department is set to begin a court-ordered body camera pilot program in Washington Heights and Inwood today, the first step toward a goal of putting them on all 23,000 of its patrol officers in two years, the Times reports.

* In the interest of free speech and academic freedom, women’s march organizer Linda Sarsour, tapped by the City University’s School of Public Health to be its June commencement speaker, must be allowed to appear, the Daily News writes in an editorial.

* Daun Paris and her husband Peter Hauspurg, who have served on the JCCA Board of Trustees for a combined 20 years, talked to Bisnow about philanthropy and JCCA.

* De Blasio’s ambitious plan to gather 700 million dollars from Albany and Washington D.C. to fund the lion's share of his new 3-K for All plan faces opposition from his would-be allies in the Democratic-led Assembly, Politico New York writes.

* While residents initially opposed a shelter in Kensington, Brooklyn, residents eventually embraced it, Fox 5 reports.

The Fordham Center for Nonprofit Leaders offers both a Master's of Science and an Executive Education Certificate program in Nonprofit Leadership.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* More than one-third of foundation CEOs anticipate making changes to their grant-making budgets in light of the election of Trump, just one percent of them anticipate reducing grant-making, and 14 percent indicated that their grant-making budgets will increase, the NonProfit Times writes.

*Anti-immigrant rhetoric which pushes undocumented workers into the shadows and away from talking to law enforcement is unhelpful, Mark Peters, commissioner of the New York City Department of Investigation, writes in a letter to the Times.





IN DEPTH:

* The biggest giving day of the year, #GivingTuesday, can suck up a lot of attention and effort but fundraisers can just as easily find themed days that match the organization’s mission, according to the NonProfit Times.

* As the sector commemorates National Volunteer Week and collectively thanks the millions of volunteers who selflessly give back to causes of all kinds, it might be a good time to dive a little deeper into the impact volunteerism has across all sectors all year long, Nonprofit Quarterly writes.

* Given the last few years in the U.S. and the recent presidential election, new research by the Pew Research Center showing that “the relationship between religion and education in the United States is not so simple” is not surprising, Nonprofit Quarterly writes.

Professionals who work with nonprofits have to know more than standards and regulations. They have to understand the context surrounding the organization, the motivation of leadership, and the perspective of the people served. Accounting Management Solutions, now CliftonLarsonAllen (CLA), has the broad experience needed to help strengthen and guide your organization.

CLA provides finance and accounting resources organizations need during transitions, transactions and transformations.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* Experts say an “epidemic” of drowning has taken hold across the nation, but a number of free and low-cost programs, such as those operated by Asphalt Green, are trying to teach young New Yorkers how to enjoy and respect the water, amNew York writes.

* Saying the Friends of Elizabeth Street Garden “weren’t being aggressive enough” in their efforts to save the threatened Little Italy/Soho oasis, a gallery owner and others recently formed their own nonprofit group and have taken control of the space, The Villager writes.





NYN BUZZ:

* Community leaders, affordable-housing advocates and key investment partners celebrated the opening of Gouverneur Place Apartments, a new 68-unit affordable-housing development in the Bronx that integrates affordable housing with supportive services for residents. The seven-story affordable-housing community, located at 450 Gouverneur Place, is being applauded as a model public-private partnership. The State of New York and UnitedHealthcare were the largest investors in the new 20.7 million dollars development, which features a mix of studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, and onsite amenities that include a computer lounge, community room, supportive services, laundry room, bike storage, and outdoor courtyard and recreation area. An innovative program by the New York State Office of Mental Health is providing housing opportunities for people with mental health disabilities through funding and program support for 50 of the residents.

