* In an NYN Media Insights podcast Outcomes segment exploring the evaluation of youth programming, we talk with Joe Luesse co-founder and president of the New York Consortium of Evaluators and the director of evaluation for the youth development organization Harlem RBI (now DREAM). Then we talk with Paul Muratore who founded Connections, a youth-mentoring program of the Children’s Village, about training mentors and measuring their impact on the lives of youth.

* The Human Services Council of NY’s Allison Sesso, David R. Jones of Community Service Society of New York, and the New York Community Trust’s Lorie Slutsky were among City & State’s list of five Manhattan Nonprofit and Philanthropy influencers you need to know.

* Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg tops Avenue magazine’s new “NYC’s Magnificent Eleven” list of New York’s biggest charity donors last year, the New York Post writes.

* It’s life or death for some nonprofits as domestic and international development groups face proposed deep cuts in federal funds, as do social programs that include meals for older adults, work-study programs for college students, programs to help homeless veterans and support for the arts and public broadcasting, the New York Times writes.

* Looking at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Nonprofit Quarterly writes that the effects of organizational culture on nonprofits can be hard to talk about because sitting right in the middle of the mess is an undiscussable issue that recreates itself and drives good people out or underground.

* New York City opened its first three Neighborhood Health Action Centers, providing everything from medical services to maternal care to HIV/AIDS services, WABC reports.

* New Yorkers overwhelmingly support a wide range of criminal justice reforms to reduce the number of inmates as part of the plan to shut down Rikers Island, according to a survey commissioned by the independent panel studying Rikers’ closure, the Daily News reports.

* Richard Wexler, executive director of the National Coalition for Child Protection Reform, writes in the Chronicle of Social Change that there’s a history to child-welfare relying upon bad science.

* In NonProfit Pro, consultant Pamela Barden offers tips to nonprofits seeking to engage with donors.

* Ivanka Trump and Planned Parenthood’s president held an off-the-radar meeting but have since come to public blows, Politico writes.





* A growing number of philanthropists and nonprofits are embracing the principles of systems change as an effective way to solve the world’s biggest problems, the Stanford Social Innovation Review writes.

* Diane von Furstenberg became a household name in the ’70s and is now using her brand to amplify voices of women doing good work, Fast Company writes.

* The Motherhood Center of New York focuses on the mental health of pregnant women and new moms who suffer from perinatal mood and anxiety disorders, as well as hosts an array of classes, counseling sessions, and a day program for mothers, Babble writes.

* Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen - the largest soup kitchen in the city and the second largest in the country - could lose federal funding if proposed Trump administration budget cuts go through, Chelsea Now writes.

* Habitat For Humanity is working to create buzz around an affordable-housing awareness effort that will span the month of April, the impetus for which stems from a need to bring awareness to America’s affordable housing crisis, NonProfit Times writes.

* Brooklyn-based nonprofit organization CAMBA will again showcase an extensive collection of sculptures from Zimbabwe and honor their dedicated volunteers and supporters at a four-day exhibition and public sale at the Shona Gallery, according to a press release.

* On March 23, Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship held its 30th Anniversary Global Showcase. The event, which welcomed over 400 friends and supporters, raised 180,000 dollars for the nonprofit organization. This reception was held at Cipriani 25 Broadway in New York City, the event honored outstanding young entrepreneurs and teachers from around the world. Mastercard received NFTE’s Corporate Volunteer of the Year Award, and SAP was also honored as NFTE’s Innovation Partner of the Year. Before the event, students participated in a Day of Learning, also sponsored by Mastercard, held at the Convene Conference Center in Manhattan, in which the young entrepreneurs discussed their business models and participated in activities with leaders from Mastercard and Google.

* Thanks to a competitive grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities, Henry Street Settlement will receive 360,000 dollars to support The House on Henry Street: Settlements, Public Health and Social Reform. This multi-platform project will explore social activism, urban poverty and public health through the lens of Henry Street’s history. Its centerpiece will be a permanent interactive exhibition in the Settlement’s c. 1830 landmarked headquarters at 265 Henry Street. A web-based exhibition with curriculum materials for high school and college teachers will deepen the interpretation, and a walking tour app for mobile devices will take the story to the streets of the Lower East Side. A public historian will be hired for 18 months, and will create public programs of interest to the Settlement community, one that has traditionally lacked access lacks to the humanities, and others.





* Heroin and opioid addiction is now a major public health crisis in New York State. However, proactive measures can be taken to confront this crisis. This RFP will utilize AmeriCorps funding to support projects under the Corporation for National and Community Service Focus Area of "Healthy Futures" that are evidence-based or evidence-informed and demonstrate a capacity to reduce and/or prevent prescription drug and opioid misuse. New York State AmeriCorps grants are awarded to public or private nonprofit organizations, including faith-based and other community organizations; institutions of higher education; state agencies or other government; Native American Tribes; labor organizations; partnerships and consortia; and intermediaries that will operate solely in New York State. Applications are due April 26. See the RFP here.

