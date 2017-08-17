FROM NYN MEDIA:

* An IRS audit is rarely a fun affair so Mark’s Paneth’s tax experts offer NYN Media's readers a few tips to make you aware of the issues your Form 990 may raise that fall into what the IRS considers to be “high-risk areas of noncompliance” – and how to demonstrate compliance.

* Damyn Kelly president and CEO of Lutheran Social Services of New York, joins us for an NYN Media Insights podcast on leading an organization with a $56 million budget that helps more than 7,000 people each day in programs ranging from pre-school, immigration legal services, housing for the formerly homeless, foster care and food pantries.

FROM CITY & STATE:

* Continuing our agency focus on the state Department of Health, we take a look at four of the biggest issues the agency faces in 2017 – the deepening opioid crisis, the state’s medical marijuana program, water quality and the Zika virus.

TOP NEWS:



* Gov. Andrew Cuomo today ordered that health insurers cannot discriminate against or deny coverage to people based on their gender identity, a move that bolsters protections for transgender individuals, The Observer reports.



* State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia took an uncharacteristically combative position against SUNY’s proposal to let some charter schools certify their own teachers — and Board of Regents Chancellor Betty Rosa denounced Success Academy’s board chair at a panel Wednesday hosted by City & State that touched on everything from last weekend’s racist violence in Charlottesville to recent charter school debates, Chalkbeat reports.

* Almost 100,000 students in New York City’s public schools were homeless during the 2015-16 school year, according to a report released Wednesday by the Institute for Children, Poverty & Homelessness (ICPH). This number represents a 20 percent increase from the previous school year, and a 49 percent increase in student homelessness since the 2010-11 school year, Mother Jones reports.



* Jacqueline Ebanks, who has 30 years of experience in philanthropy and the nonprofit sector, and most recently headed the Women’s City Club of New York will serve as the second executive director of the city’s first-ever Commission on Gender Equity, The Observer reports.

* Cuomo announced that the busts of two Confederate generals will be removed from CUNY’s Hall of Fame for Great Americans in the Bronx, while municipalities across the country are removing statues dedicated to the Confederacy, the New York Post reports.

* The developer of an apartment building in the Bronx will be able to charge more for renting it to the city as a homeless shelter than by ­offering his 83 units to the public, and the shelter is guaranteed a fixed rate of return and there is no worry about tenants not paying their rent, the Post writes.



* Roughly 600 New Yorkers joined immigrant advocates near Trump Tower to call on President Trump to keep the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program for undocumented youth and the Temporary Protected Status program for people from countries experiencing humanitarian crises, The Observer reports.

* The NYU School of Law plans to launch a new center funded by Michael Bloomberg's charitable organization to assist state attorneys general that oppose moves by the Trump administration to eliminate and scale back environmental and energy regulations, NonprofitPro reports.

FOCUS ON HEALTH CARE:

* Regional partnerships may better position safety-net health systems for success under all-payer global budgeting, a report from the Commonwealth fund explains.

* Richard Gottfried, chairman of the New York State Assembly Health Committee and the sponsor of the New York Health Act (A. 4738) to establish a single-payer system in New York writes an opinion piece on New York’s health care for The New York Times.

************

************

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* President Trump found himself increasingly isolated in a racial crisis of his own making on Wednesday, abandoned by the nation’s top business executives, contradicted by military leaders and shunned by Republicans outraged by his defense of white nationalist protesters in Charlottesville, Va, The New York Times reports.



* President Donald Trump claimed that his administration is “spending a lot of money on the inner cities.” But there has been little change in spending so far, and his first budget proposes to cut or eliminate funding for some programs that benefit cities, NBC 4 New York reports.

IN DEPTH:

* A board consists of individuals, and while years of service can often result in an aligned board being clear about values and interests, a “Theory of Change” exercise is an efficient and effective process and resultant tool for developing a collective “term of agreement, NonprofitPro reports.

************

************

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* The Queens Museum said Wednesday night it will now proceed with an event commemorating the 1947 United Nations vote establishing Israel, after it faced fierce criticism from lawmakers around the city when it suggested it might cancel the event, Politico New York reports.

* Audubon New York declared its opposition to Avangrid Renewables’s proposed Horse Creek Wind Farm earlier this month because of the potential threats it claims the project has to several bird species and their habitats within an important bird area in Northern Jefferson County, Watertown Daily Times Reports.

