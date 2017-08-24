FROM NEW YORK NONPROFIT MEDIA:



* Deputy Mayor for strategic policy initiatives, Richard Buery spoke with NYN Media Senior Reporter Dan Rosenblum for an Insights podcast about how the city is rolling out the Thrive NYC program and measuring its outcomes.

TOP NEWS:



* In a city known for its racial and ethnic diversity, the percentage of people of color serving on museum and arts groups’ boards remains strikingly low and some elite groups employ overwhelmingly white staffs even as they try to attract a broad cross-section of visitors, according to data collected by The New York Times.

* New York City Councilman David Greenfield has a plan to take the politics out of locating homeless shelters, and will introduce a bill on Thursday to create an independent commission to decide where new ones should be built, the Daily News writes.



* NonProfit Pro offers advice on how to close the yawning gender gap in volunteering to help nonprofits.

*Education officials plan to reduce funding directed to the city’s 23 Young Adult Borough Centers by an average of $254,000 each, and will shift the money to transfer schools, which also help students who have fallen behind in traditional schools, Chalkbeat reports.

* Success Academy Charter Schools’ new state test scores were so good, students across the network outperformed every district in New York state on the annual grades 3-8 exams, The 74 reports.

* New test scores show that public charter schools are the best public schools in the city for high-need students, so Mayor de Blasio should give charters the space they need.and approve the 27 space requests on his desk, The New York Post shares in an editorial.



*In her new memoir, Eva Moskowitz presents herself to a national audience as a virtuous troublemaker hellbent on disrupting the status quo of public education — a sort of “Art of the Deal” for education reform, complete with an enemies list even the president could appreciate, Politico reports.



* New York University’s Tandon School of Engineering announced that a team of university researchers has devised the first automated techniques to identify ads potentially tied to human trafficking rings and link them to public information from Bitcoin in a first step toward developing a suite of freely available tools to help police and nonprofit institutions identify victims of sexual exploitation.



* Organizers at Hope Community Services on Washington Avenue in New Rochelle said an estimated $10,000 worth of backpacks, calculators and other donated supplies were taken during a break in Monday night, CBS NewYork reports.

FOCUS ON HEALTH CARE:

* The Commonwealth Fund recently released a study using data from the federal Consumer Expenditure Survey to examine how states’ participation in the Medicaid expansion affected families’ health care spending.

* New York City, Connecticut and Massachusetts are replicating a Rhode Island program that sends recovery coaches to hospital emergency rooms to meet overdose survivors and offer support, Oakland Press reports.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* In a piece by The New York Times, concerns about the Trump Administration’s move to undo the shift in funding for sex education to focus on evidence-based outcomes, are analyzed - considering sex education focused on an abstinence-only approach often fails.

* Trump’s immigration order revived a decades-old program which trains local law enforcement officials in immigration enforcement and deputizes them with federal authority making school resource officers a possible conduit for protected personal information about students and their families, such as undocumented status, The Guardian reports.

IN DEPTH:

* When nonprofits dole out grant money to peers, the result is a transformative experience that fosters innovation, collaboration, and learning, The Stanford Social Innovation Review writes.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* Lapa Fundraising’s blog features an interview with Jill Mendelson of UJA-Federation of New York on her views of our “high-profit” sector, its challenges and opportunities, what’s she’s learned over these many years, the accomplishments she’s most proud of, and what continues to inspire her.

* Code2040’s fellows program has paired black and Latinx students with internships at key Silicon Valley players like Slack, Airbnb, Intel, and Twitter and starting next year, Code2040 is bringing the program to New York City, Fast Company reports.

NYN BUZZ:

* The Associated Medical Schools of New York (AMSNY) has announced the 10 recipients of the new Diversity in Medicine Scholarship program. The scholarship program was funded this year by the New York State Department of Health with the support of the legislature, to help address the gap in physician diversity. Data shows that patients who have doctors who represent their own diversity have better medical experiences. The medical school scholarships - pegged to the cost of SUNY medical school tuition - will help students from backgrounds underrepresented in medicine by eliminating the financial barrier to medical school enrollment. Click here for more information.