Multiple Opportunities, Life's WORC

Life’s WORC is a leading Agency which provides services to individuals with Developmental Disabilities and Autism. We have recently been named as one of the 2016 Best Companies to Work for in NY by the Society of Human Resources Management. We have positions available as Direct Support Professionals, Residential Nurses and Managers. We offer competitive salaries, excellent benefits and opportunities for advancement.





Licensed Social Workers, Family Shelters, CAMBA

CAMBA’s three family shelters, located in Queens and Brooklyn, want to expand the range of mental health and related services to families with children in shelters by hiring Licensed Clinical Social Workers with supervisory experience for supervision, training mental health assessments and techniques such as motivational interviewing. LMSW as Care Coordinators for the delivery of onsite client services, including groups for families, crisis interventions and 1:1 support.





Care Manager, MercyFirst

Care Management is a service model whereby all of an individual's caregivers communicate and interface so that the patient's needs are addressed in a comprehensive manner. This is done primarily through a "care manager" who oversees and provides access to all of the services an individual needs to assure that they receive everything necessary to prevent hospitalizations, stay healthy, and maintain stability. The Care Manager is ultimately responsible for the overall provision and coordination of services to assigned caseload. The Care Manager guides program enrollees and their caretakers through the health care system by assisting with access issues, developing relationships with service providers, and tracking interventions and outcomes.





Psychiatrist- Per diem, PT, FT, Federation of Organizations

Provide psychiatric and medical assessment and treatment as a member of a mobile, multi-disciplinary treatment team and in a clinic setting for persons with severe and persistent mental illness. Candidate should Currently licensed as a physician by the NYS Education Department and certified by, or be eligible to be certified by, the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology. Valid and clean NYS Driver’s License required. Position is based in Queens.





* Though he didn’t lobby on the issue, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio had requested permanent control of the city’s public schools, but for the third year in a row, the Legislature is giving him a one-year extension, the New York Post writes.

* State budget talks collapsed Wednesday night as the sides continued to be split over criminal justice and education issues, and even after half a dozen budget bills were completed in the two houses lawmakers left Albany to go home, The Buffalo News reports.

* Police critic Robert Gangi tossed his hat in the political ring Wednesday, announcing his long-shot run for New York City mayor and declaring his first order of business would be to fire NYPD Officer Daniel Pantaleo for his role in Eric Garner’s death, the Daily News reports.





April 8 -- Hollaback! hosts its fifth annual Anti-Street Harassment Rally,

1 p.m. – The New York City Council Committee on Mental Health, Developmental Disability, Alcoholism, Substance Abuse and Disability Services and Committee on Youth Services hold a joint public oversight hearing on youth suicide, Council Chambers, City Hall, Manhattan.

5:30 p.m. – New York City Public Advocate Letitia James, state Sen. Gustavo Rivera, people with disabilities, seniors and others talk about the meaning of Medicaid for them in a town hall meeting, 32BJ SEIU, fifth floor auditorium, 25 W. 18th St., Manhattan.

5:30 p.m. – State Sen. Jeff Klein and Assembly members Mark Gjonaj and Michael Benedetto host the fourth annual Bronx Immigration Forum, Bronx House, 990 Pelham Parkway South, Bronx.

6 p.m. – State Sen. Jesse Hamilton, Assemblywoman Diana Richardson and New York City Councilwoman Laurie Cumbo host a town hall meeting regarding the proposed transitional shelter at 211 Crown St., 330 Crown St., Brooklyn.

6:30 p.m. – City & State kicks off its 2017 borough series with a celebration of Manhattan, featuring keynotes by Rep. Adriano Espaillat and Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, Madison Square Tavern, 150 W. 30th St., Manhattan.

6:30 p.m. – Assemblyman Victor Pichardo hosts a Know Your Rights forum to help Bronx residents who are immigrants learn more about their rights under the New York City Human Rights Law, P.S. 279, 2100 Walton Ave., Bronx.

7 p.m. – Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul delivers remarks on the state’s efforts to combat the heroin and opioid epidemic at Rockland Council on Alcoholism & Other Drug Dependence Seventh Annual Awards Dinner, Clubhouse at Patriot Hills, 19 Club House Lane, Stony Point.

7 p.m. – Assemblyman Charles Barron, NY1 News’ Errol Louis and more gather to discuss ways that low-income communities of color can combat Trump’s harmful environmental agenda, New York City Environmental Justice Alliance Gala, Roulette Performance & Arts Space, 509 Atlantic Ave., Brooklyn.