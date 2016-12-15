Editor’s Note: Enter for your chance to win free registration to one of our upcoming conferences or a $50 Amazon gift card by completing this survey about NYN Media’s news coverage, career listings and events. Thank you in advance for helping us set priorities moving forward.

NYN Media Insights Podcast - The 2016 elections, voting and advocacy: We talk with Professor Ester Fuchs, Director of the Urban and Social Policy Program at Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs, who shares her analysis of the election’s results and talks about what her nonprofit "Who’s on the Ballot" and others can do to keep voters engaged. We also speak to Ann Toback, executive director of The Workmen’s Circle, a progressive Jewish organization that dates back more than 100 years.

NYN Media Spotlight - Engaging young Jewish students in social issues: At the Midtown Workmen’s Circle School, a generation of young social activists is being nurtured during classes held throughout the school year. The organization runs a network of eight schools which together serve 300 students and are a progressive bulwark in a country that, at least at the federal level, has lurched to the right.

New York child welfare workers fired over 6-year-old boy's death, mayor says: Three New York City Administration of Children and Family Services workers were fired, and the city accepted a state order for an independent monitor after a scathing report on the agency’s handling of a 6-year-old Harlem boy who died, CBS New York reports.

Council members question deputy mayor over rising homelessness: City Council members, already increasingly frustrated with Mayor Bill de Blasio's administration, recently privately questioned Deputy Mayor Herminia Palacio over their concerns with the city's growing homelessness problem and her role in it, Politico writes.

Loose shelter requirements led city to house homeless families that may have had elsewhere to stay: The city’s strained shelter system has been taking in more families over the past year following a sudden change in state policy loosening the eligibility requirements - a policy since reversed at the request of Homeless Services Commissioner Steven Banks, the Daily News reports.

As progress eludes him on social issues, de Blasio finds success elsewhere: As his administration struggles on some of the issues the mayor cares most deeply about, like homelessness and child welfare, he has found success on others - job creation, economic development - that can appear at times to be rhetorical afterthoughts, the New York Times reports.

So, are you planning to overpay your nonprofit exec this year?: Donors that trust the charities they support do not usually feel the need to check with Charity Navigator or GuideStar before making their donations, but they will read the headlines, Nonprofit Quarterly writes.

The formidable Edna McConnell Clark Foundation bets the farm and opts for sunsetting: The Edna McConnell Clark Foundation, which had assets of almost one billion dollars at the end of its FY2015, has declared it will spend down all of that within the next ten years, Nonprofit Quarterly reports.

Governor Cuomo announces 1.75 million dollars for five new centers to help those in recovery from addiction: Governor Cuomo announced funding to support five new Recovery Community and Outreach Centers in communities in Central New York, the Southern Tier, and New York City, according to a press release. The five sites will be Center for Community Alternatives in Syracuse; Fairview Recovery Services in Binghamton; Odyssey House. in the Bronx; Let’s Talk Safety in Manhattan; and Samaritan Daytop Village. in Queens

ARTS AND CULTURE SPOTLIGHT

Queens students to perform legendary Broadway musical ‘Cats’ thanks to after-school arts program: Students across Queens recently got the chance to go behind the scenes at one of Broadway’s most famous musicals, “Cats,” and will soon get to put on their very own rendition of feline-themed musical thanks to the city’s leading arts-education nonprofit organization, Inside Broadway, QNS.com writes.

HIGHER EDUCATION SPOTLIGHT

Most colleges will change overtime policies despite judge’s Blocking of New Rule:

The Chronicle of Higher Education writes that a majority of colleges will proceed with at least some of the changes they’d planned to comply with a new federal rule on overtime pay that was blocked last month by a federal judge, according to a survey of 495 institutions by the College and University Professional Association for Human Resources.

NYN BUZZ





HeartShare accepting donations for Annual Toy and Gift Drive:

HeartShare is accepting donations for its Annual Toy and Gift Drive. HeartShare started picking up donations on Monday, Dec. 12. HeartShare most frequently receives toys, stuffed animals and games for children, but also needs presents for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Suitable gifts for that group include warm clothing (size large and above), purses and wallets, CD and DVDs, perfume or cologne, board games and gift cards.If you would like to contribute to HeartShare’s Toy and Gift Drive, please download the reply form. Toys and gifts should be new and unwrapped. Used clothing is not acceptable.

Long Island Cares receives 50,000 dollar grant through Newsday charities:

Long Island Cares, Inc., The Harry Chapin Food Bank recently received a 50,000 dollar grant through Newsday Charities, a McCormick Foundation Fund. The grant will support the operations of the regional food bank’s Mobile School Pantry program that provides emergency food to children and families in the Brentwood Union Free School District at times when school is not in session. Since the start of the current school year this past September, Long Island Cares’ Mobile School Pantry has provided emergency food for 774 families including meals for 1,820 children.

