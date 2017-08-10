FROM NYN MEDIA:

* Sharon Stapel, who is the president and executive director of Nonprofit Coordinating Committee of New York’s, and Knowledge Manager Constance Ferber joined our podcast to talk about the recently released 2017 Nonprofit Salary Survey Report, which shares data collected from more than 300 nonprofits across the New York City area.

* Mary Galbally, director of real estate development with Housing and Services Inc, writes about how the Manhattan-based nonprofit partnered with Con Edison’s Multifamily Energy Efficiency Incentives Program to deliver critical services within one of the city’s largest destinations for chronically homeless individuals exiting the city’s shelter system.

TOP NEWS:

* Linda Sarsour is one of the most prominent Muslim-American activists in the country but in recent months, mainstream publications have adopted criticisms about Sarsour that we saw first from right-wing extremists, offering up one-sided arguments that portray her as anti-Semitic, Jezebel writes.

* Over the next 15 years, New York State and City will create 35,000 units of supportive housing, but not all homeless adults will need supportive housing or be eligible, Nicole Bramstedt, the Director of Policy at Urban Pathways writes in Gotham Gazette.

* Distrust in the lack of transparency about the mayor's proposed homeless shelter plan has put many Bronx residents on edge and some have become so hyper-vigilant they have even mounted resistance to projects that have nothing to do with the homeless, DNAinfo writes.

* City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito said she felt “comfortable and confident” with a deal to solicit $250,000 in private donations to represent undocumented immigrants facing deportation who were convicted of serious crimes, despite not knowing the identity of the donor, the Daily News writes.

* A woman who worked with the Institute of Applied Human Dynamics, which works with people with developmental disabilities who live in group homes, died after being run over by her own van while unloading a passenger in the Bronx, CBS New York reports.

* District Attorneys from Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx ceremoniously dismissed roughly 644,500 years-old summonses Wednesday morning, putting a dent in the more than 1.5 million open warrants city-wide, Gothamist writes.

* The NYC Teaching Fellows program, which trains career changers and recent college graduates to fill hard-to-staff positions, has been run in part by the nonprofit TNTP but the city education department is planning to kill its $4 million-a-year contract with TNTP when it expires and manage the program itself, Chalkbeat writes.

* New York City Council members Margaret Chin, Ritchie Torres and Carlos Menchaca introduced legislation that would make it easier for residents of large housing developments who have language barriers to interact with management, the Observer writes.

FOCUS ON HEALTH CARE:

* Staten Island has been rocked by 29 suspected drug overdoses, 13 of them fatal, in just the past three weeks, authorities said Wednesday, according to the Daily News.

************





************





TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* Nearly 25 years after a nationwide chain of beauty and secretarial schools was closed for defrauding students, the Department of Education has agreed to help victims wipe clean their burdensome federal student loan debts, the New York Times writes.

* Pregnancy prevention projects which reach more than a million youths are funded by a program the Trump administration has scheduled for elimination in its proposed budget, the New York Times reports.





IN DEPTH:

* After years of advocacy and litigation, advocates are weeks away from finalizing a major Federal class action settlement that will help ensure that people with disabilities are able to access Department of Homeless Services shelters and receive reasonable accommodations consistent with laws governing them, the Coalition for the Homeless writes.

************





NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* Community Resource Exchange, helmed by Katie Leonberger, provides much-needed management, leadership, and other consulting services to more than 300 social-service nonprofits in New York City, according to Columbia Business School. Also, listen to our recent podcast with Leonberger on how the organization helps turn risks into opportunities.

* Co-founders of GreenFeen worker cooperative hope to be part sustainability educators, part commercial waste haulers, part biogas producers and part commercial composters and recently finished a co-op program that’s helping them work toward those goals, Next City writes.

* Brownstoner spoke to Karen Haycox, CEO of Habitat for Humanity New York City, and Matthew Dunbar, vice president of Government Relations and Advocacy for Habitat NYC, to talk about community land trusts, creating a more equal New York, and what Habitat for Humanity has planned in Brooklyn.





NYN BUZZ:

* One of the city’s most celebrated chefs, James Beard Award-winning and Michelin-starred Gabriel Kreuther, has joined the Culinary Council of Food Bank For New York City, the city’s major hunger-relief organization working to end hunger throughout the five boroughs. Food Bank’s Culinary Council, chaired by Mario Batali, is a group of dynamic, prestigious culinary leaders whose goal is to maximize the recognition, talent and connections of New York City’s vibrant culinary community to raise funds and awareness for Food Bank For New York City and the issue of hunger. The Culinary Council convenes more than 50 of the city’s top chefs, restaurateurs, authors and industry leaders with a shared commitment to end food poverty.

