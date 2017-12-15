FROM NYN MEDIA AND CITY & STATE:

* Today’s NYN Media Buzz says who is the new president of the board at a Westchester nonprofit, what nonprofit got $150,000 in new funding, where another raised $600,000 and why a Brooklyn foundation just gave away $2.5 million.

* The Republican tax bill is setting the stage for deep cuts to federal spending on social services, and nonprofits will have to get into crisis mode in order to manage upcoming financial shortfalls at the local level, The New School’s James Parrott writes in NYN Media.

TOP NEWS:

* More than two years into his tenure, a court-appointed monitor overseeing changes to the NYPD’s stop-and-frisk policies detailed in a new report that some officers still fail to document the encounters as required, The New York Times reports.

* Protests erupted in Buffalo after the state attorney general announced that two police officers would not be charged in connection to the death of Wardel Davis, a 20-year-old unarmed black man who died in police custody this year, The Buffalo News reports.

* Gov. Andrew Cuomo will propose a bill as part of his Jan. 3 State of the State address that would require a person charged with misdemeanor or felony domestic violence to surrender all of their firearms to law enforcement, the Daily News reports.

* Chalkbeat reports what the cases of previously shuttered schools could say about what to expect as New York City prepares to announce which low-performing schools in the “Renewal” improvement plan will be closed.

* More news below …

* Inspections by NYCHA this year, following a four-year delay, found lead paint hazards in 81 percent of inspected homes, including 4,700 apartments that had previously been assumed to be lead-free, the New York Post reports.

* The nonprofit Drive Change won $700,000 from the state to help fund a $3.5 million Brooklyn project that will give street vendors a place to prepare and store food in exchange for them hiring graduates of the nonprofits training programs, amNewYork reports.

IN DEPTH:

* If the FCC repeals net neutrality today, the digital divide between the rich and the poor will continue to grow, potentially increasing costs on nonprofits and libraries in the future, public library officials write in a letter posted on The Verge.

* Vice interviews Eleanor Holmes Norton about what her activism means today – more than 40 years after the former administrative assistant at Cornell held the first public hearings on sexual harassment in the workplace.

* Donor-advised funds are gaining popularity, but their structures insert a middleman into the relationship between donors and nonprofits and threaten nonprofits’ bottom line when funds are dispersed over a period of time, The Atlantic reports.

* Crowdfunding can be a useful tool for charitable causes but it can divert resources away from established organizations that are committed to confronting social problems long term, writes Nonprofit Quarterly.

* Nonprofits make three mistakes when crowdfunding: no clear goals, failing to mobilize donors and neglecting the role that social media plays in such fundraising, according to Nonprofit Hub.

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* Congressional Republicans have reached a deal on competing tax bills before the Senate and the House of Representatives that further decreased taxes on top earners, the Times reports.

* A new report from the Urban Institute states that President Donald Trump’s budget plan includes deep cuts to child education, nutrition and health care programs in order to pay for the tax bill currently before Congress, Newsweek reports.

* Women made up nearly two out of three donors on Giving Tuesday, although men and women on average gave similar amounts, and nonprofits should note gender differences in their future fundraising strategies, reports Philanthropy News Digest.

>KICKER: “The well-funded media machine of the shrink-government crowd, as well as certain GOP senators, are busy cranking up the old narrative of “welfare reform” to justify shredding the safety net. It’s as if a lemon-peddling used car salesman decides to roll back the odometer just for good measure.” – The New School’s James Parrott, via NYN Media.