Thought leaders joined to support HOPE proposal on using technology to reduce poverty:

Technology, government, and anti-poverty leaders joined in the release of a Progressive Policy Institute report by Hunger Free America CEO Joel Berg, proposing innovative HOPE accounts and action plans to reduce poverty. A key component proposed by HOPE is a public-private partnership between government and technology companies to dramatically streamline safety net programs into one user friendly application, thereby enabling struggling families to avoid long lines and lengthy waits to receive basic benefits. The report also proposes a new paradigm of anti-poverty policy under which low-income Americans can forge joint plans with non-profit and government agencies to boost their long-term economic advancement.

NYN CAREERS

(Visit www.nyncareers.com to view all jobs.)

Foster Family Trainer, Abbott House

The Foster Family Trainer is responsible for conducting the appropriate MAPP trainings for the Westchester County DSS Foster Parent Training and Certification Program. In addition to providing the training the Foster Family Trainer’s duties include holding the Orientation, scheduling the training clusters and completing the homestudy. The Foster Family Trainer position requires excellent assessment, writing and oral skills. This employee must show a comprehensive understanding of the child welfare system of New York State, specifically Westchester County.

MSW Caseworker, MercyFirst

The Caseworker II will manage a caseload of approximately 6-8 cases in our Therapeutic Family Foster Care Program. This specialized program serves our most vulnerable children with medical and/or psychological difficulties.The goal of this program is stability in a non-hospitalized setting. Provide clients and families with all needed services within the Agency or in the community. Provide much needed emotional support to caretakers. Make home visits, school contacts, and, if needed, hospital admission/visitation. Input and submit progress notes. Participate in “Family Night” activities. Communicate effectively with internal staff and NYC agency regarding cases through established Agency policies and procedures. Observe all HIPAA regulations. Accepting, affirming and non-judgmental approach toward LGBTQ youth and staff is required.

Director of Information Services and Technology, Little Flower Children & Family Services of New York

The Director is responsible for the management and direct supervision of the agency’s information systems through strategic oversight, planning and review. Responsibilities of oversight include Information Technology and Information Services. Incumbent is responsible to analyze the agency’s systems information requirements, determine how to best meet them, and manage the development of programs to fulfill those requirements.

POLITICAL BULLETIN by CITY & STATE:

* New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's middling poll numbers have provided a theoretical opening for a Democratic challenger, but it's unclear how well state Sen. Tony Avella – a Queens moderate who has caucused with Republicans – fits that bill, Politico New York reports.

* Nearly half of the de Blasio administration’s Renewal high schools did worse at preparing their students for college last year than they did the previous year, a pro-charter group charged, the Post reports.

* Mayor de Blasio should keep his promise to extend the New York City Department of Education’s no cost school lunch program to every public school, Pamela Stewart-Martinez, of the Citywide Council on Special Education, writes in NY Slant.

NYN SOCIAL BUZZ





Recent galas and events: UJA-Federation of New York

Upcoming galas and events:

Dec. 16 -- CityLaw Breakfast features HRA/DSS Commissioner Steven Banks

Dec. 18 -- Museum of Jewish Heritage hosts Latkepalooza

Dec. 18 -- The New York Immigration Coalition hosts the March for Immigrant NY

Dec. 21 -- Care for the Homeless and Urban Pathways will hold a Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day program at the Drisha Institute for Jewish Education

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS

Launch NY, Syracuse Tech Garden team up to win federal grant for seed funding: Launch New York Inc. and Syracuse Technology Garden have teamed up to win a federal grant award of more than $245,000 for a “Mentorship-Driven Seed Fund” initiative, Business Journal News Network writes. The organizations captured one of eight grants in the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s regional innovation strategy award.

Emma's Torch lights the way for new immigrants: A new nonprofit in New York City called Emma’s Torch, which Emma’s Torch works with groups like the International Rescue Committee and Church World Service to identify refugees and asylees, is lighting the way for refugees to become chefs in the United States, according to the Manhattan Institute’s E21.

NYN EVENTS

On Wednesday, January 18, New York Nonprofit Media will host Nonprofit BoardCon which will bring together board members, executive directors and other senior leaders from nonprofits across New York to discuss methods and strategies to collaborate and work together. Click here to learn more.

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED

12 p.m. - City & State Reports hosts the CSR Responsible 100 luncheon with a keynote by New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer and honoring Deputy Mayor Richard Buery, Governor’s Counsel Alphonso David, and many more, Hebrew Union College, 1 West Fourth St., Manhattan.

12 p.m. - Rep. Nydia Velazquez, State Assemblyman Francisco Moya, state Sen.-elect Marisol Alcantara announce major rally for immigrant rights called, The March for Immigrant NY, New York Immigration Coalition, 131 W. 33rd St., Manhattan.

12 p.m. - Asian Americans for Equality with Assemblywoman-elect Yuh-Line Niou hold press conference advocating for restitution for former tenants of 128 Hester St., 2 Allen St., 7th floor, Manhattan.

6:30 p.m. - New York City Councilman Stephen Levin holds organizing meeting in response to recent rise of hateful and violent incidents, Automotive High School Auditorium, 50 Bedford Ave., Brooklyn.

7:45 p.m. - New York City Public Advocate Letitia James attends Juniper Park Civic Association town hall meeting, Our Lady of Hope School, 61-21 71st St., Queens.