* People are invited to show their support for people with disabilities at Adults and Children with Learning and Developmental Disabilities FoundationAnnual Golf Outing honoring Michael Crisci, Owner of L&M Painting. Proceeds will benefit the ACLD Foundation and its mission to provide children and adults with autism, learning and developmental disabilities with opportunities for pursuing enviable lives, increasing independence and building supportive relationships within the community. This nonprofit fundraising event will take place Monday, Sept. 11, starting with a 10:00 a.m. registration and breakfast.

* Special Master Robert L. Burgdorf, Jr., one of the nation’s leading experts on disability rights, issued a 285 page report finding that it could take another 20 years or more to bring New York City street corners into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if a proposed class settlement is upheld. Concluding that such a result would be “unconscionable,” Special Master Burgdorf recommended that the New York federal judge presiding over the suit reject the intended class settlement as unfair, unreasonable and inadequate for people with disabilities. Believing the new agreement, like the old agreement, to be highly deficient and ineffective, a broad coalition of disability rights organizations strenuously objected to approval of the settlement. The objecting organizations include Center for Independence of the Disabled New York, Brooklyn Center for Independence of the Disabled, Bronx Independent Living Services, Harlem Independent Living Center,Disabled In Action of Metropolitan New York, American Council of the Blind, American Council of the Blind of New York, and United for Equal Access. The coalition is represented by Disability Rights Advocates and Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP.

************





POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli criticized Mayor Bill de Blasio’s plan to aid the MTA by taxing the rich, saying that his plan will not provide the immediate funding needed to implement the agency’s $836 million emergency repair plan, the Daily News writes.

* The New York City Council unanimously approved a rezoning for a section of midtown Manhattan that is likely to make the area even more densely packed with high-rise office buildings, but that promises to yield improvements to subway stations and public spaces, The New York Times reports.

* New York City Councilman Ruben Wills is scheduled to be sentenced to up to seven years in prison for stealing some $30,000 in public campaign funds and state grants. But if recent history is any indication, ex-lawmakers tend to get out of prison early, City & State writes.





UPCOMING EVENTS:

Aug. 20 -- Staten Island Mental Health Society hosts a Bowl-A-Thon Fundraiser

Aug. 20 -- Staten Island Mental Health Society hosts a Bowl-A-Thon Fundraiser





TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

11 a.m. – The New York City Department of Cultural Affairs hosts an information session about applying for and securing city funding for arts and cultural activities, Spaceworks at Williamsburg Library, 240 Division Ave., Brooklyn.

11 a.m. – Rep. Adriano Espaillat, New York City Councilwoman Vanessa Gibson and state Sens. Gustavo Rivera and Michael Gianaris rally to demand justice for Pedro Hernandez, a 17-year-old who was incarcerated for over a year on Rikers due to his inability to post $250,000 cash bail, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark's Office, 198 E. 161st St., Bronx.

12 p.m. – State Sen. Marisol Alcántara, together with the Dominican Women’s Development Center, announces $100,000 in state funding for Washington Heights’ first drop-in center for homeless LGBTQ youth, Holyrood Episcopal Church, 715 W. 179th St., Manhattan.

12 p.m. – Rep. Adriano Espaillat and Virginia Rep. Bobby Scott, ranking member of the Committee on Education and the Workforce, hold a press conference to discuss the impact of New York’s summer youth employment program, Columbia University – Baker Field Athletic Center, 533 W. 218th St., Manhattan.

1:30 p.m. – State Sen. David Carlucci celebrates the ABLE Act taking effect, which allows New Yorkers with disabilities to create a tax-exempt savings account for their health care needs, 260 N. Little Tor Road, New City.

3 p.m. – New York City Councilman Jumaane Williams, City Councilman Antonio Reynoso and acting Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez and NYPD Assistant Chief Jeffrey Maddrey speak on the Community & Policing: Innovative Solutions To Increase Trust panel, Brooklyn Borough Hall, 209 Joralemon St., Brooklyn.

6 p.m. – Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer speaks at the OCA-NY annual Hate Crimes Prevention Art Contest, Museum of Chinese in America, 215 Centre St., Manhattan.

6 p.m. – State Sen. David Carlucci partners with the Westchester Hispanic Coalition to conduct a Know Your Rights forum with specific focus on immigration issues, Ossining Community Center, 95 Broadway, Ossining.

* POINT OF INTEREST: “Since fiscal year 1999 (FY99), a single homeless adult’s shelter stay has more than tripled from 108 days to 355 days in fiscal year 2016.” via Gotham Gazette.