NYN Media Insights podcast on the intersection of volunteerism and culture: A good volunteer experience can be hard to find, especially for the busy New York millennials who make up the bulk of NY Cares volunteers. We spoke to Gary Bagley, executive director of New York Cares, talks about creating strong volunteer programs and shares some learnings from the nonprofit management course he teaches at Columbia University. We also sat with Joanne Lessner and Suzanne Taylor of the Blue Hill Troupe, where the ask of volunteers can include everything from singing to sewing costumes.

Record charitable donations reported for Giving Tuesday: The 92nd Street Y in New York City, credited for launching the event in 2012, said that contributions reported by organizations in the U.S. and abroad for a 24-hour period total 168 million dollars, up from about 117 million dollars in 2015, ABC News reports. It said there were roughly 1.6 million donations, coming from people in nearly 100 countries.

FEGS will pay 3.1M to workers left in lurch by collapse: The shuttered Jewish social service agency FEGS has agreed to pay 3.1 million dollars to the union workers it left in the lurch when it collapsed in 2014, The Forward reports. The agreement, filed the day before Thanksgiving, settles a number of claims that the union that represented 700 FEGS’s workers had brought against the organization. A bankruptcy judge will rule on the settlement at a hearing this month.

ACS took three days to find correct Brooklyn address of child abuse tip where a 3-year-old boy was beat into coma that same day: Child welfare investigators chasing a tip about a battered Brooklyn boy needed three days to find the right address, finally locating it on the same day the 3-year-old was hospitalized with a fractured skull and in a coma, according to the Daily News. The wrong address provided by the tipster and the correct address where police say Jaden Jordan was abused shared a common porch.

How can I start my own nonprofit?: The Cut compiles steps for those seeking to start a nonprofit from scratch. Convincing the IRS that you should be exempt from taxes will involve a lot of dull red tape.

Four must-dos following your #GivingTuesday Campaign: CauseVox liststhings that nonprofits should do to ingratiate themselves with donors before wrapping up their Giving Tuesday campaigns.

More library branches to offer video conferencing for families of Rikers Island inmates: Video visitation is coming to 22 library branches after 600,000 dollars was added to the city budget to expand a program that previously existed only in Brooklyn, the Daily News reports. The video conferencing systems set up at the libraries let parents, kids and spouses chat with their relatives without making the trek to Rikers Island, which often takes a full day for a one-hour visit.

City Council approves four new housing projects with varying levels of affordability: The City Council approved four residential developments that will expand the stock of low- and middle-income housing in East Harlem and the Bronx, Politico reports. The votes were celebrated by city officials as a win for Mayor Bill de Blasio's 10-year affordable housing plan, after three other projects he was pushing were rejected by the Council earlier this year.

A peek inside Omidyar Network’s methodology for making grants and investments: A new report prepared by the Omidyar Network suggests that impact investing can be done well along a continuum with fully commercial investments on one end and charitable gifts on the other, Nonprofit Quarterly writes. All kinds of business forms were evaluated, with high-growth venture capital forays on one side of the continuum and grants to nonprofits on the other side.

Many families struggling, United Way ALICE project finds: Gannett writesthat more than one-third of Lower Hudson Valley residents struggle to provide for themselves and their families, making one of New York's most affluent regions one of the most challenging for the working class, a new United Way report found. While employment rates and household incomes in Westchester, Rockland and Putnam counties topped the state average, the area's high cost of living leaves working class residents in more than 160,000 households in poverty or without enough income to survive.

A reluctant planner: Carolyn Sauvage-Mar, an affiliate consultant for CRE, provides ideas to keep in mind when engaging in planning and strategy development.

ARTS AND CULTURE SPOTLIGHT

A producer spearheads a collective to help Hispanics in theater: The New York Times profiles the Sol Project, which aims to usher Latino artists into the mainstream of American theater. Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator of “Hamilton,” matched a 25,000 dollar grant from the Time Warner Foundation to jump-start what the founder expects to be a 3.8 million dollar, six-year initiative. With a 450,000 dollar budget, it has funding commitments from the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation, the Howard Gilman Foundation and American Express.

HIGHER EDUCATION SPOTLIGHT

CUNY sees major shake-up after scathing report about spending:Sources said a major shake-up is under way at CUNY following a scathing report that found lax spending and management practices and Jay Hershenson, the vice chancellor of university relations for 32 years, and another have been reassigned, the Post writes.

For-profit colleges expect fortunes to improve under Trump: After nearing collapse under the Obama administration, the for-profit college industry is celebrating Donald Trump’s election as a chance for a rebound, according to the Associated Press. As stock prices for some of the nation’s largest college chains have surged, industry lobbyists say they have received a warm welcome from Trump’s transition team and already have launched a campaign to rebrand the embattled industry as a key to the new president’s plan for economic growth.

Wal-Mart gives 5 million dollars to Syracuse University to expand program for veterans: Syracuse University’s Institute for Veterans and Military Families recently received a 5 million dollar grant from the Wal-Mart Foundation to expand its AmericaServes program, The Daily Orange writes.

United Cerebral Palsy Joins Five Downstate ARCs in Partners Health Plan:

United Cerebral Palsy of New York City has joined the five Downstate ARCs in Partners Health Plan, a first-of-its-kind Fully Integrated Duals Advantage Plan to provide integrated health and long term care for dually eligible people with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities in New York. They must have Medicare or Medicaid, be eligible for OPWDD services, and live in either one of the five boroughs of New York City, or Nassau, Suffolk, Rockland or Westchester counties. The managed healthcare model integrates a wide range of services to be provided in conjunction with UCP of NYC's and ARCS's full range of disabilities services, education, technology and living supports for thousands of New York individuals with Intellectual or Developmental Disabilities.