* Artforum showcases the work of Brendan Fernandes who produced Steady Pulse, a project which comprises Minimalist-inspired sculptural elements and a series of events that call to mind the Pulse massacre in Orlando and the vitality of the body in times of political precarity for the New York nonprofit Recess

NYN BUZZ:

* AARP New York will mobilize its 800,000 members in the city to press candidates to commit to ensuring key priorities of the 50 plus that are squeezing the middle class - including livability, affordability, and caregiver support services - are adequately addressed across all city agencies and departments. With the needs of the 50 plus increasing as the population ages, the city must begin integrating aging priorities throughout government. To that effect, AARP New York will engage its members, ages 50 and up, at every step of the way during this year’s campaign season, putting all candidates on notice that New Yorkers want age-friendly policies which help them and their loved ones age in place – as the vast majority want. AARP is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization, with a membership of nearly 38 million that helps people turn their goals and dreams into 'Real Possibilities' by changing the way America defines aging.

* Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito, along with Per Scholas and Coalition for Queens (C4Q), announced a pilot program that will provide NYCHA residents with training in IT infrastructure, cybersecurity, and software development. As part of this new Council initiative to help increase diversity in New York City’s fast-growing technology sector, 11 founding employer partners have pledged to consider the training of candidates who have completed the program in lieu of a college degree. The program, Tech 51, is the result of the Speaker’s Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity Task Force convened by the Speaker one year ago to help address demographic discrepancies among New York City’s technology workforce.

CAREER MOVES:

* The Mental Health Association of Westchester (MHA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Stacey Roberts, LCSW, to the position of Chief Operating Officer. Ms. Roberts formerly held the role of Senior Vice-President of Behavioral Health Services at the agency. She first joined MHA 18 years ago as a clinician in the agency’s Partners in Parenting program. She has steadily advanced through the organization, serving as coordinator and director of a variety of programs and services. Ms. Roberts joined the Executive staff in 2011 and has been instrumental in the development and expansion of services and programs. As the Chief Operating Officer, Ms. Roberts assumes overall responsibility for all programs. She has a MSW from Columbia University School of Social Work and completed a post-graduate certificate program in the treatment of interpersonal trauma at Fordham University.

************

************

POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* According to filings with the New York City Campaign Finance Board, Mayor Bill de Blasio has spent nearly $2.5 million in campaign funds this cycle, far outpacing any rivals still in the race, Gotham Gazette writes.

* As he nears the end of his first term, de Blasio has not fostered close relationships with business leaders and Wall Street executives, but that has not hurt his chances at re-election nor has it hurt the city’s economy, The New York Times writes.

* Rep. Nydia Velazquez will introduce a bill when the House is back in session that proposes to spend $50 million more in federal funds to fight hate crimes following a violent white supremacists rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, this weekend, the Daily News writes.





UPCOMING EVENTS:



Aug. 22 -- Live webinar with veteran grant writer Cheryl Kester shares tips for establishing successful nonprofit partnerships, 2-3pm.

NYN EVENTS:

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

12 p.m. – New York City Public Advocate Letitia James, Assemblywoman Latrice Walker and the AIDS Community Research Initiative of America host a sexual education and HIV prevention training for senior New Yorkers, Tilden Senior Center, 630 Mother Gaston Blvd., Brooklyn.

1 p.m. – State Sen. Jesse Hamilton, historic preservation advocates and community leaders call on the state to fully investigate a possible African burial ground site, 193 Ninth St., Brooklyn.

2:30 p.m. – State Sen. John Brooks, Assembly members Christine Pellegrino and Kimberly Jean-Pierre, along with local elected officials, call for the installation of elevators in Long Island Rail Road stations, Amityville Long Island Rail Road Station, John Street, Amityville.

6 p.m. – The African-American International Chamber of Commerce celebrates Harlem Week with a networking event, 24 E. 125th St., Manhattan.

7:30 p.m. – Public Advocate James receives the Community Appreciation Award at the NYPD Muslim Officers Society’s ninth annual scholarship dinner, Terrace on the Park, 52-11 111th St., Queens.

* POINT OF INTEREST: Your organization may be facing mission drift if you notice your board of directors is no longer focused on the mission, you’re not as focused on making an impact on the community, you’ve experience a large turnover of staff or board members, or you’ve begun to prioritize producing income from programs rather than targeting your constituency. Via NYN Media.