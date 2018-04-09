FROM NEW YORK NONPROFIT MEDIA AND CITY AND STATE:

* The Buzz today is that Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ricky Martin are headlining a certain nonprofit’s gala. There's more than $89 million in new federal funding for YouthBuild and the longest continuous donor in the history of UJA-Federation of New York has died at age 99.



* While some are enthralled by the Democrats’ state Senate unity deal – which Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday, City & State reports what you need to know.



TOP NEWS:

* A growing coalition of homeless people, tenants and advocates is pushing the state legislature to expand to all of New York state the tenant laws and other protections available only in the city and a few other counties, The New York Times reports.

* NYPD sources say a worker at a Bronx homeless shelter was sorting clothes at the Part of the Solution Home when a male shelter resident who occasionally helps out with the laundry — locked the door and raped her, The New York Post reports.

* New York City schools Chancellor Richard Carranza’s primary task will be to carry out Mayor Bill de Blasio’s equity and excellence agenda, which includes long-term goals aimed at providing more resources for schools in poor neighborhoods, Politico New York reports.

* Nearly 70 percent of playgrounds at New York City public housing projects are plagued by broken equipment and other dangerous conditions – and many problems were swept under the rug, according to an audit by city Comptroller Scott Stringer, The New York Post reports.

* Public health leaders warned that sexually transmitted diseases have spread at alarming rates in recent years across the Lower Hudson Valley and the latest stats show record increases in infections from three sexually transmitted diseases, Poughkeepsie Journal reports.





IN DEPTH:

* A quarter of women in fundraising have been sexually harassed and two-thirds of them say donors were the perpetrators, according to a new study of more than 1,000 fundraisers, The Chronicle of Philanthropy reports.

* Cristina Jiménez went from doing under-the-table jobs to becoming a MacArthur Fellow at 33 and president of United We Dream, a nonprofit that organizes immigrant-youth-led activism, The Atlantic reports.

* The trial run of the world's first homeless vending machine ended in failure when it was removed from a shopping center in England after officials said it was encouraging people to stay on the street rather than seek social services, The Telegraph reports.

* Spring fundraising season is upon us and the pressure is on for nonprofits to hit their goals at upcoming events. Make sure you're checking these boxes, Nonprofit Hub writes.

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* Vox reports in 11 charts how America has – and hasn’t – changed in the 50 years since Martin Luther King Jr.’s death.

* Recently-passed federal legislation is revolutionary in its approach to reorganizing the nation’s foster care system, reform advocates agree, but some are worried that the pace of change may overwhelm an already stricken child welfare system, Youth Today reports.

* Kellyanne Conway defended the Trump administration’s response to the opioid crisis Wednesday at the nation’s largest public health meeting devoted to the epidemic, BuzzFeed News reports.

KICKER: “This is a moment right now when the state legislature and the governor have to be thinking about tenant protections and tenant protections as a tool … It’s a tool to combat homelessness.” - Celia Weaver, research and policy director of New York Communities for Change, via The New York Times.