* Community Access will convene the NYC Youth Mental Health Symposium on Wed. Aug 30. from 9:30 am - 4 pm and live-streamed on Wed. August 30 at www.communityaccess.org/youthsymposium featuring representatives from: The Ali Forney Center, Community Access, The Door, The JED Foundation, MHA-NYC, NYC Well, Youth Mental Health Project and more with special guest presentations by Micheal Pietrus, Director of the Mental Health Commission of Canada and Opening Minds, an international award-winning anti-stigma initiative, Bob Heeney National Coordinator Mental Health Commission of Canada, Headstrong.

* The Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) NYC, the city’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD), and the Mayor’s Community Affairs Unit today announced the first five nonprofits to participate in the New York Land Opportunity Program (NYLOP). NYLOP is an ambitious, first-of-its-kind program designed to help mission-driven organizations find partners to develop affordable or supportive housing on underutilized land. All groups selected to participate in the first round of the program are faith-based institutions with limited real estate experience based in Manhattan, the Bronx and Queens. For more general information visit www.nyc.gov/hpd.

LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* Although the diverse slate of contenders to succeed her does not include a single woman, New York City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito says she has made it a priority to elect more women to the City Council, Grace Segers writes.

* With cross talk, barbed remarks and few moments of camaraderie, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and his main Democratic opponent, Sal Albanese, engaged in a bitter debate on Wednesday before an occasionally rowdy audience less than three weeks before the primary election, The New York Times writes.

* A storm on Tuesday resulted in an estimated 1.1 million gallons of untreated sewage and stormwater being released into the Niagara River from the wastewater treatment plant in Niagara Falls, which is currently under investigation for previous releases, The Buffalo News reports.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Aug. 25 -- 5pm- 7pm, East Harlem’s longest-running cultural arts organization, Manna House Workshops, will be celebrating its 50th anniversary with a concert at 1199 plaza on East 108th Street and 1st avenue featuring student and faculty talent.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Katy Gaul-Stigge, President & CEO, Goodwill NYNJ; Edward Harrison Gordon, President, Nubian Conservatory of Music; and Aimée Simpierre, Editor-at-large, New York Nonprofit Media

NYN EVENTS:

NYN Media is proud to present our third annual Nonprofit MarkCon. Learn about marketing, brand building, and increasing awareness online and offline for your nonprofit. This full day conference will bring together marketing and communications executives from nonprofits across New York. Join us on Sept. 14 at the Museum of Jewish Heritage. Discounted early bird tickets are now available. Learn more here.

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

12 p.m. – Planned Parenthood, the National Institute for Reproductive Health and the National Organization for Women endorse Laura Curran for Nassau County executive, Roslyn Long Island Rail Road Station, Railroad Ave., Roslyn Heights.

12:30 p.m. – State Sen. David Carlucci hosts his Sixth Annual Senior Fair, featuring Rep. Nita Lowey, Assembly members Ellen Jaffee and Ken Zebrowski, Rockland Community College Field House, 145 College Road, Suffern.

1 p.m. – State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli attends the NYPD’s Second Annual Community Outreach Fair, 111 E. Seventh St., Manhattan.

1 p.m. – Rep. Claudia Tenney honors Vietnam War-era veterans, Ava Dorfman Senior and Community Center, 305 E. Locust St., Rome.

2 p.m. – Vocal New York, Act Up New York and other advocates and youth experiencing homelessness host a rally to urge the city extend beds to 21 to 24 year-olds in youth shelters, City Hall steps, Manhattan.

5:30 p.m. – The deputy consul general of Israel in New York, Amir Sagie, visits the Hudson Valley and is joined by Assemblywoman Didi Barrett to tour Vassar Temple and meet with temple leadership and congregants, 140 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie.

5:45 p.m. – AARP New York hosts a candidate forum for open seats in Manhattan, featuring candidates running in City Council Districts 2, 4 and 8, moderated by a panel of reporters, Baruch College, Library Building, Room 705, 24th Street between Lexington Avenue and Third Avenue, Manhattan.

6:30 p.m. – Cooper Square Committee City Council District 2 candidates host a forum on housing and preservation, La Mama, 66 E. 4th St., Manhattan.

6:30 p.m. – Food Bank For New York City, in partnership with Gotham Gazette, is hosting a City Council Candidate Forum on hunger and poverty in District 41, 2094 Fulton St., Brooklyn.

7 p.m. and 10 p.m. – “Road to City Hall” features a Democratic primary debate for City Council District 28 in Queens, NY1.

* POINT OF INTEREST: While 67 percent of New York City residents identify as people of color, only 38 percent of employees at cultural organizations describe themselves that way.Via The New York Times