* On Saturday, April 29, Rebuilding Together NYC will bring hundreds of volunteers to Jamaica to renovate five homes and two community centers in need of critical repairs. The volunteers will also install 15 lights throughout the neighborhood to increase public safety. They will be joined by former St. John’s and NBA star Felipe Lopez, plus Council Member Ruben Wills. The effort, which will include installing new flooring and drywall, plus electrical repairs, is part of Rebuilding Together’s National Rebuilding Day, a nationwide effort to provide free home repairs for low income Americans. These homes and community centers are some of the many projects that Rebuilding Together NYC and its volunteers are undertaking this year in Jamaica.





GRANTS AND FUNDING:

* The New York State Office of Children and Family Services is pleased to announce this funding opportunity aimed at improving the safety and well-being of children and adults through the expansion of the number of counties served by a Child Advocacy Center. CACs are child-focused, community oriented facilities where children and their families are offered the opportunity to receive coordinated intervention from the social services, criminal justice, medical, advocacy and therapeutic systems when an allegation of child abuse or maltreatment has been made. OCFS has identified federal Children’s Justice Act funds for the expansion of CACs on a regional basis. Read the RFP here.

This year we saw the potential "Year of the Woman" shift to the women of the country aligning in Washington and all over the country for the Women's March. City & State's 2017 State of NY Women forum scheduled May 25 will bring together over 250 professionals from across the state, including elected officials, public sector leaders, nonprofit and business innovators and trailblazers among NY women.

NYN CAREERS

(Visit www.nyncareers.com to view all jobs.)





Senior Program Development Specialist, Child Care Council of Suffolk

Responsible for the coordination of technical assistance activities with registered family day care programs and school age child care programs to maintain NYS regulatory compliance. Responsibilities include providing one-to-one technical assistance to programs that have demonstrated problematic compliance issues, and conducting trainings to staff to regulatory staff and registered programs





Case Work Practice Supervisor, Good Shepherd Services

In the context of youth-centered, family-focused practice to promote safety, permanency and well-being, the case work practice supervisor provides comprehensive leadership and oversight of casework practice in the residential rapid intervention center and group residence. The case work practice supervisor is responsible for the direct oversight of program case planners and monitoring all aspects of their job duties and tasks. The case work practice supervisor is also responsible for assessing training needs, professional development and high quality case work practice integration.





Director of Development and Public Relations, Astor Services for Children & Families

This candidate plans, organizes and implements comprehensive fund-raising and public relations programs for The Astor Home for Children and The Children’s Fund of the Astor Home, Inc. He/she works closely with the Board of Directors and its committees to ensure that goals and plans for the agency and the Fund are carried out. Works closely with the Executive Director and all management staff so that activities are appropriately carried out.





Bilingual Case Planner, SCO Family of Services

SCO Family of Services is seeking a Bilingual Case Planner for multiple locations of our Preventative Care program. The ideal candidate will be fluent in English and Spanish with excellent verbal and written skills in each language. They will provide individual, family counseling and case management to families to prevent foster care placement and to promote wellbeing as well as maintain a regular caseload in accordance with program's policies and procedures.





NYN MEDIA CAREERS:

THIS WEEK’S PODCAST:

* We examine the Fair Fares coalition as a case study of an effective partnership. Nancy Rankin, Vice President for Policy Research and Advocacy with the Community Service Society of New York; Rebecca Bailin, Campaign Manager, for Riders Alliance; and Jaqi Cohen of the Straphangers Campaign talk about how they attracted media coverage, harnessed grassroots activism and helped more than 40 partners stay on the same page as their campaign gained momentum.





POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* In a visit to Brentwood on Long Island, Cuomo announced the creation of an anti-gang policing initiative, in which state police will add 25 officers to the efforts of the local police and FBI, to combat MS-13, the transnational gang that he called a “scourge” on the area, the Times writes.



* Cuomo said the Penn Station situation is a “debacle” and that he has “lost all patience with Amtrak,” demanding that Amtrak step up and fix the situation created by two derailments and ongoing delays, the Post writes.



* As Trump concludes his first 100 days in office, the Rev. Al Sharpton is billing his annual convention as the first national gathering of progressives and activists of the Trump era, Politico New York reports.

