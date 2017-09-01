FROM NEW YORK NONPROFIT MEDIA:

* In this week’s podcast, Maryanne Schretzman, CEO of The Center for Innovation through Data Intelligence talked with us about how CIDI has worked with nonprofits such as Good Shepherd Services, produces reports assessing things like Housing Trajectories of Transition-Age Youth and tells us a bit about her boss, Dr. Herminia Palacio.

* A report attesting to a potential lifetime of school failure, economic problems and all the other medical, mental and social problems that can accompany youth homelessness, should make it clear to even the most callous observer that solving this problem would be cost effective, writes Jeff Foreman, Policy Director for Care for the Homeless.

TOP NEWS:

* New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s plan for expanding homeless shelters is facing a new hurdle from a lawsuit filed by Assemblyman Mark Gjonaj in the Bronx, who joined with community leaders to fight the disproportionate siting of homeless shelters, the New York Post writes.

* David Hansell, the commissioner of New York City’s Administration for Children’s Services, said he was “appalled” at social media posts by among lawyers of the ACS and the Legal Aid Society that mocked people in Family Court, the New York Times writes.

* At least a dozen commercial tenants including a nonprofit theater company for women were abruptly evicted or are leaving their West 27th Street building following the recent sale of the property to a controversial developer, DNAinfo writes.

* The city will stop housing homeless people at a Corona hotel by 2019 as the de Blasio administration begins a phase-out of 35 commercial hotel facilities in Queens, the Times Ledger writes.

* An 18-year-old Bronx resident claims in a new lawsuit that workers at a juvenile detention center, the Horizon Juvenile Center in the Bronx, have been using their teen jailbirds as “sex slaves,” The New York Post writes. Also see NYN Media’s feature on arts programming at Horizon.

* The Adoptive and Foster Family Coalition of New York has opened a Rockland County office to help adoptive families and relatives who have guardianship of children, according to Patch.

* There are 54,764 apartments in New York City that are used for “seasonal, occasional, or recreational use” and a pied-à-terre tax is one way to ease the housing crisis and get these mostly unused apartments back on the market, Moses Gates, director of community planning and design for the Regional Plan Association, writes in NY Slant.

FOCUS ON HEALTH CARE:

* Albany Medical Center has created a nonprofit to spearhead projects intended to improve the community’s health and, perhaps ironically, keep people out of the hospital, the Times Union reports.

The New York State Health Foundation has plowed about 150 million into efforts to improve health care across the Empire State during the last 11 years, including better primary care, more access to mental health services and programs that support post-9/11 veterans, The Buffalo News writes.

* STDs are on the rise, so the city Health Department is launching risqué ads — featuring booty-text classic emojis like the eggplant, water droplets and a peach — to encourage people to get tested, the Daily News writes.

* Despite their critical importance to the well-being of tens of millions of aging Americans, one-fourth of care providers live in poverty, the New York Times writes.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* Betsy DeVos has hired a former official at the for-profit college DeVry University to run a unit that investigates for-profit college fraud, Buzzfeed reports.

* The Trump administration recently suspended an Obama-era policy called Small Area Fair Market Rents, which would have helped poor Americans move to more expensive neighborhoods with better schools, The Atlantic writes.

IN DEPTH:

* Jeff Brooks writes in GuideStar’s blog that the strange conventions of fundraising are the result of decades of experience, discipline, and head-to-head testing.

* By understanding risks and establishing mitigation strategies in advance of digital product innovation, organizations can save resources while deepening their impact, the Stanford Social Innovation Review writes.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* New York City is seeking proposals to transform the site of the former Greenpoint Hospital - shuttered since 1982 - into hundreds of units of affordable housing, Mayor de Blasio announced Wednesday night, the Daily News reports.

NYN BUZZ:

* UJA-Federation of New York announced that UJA has provided 100,000 dollars to The Jewish Federations of North America for emergency aid to help with Hurricane Harvey's devastation. UJA has also created the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund to help those affected by this catastrophic disaster. 100 percent of the funds will be used to help individuals and communities affected by Hurricane Harvey. On Aug. 31, UJA’s chief planning officer, Deborah Joselow, will be joining a small delegation of senior Federation professionals heading to Houston to alleviate the stress on local agencies.

* Tennis legends John McEnroe, Patrick McEnroe, Chris Evert, Mats Wilander, Pat Cash, stage, screen and television actress Jane Krakowski, and nearly 200 other tennis pros, amateurs, enthusiasts and spectators attended the Johnny Mac Tennis Project’s Third Annual JMTP Pro Am—one of largest Pro Ams in the world—in the Hamptons on Saturday, Aug. 26. The event raised more than 300,000 dollars to support JMTP programs, including more than 100,000 dollars raised at an evening auction. Illustrated by a moving video that launched the event under a tent on the grounds of SPORTIME Amagansett, the JMTP provides scholarships that change young lives by removing the economic and social barriers to success through tennis.

* Thousands of New Yorkers gathered Aug. 30 among Green-Wood Cemetery’s hills and tranquil lakes as Revolutionary War-style cannons sounded to commemorate the 241st anniversary of the Battle of Brooklyn. This annual day-long remembrance featured a parade of flags, family-friendly events and a moving ceremony honoring the fallen.

POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:



* Special counsel Robert Mueller’s team is working with state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman on its investigation into Paul Manafort and his financial transactions, a probe that could potentially provide Mueller with additional leverage to get Manafort to cooperate in the larger Trump collusion investigation, Politico writes.

* An autistic ex-New York City Council staffer suing City Councilman Vincent Gentile for discrimination charges a former co-worker, Justin Brannan, who is now running for Gentile’s council seat, participated in the abuse, the Daily News reports.

* The NYPD tamped down speculation of a cover-up after NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill overturned a guilty verdict against a cop accused of using a banned chokehold by releasing a video of the encounter showing the chokehold was’t used, the Daily News writes.

POINT OF INTEREST: “The Highbridge and Concourse district in the Bronx were reported to have over 20 percent homeless students; Central Harlem and Manhattanville were at 18.1 percent,” via NYN Media.