New York Life donates 500K Challenge Grant toward creation of Central Park's First statues of real women:

Pam Elam, president of the Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony Statue Fund Inc., announced that a 500,000 dollars Challenge Grant was awarded to The Statue Fund by New York Life to help create the first statue of real women in the 163-year history of New York City's Central Park. Central Park only includes statues of Mother Goose, Alice in Wonderland, Juliet (with her Romeo), and numerous representations of the female form (like angels, nymphs and allegorical figures). The New York City Parks Department has approved both The Statue Fund's proposal for a statue with the two figures of Stanton and Anthony and the names of other suffragists included in the design as well as the statue location requested by The Statue Fund at Central Park West and West 77th Street.





Thanksgiving morning meal deliveries in the South Bronx with Citymeals on Wheels:

Four New Yorkers made community service a family affair this Thanksgiving morning when the Bartfeld Family - Dan, Beverly and their children, 11-year-old Bella and 13-year-old Jonathan - delivered Thanksgiving meals to homebound elderly Citymeals on Wheels recipients in the South Bronx. Bartfeld is a Citymeals board member. The Bartfeld family joined Citymeals Executive Director Beth Shapiro to deliver meals in the South Bronx, home to some of New York City’s most vulnerable seniors. The area has among the highest food insecurity levels in the nation. The delivery also held very special meaning for Beverly as it is the same area of the Bronx where her mother lived after emigrating from Hungary in the 1940s. The Thanksgiving feast included turkey with gravy, stuffing, green beans, and mashed sweet potatoes.

NYN CAREERS

(Visit www.nyncareers.com to view all jobs.)





Substance Abuse Specialist, The Bridge

The Bridge, an innovative and well respected mental health agency serving people with serious mental illness, substance abuse, co-occurring mental health and substance abuse disorders, and co-morbid medical conditions is seeking Substance Abuse Specialists to provide counseling and running AOD groups; provide individual and group substance abuse counseling to ensure sobriety and relapse prevention; coordinate MICA services with outside agencies; provide case management and crisis intervention; and all related documentation and record-keeping.





Family Foster Care Caseworker, MercyFirst

This position involves frequent contact with foster children, birth to 21. Manage a caseload of approximately 10-12 cases in our Angel Guardian Group Home/Family Foster Care program. Make visits to foster homes, help children navigate their world of school, medical needs, psychological needs, family needs, etc. Input progress notes into computer. Appear in court to testify and be a voice on behalf of your client. Participate in “Family Night” once a week where our foster children meet with birth family members and/or foster family members and have a chance to visit, play, and celebrate milestones such as birthdays. Communicate effectively with internal staff, state and governmental agencies regarding cases through established agency policies and procedures. Observe all HIPAA regulations. Accepting, affirming and non-judgement approach toward LGBTQ youth and staff is required.





Bilingual Staff Psychotherapist Openings, ANDRUS

ANDRUS nurtures social and emotional well-being in children, their families and the community by delivering a broad range of vital services and by providing research, training and innovative program models that promote standards of excellence for professional performance in and beyond our service community. Andrus provides annually a broad network of supports to over 2,500 vulnerable children and families of all backgrounds and means. Our mental health division extends individualized child and family interventions, supports parents, caregivers, and helps children and their families build on their unique strengths while managing their particular challenges. With Clinics in Yonkers, White Plains, and Peekskill, we are able to provide services to families in northern, southern, and central Westchester.





POLITICAL BULLETIN by CITY & STATE:

* Police Department records show an NYPD detective who was investigated by a grand jury after he shot and killed an unarmed National Guardsman during a 2012 traffic stop is now part of the unit that flies de Blasio around the city by helicopter, the Times reports.

* De Blasio promised three years ago to usher in an array of liberal policies, but as he now seeks re-election some on the left are urging potential challengers to run against him because they are disappointed with his progress, The Wall Street Journal reports.

* At a moment when public charters are offering more choices to parents, a comprehensive plan to quickly put New York City’s highest-need kids in the classroom at the high-quality schools they deserve should be a no-brainer, state Sen. Ruben Diaz Sr. writes in the Post.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS

Smoking ban approved In New York public housing and nationwide: The Obama administration has banned smoking in NYCHA residences and public housing developments nationwide, DNAinfo reports. Approximately 400,000 NYCHA residents will be impacted by the ban, according to estimates from NYC Smoke-Free, an anti-tobacco nonprofit institute based in New York.

Staten Island nonprofit opening toy store where everything is free for the holidays: For the fifth year in a row, a Staten Island nonprofit is opening a holiday toy store where everything has no cst, CBS New York reports. Where to Turn gave out 15,000 toys and founder Dennis McKeon says there’s still a need.

New loan fund to help minorities and immigrants grow businesses in Brooklyn: The Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce will establish a community development financial institution, or CDFI, funded by a $125,000 grant from the U.S. Treasury Department, Crain’s reports. Over the course of the next year, the chamber will raise money to capitalize its loan funds and set up a board to examine and approve loan proposals. Once the structure is in place, the federal government could offer it more funds to distribute.

NYN EVENTS