Want to read New York Nonprofit Media in print? Find it every week in City & State magazine.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

April 27 -- The Children’s Village and Inwood House will hold their first joint gala

April 27 -- The Children's Village and Inwood House will hold their first joint gala





NYN EVENTS:

* On June 15, NYN Media will host its third annual Nonprofit OpCon. This event focuses on streamlining processes and operations for nonprofits in New York. How do we make things easier and more pleasant for executive leadership, operations, IT, risk, finance, HR and more? There are new industry standards to consider, and new guidelines around applying for public funds to learn. Bring your organization into the 21st century and abandon old practices that are depleting your valuable resources. It’s a new day in the nonprofit industry; join us as we explore these insights and strategies. Click here to learn more.

* On Aug. 3, NYN Media is hosting Nonprofit HRCon. This event will present roundtable discussions and feature industry experts who will discuss how to align talent management strategies necessary for an evolving workforce. It will also talk to the workforce out there about how to enhance their career through education, becoming part of multi-generational team and exploring board involvement. Featured speakers and panel presenters will share insights to help you leverage culture and human capital management practices to drive organizational growth. Learn more here.

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

12 p.m. – Assemblyman Francisco Moya, Councilman Paul Vallone, concerned and affected seniors call for additional flexibility from SCRIE/DRIE in order to provide additional assistance for seniors seeking more accessible living arrangements, Corona Senior Center, 108-74 Roosevelt Ave., Queens.

12:30 p.m. – City Councilman Paul Vallone announces the launch of a senior transportation pilot program for northeast Queens, Selfhelp Clearview Senior Center 208-11 26th Ave., Queens.

1 p.m. – The City Council Committee on Housing and Building holds a public oversight hearing on the Tenant Interim Lease Program, 250 Broadway, 16th floor committee room, Manhattan.

2 p.m. – Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul breaks ground for a new Salvation Army Headquarters, 530 State St., Binghamton.

2:30 p.m. – The New York City Commission on Human Rights hosts its 5th Annual Fair Housing Symposium with Commissioner Carmelyn Malalis, City Council Members Vanessa Gibson and Rafael Salamanca and others attending, Hostos Cafe, 450 Grand Concourse, Bronx.

3 p.m. – State Sen. Rob Ortt announces additional funding for the PFC Joseph P. Dwyer Peer Support Program which offers peer-to-peer support opportunities for veterans dealing with substance abuse, PTSD and other conditions, Veterans One-stop Center, 80 Professional Parkway, Lockport.

3 p.m. – New York City Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer and NYC Parks release renderings of the new 3 million dollar Queensbridge Park House, 41st Avenue and Vernon, Queens.

4:30 p.m. – New York City Public Advocate Letitia James delivers remarks at the Fifth Annual Fair Housing Symposium, Hostos Community College, Hostos Cafe, C Building, 500 Grand Concourse, Bronx.

5 p.m. – Van Bramer attends the Sunnyside Community Services Volunteer Recognition Night, Sunnyside Community Services, 43-31 39th St., Queens.

6:30 p.m. – Assemblywoman Rebecca Seawright hosts the 100th Anniversary of Women's Suffrage Movement with Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul and Rep. Carolyn Maloney, Law Offices of Gibson, Dunn and Cruther, 200 Park Ave., Manhattan.

6:30 p.m. – Assemblyman Walter Mosley, Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, Sen. Valmanette Montgomery and Councilwoman Laurie Combo host a town hall meeting for an update on the development of 325 Lafayette Ave., Emmanuel Baptist Church, 279 Lafayette Ave., Brooklyn.

7 p.m. – New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio hosts a Long Island City town hall with City Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer, Queens Vocational & Technical High School, 37-02 47th Ave., Queens.





POINT OF INTEREST: In a recent survey, 48 percent of foundation leaders believed that achieving organizational goals had gotten harder one month into Trump’s administration, via The NonProfit Times.