* Zone 126 is working to help young people in a part of Western Queens that is stratified between the city’s largest public housing development and rapidly gentrifying neighborhoods. On this week’s podcast, Executive Director Anthony Lopez, who began leading the six-year-old organization in August 2016, joins us to talk about their approach.

* Administration for Children’s Services Commissioner David Hansell writes in NY Slant that the agency is sensitive to concerns about how the child-welfare system interacts with families. Also, see our exclusive reporting on how the agency gauges the quality of its foster care and preventive providers using scorecards.

* During a town hall in Harlem, Mayor Bill de Blasio was asked to explain what would be done to respond to Monday’s NYPD shooting death of an emotionally disturbed man in Flatbush, as well as to the insensitivity and harassment some said they’d faced at the hands of the Administration for Children’s Services, according to City Limits.

* NYC Service released a report which found NYC residents engaging in volunteerism at a rate of 48 percent – more than three times higher than has been traditionally reported.

* In the last three years, affordable housing accounted for 21 percent of new residential units approved in the city, The Real Deal writes.

* Four members of Congress from Brooklyn endorsed the borough’s acting district attorney, Eric Gonzalez, and defended him from criticism that he has not done enough to prosecute lawyers or police officers whose work may have sent innocent people to jail, Politico New York writes.

* Long-term isolation is rapidly losing ground as an accepted practice in the world of juvenile corrections but for youth advocates, ending solitary will take more work, Vice and The Marshall Project write.

* To rehab a public housing development in Brooklyn Ocean Bay, NYCHA teamed up with MDG Design Construction and Catholic Charities to form a new company, allowing them to raise enough money to fix up all 1,395 apartments, New York Magazine writes.

* Despite campaign promises to the contrary, the Trump administration has sent a strong message of disdain toward policies that matter to women and girls, Melissa DeRosa Secretary to Gov. Cuomo and Chair of the New York State Council on Women and Girls writes in Refinery 29.

FOCUS ON HEALTH CARE:

* Insurers are looking at increasing premiums by 30 percent or more next year as they try to sort out what the Trump administration and Congress will do with ObamaCare, the New York Post writes.

* A federal appeals court ruled that Democratic state attorney generals can defend Obamacare subsidies that reduce health care costs, even if the Trump administration decides not to, BuzzFeed writes.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* On Wednesday, Cuomo, who has been careful not to criticize the president, mentioned Trump several times by name, knocking him on immigration issues as well as his recent Long Island speech in which Trump joked about police brutality, State of Politics writes.

* For years, Westchester County has been telling HUD that its zoning laws did not prevent black and Latino families from moving in, and its explanation was finally accepted after the Trump administration intervened, ProPublica reports.

IN DEPTH:

* Many see distributed, directed-network campaigning as the unique domain of small advocacy groups, but the approach has generated impressive results for established organizations as well, the Stanford Social Innovation Review writes.

* Nearly 80,000 new nonprofits were created in 2016, but many of the well-intentioned people who start nonprofit organizations are then unable to marshal the necessary resources to effectively deliver on the vision and mission of the organization, Dahna Goldstein, a Bretton Woods II New American Fellow, writes in Guidestar’s Blog.

* The leaders highlighted in the 20th annual NonProfit Times Power & Influence Top 50 have distinguished themselves as initiators of concepts that will have legs and already have impact.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* State Sen. Jose Peralta joined Big Brothers Big Sisters of NYC to honor a 14-year-old Queens student and participant in the nonprofit’s mentoring program for outstanding academic achievements and commitment to serving as a leader to her peers, The Queens Gazette writes.

* The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has awarded a 503,938 dollar grant for research to New York Medical College in Valhalla, Westfair Online writes.

NYN BUZZ:

* In June, Mark Broude, a partner in the New York office of Latham & Watkins, was elected to the Leake & Watts board of directors. As a parent raising two teenagers in New York City, Broude is keenly aware of the achievement gap between children whose families can afford the resources their children need, and children whose families cannot. So, when Broude began to contemplate board service, he thought to focus on a nonprofit that supports the needs of children and families living in difficult situations. Leake & Watts, a nonprofit agency that supports 12,000 vulnerable children, adults, and families in New York City and Westchester, was a good fit.

* Big Brothers Big Sisters of New York City, the nation’s first and New York’s largest youth mentoring organization, named Kate Snow, Emmy award-winning journalist for NBC News, to its Board of Trustees. Snow is currently the anchor of Sunday NBC Nightly News and also serves as a senior national correspondent for the network. She has also reported for MSNBC, TODAY and Dateline NBC. Prior to working with NBC, Snow was the anchor of the weekend edition of Good Morning America, and was also the White House correspondent for ABC News. Snow has been a Big Sister to her Little, Amanda, for more than 20 years, and previously served as a member of the National Board of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.

GRANTS AND FUNDING:

* The Queens Council on the Arts has opened the application cycle for the 2018 Queens Arts Fund. The fund gives grants to Queens–based projects that offer distinct cultural programs for the community by individual artists, collectives, artist–nonprofit partnerships, and nonprofit organizations. Grants range from 1,000 to 5,000 dollars. In 2017, QCA awarded 227,000 dollars in grants to 36 individual artists and 88 organizations for the creation of arts and cultural programming for the borough. If you are a Queens artist or if you are producing or presenting cultural activities in Queens in 2018, you can apply for any of the funding opportunities available: the Community Arts Grant, Arts Access Grant, New Works Grant, and Community Engagement Commissioning. Click here for more information.

POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* The New York Farm Bureau has joined a broad coalition of groups that oppose a constitutional convention because of concerns that convention delegates would make long-lasting decisions that will negatively affect farmers, the Times Union reports.

* Disgraced former U.S. Rep. Michael Grimm, who spent seven months in prison for tax fraud, is making calls about challenging Staten Island Rep. Dan Donovan for his seat in Congress through former lawmaker Guy Molinari, the Daily News writes.

* A Staten Island judge approved nearly $4 million in payments to the family of Eric Garner from a $5.9 million wrongful death settlement with New York City, with his youngest child and his widow to receive the largest shares, the New York Post reports.

Aug. 3 -- Hosted by Foundation Center, fundraising expert Darian Rodriguez Heyman offers the tips, tools, and how-to steps for creating a successful online fundraising campaign

11 a.m. – "The Capitol Pressroom" features Secretary of State Rossana Rosado; Peter Galie, professor emeritus of political science at Canisius College; Evan Davis, senior counsel at Cleary, Gottlieb, Steen and Hamilton; and American Cancer Society's Cancer Action Network New York Director of Government Relations Julie Hart, WCNY.

12 p.m. – State Sen. Jesse Hamilton and advocates hold a press conference to call on Cuomo to sign legislation aiding mobility-impaired New York City Housing Authority residents secure more accessible units, Van Dyke Community Center, 392 Blake Ave., Brooklyn.

2 p.m. – The New York City Campaign Finance Board meets, Joseph A. O'Hare S.J. Board Room, 100 Church St., 12th floor, Manhattan.

2:30 p.m. – State Sen. Jeff Klein and Assemblymen Mark Gjonaj and Michael Benedetto will call on the new owner of 2800 Bruckner Boulevard to share his development vision in a public setting where the community can offer input, 2800 Bruckner Blvd., Bronx.

6 p.m. – Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer hosts the Dominican Heritage Celebration, United Palace Theater, 4140 Broadway, Manhattan.

* POINT OF INTEREST: Survey respondents were engaged primarily in localized opportunities – through their houses of worship, their children’s schools, or local organizations that focus on specific issues of concern to their neighborhood or community, via NYC Service.