* Today’s NYN Media Buzz reveals who is the new chief operating officer at Project Renewal, a new legislative effort to create domestic violence courts, and who’s behind a new documentary about drug addiction and recovery in New York.

* New York nonprofit leaders say passage of the Republican tax plan will likely hurt the bottom line for nonprofits, but Republican plans to slash entitlements to balance the bill’s impact on the deficit worries them as much, NYN Media reports.

TOP NEWS:

* Gov. Andrew Cuomo intends to propose in his upcoming State of the State address that revenge porn be criminalized, and perpetrators forced to register as sex offenders, the New York Post reports.

* New York City Councilman Corey Johnson seems to have secured the votes necessary to win the election for council speaker, Politico reports.

* Nonprofit health care provider Cornerstone Family Healthcare is becoming a local powerhouse in the industry, reports the Times Herald-Record, now that the state has signed off on Cornerstone’s purchase of Middletown Community Health Center.

* New York state ranks fifth in the nation for human trafficking, with sex trafficking being the subject of the vast majority of calls to the National Human Trafficking Hotline maintained by the nonprofit Polaris Project, The Journal News reports.

* Carmen Fariña will retire from her position as New York City’s schools chancellor in the coming months, according to city officials familiar with the discussions, with an official announcement coming today, The New York Times reports.

* There is a renewed push in Albany ahead of the 2018 budget and legislative session to create a statewide rental supplement to curb homelessness, Gotham Gazette reports.

IN DEPTH:

* The Times analyzes how donors can deduct charitable giving under the tax plan approved by Congress yesterday, including the role of the new $12,000 individual standard deduction.

* NonProfit Pro features tips on direct mail fundraising over New Year’s, including how to reach out to a list broker and analyze data from previous years, as well as how those who “test, test, test” see benefits.

* Bklyner follows a home health aide through her day assisting an elderly Brooklyn resident, and more elderly will struggle to secure such help in the future unless there is a dramatic increase in the 170,000 aides throughout New York.

* Curbed New York analyzes nine ways that New York City has confronted the affordable housing crisis in the past year, including the roles played by rezoning, legislation, land trusts and Mayor Bill de Blasio’s housing plan.

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* The Guardian investigates an increasing trend among U.S. cities that provide free bus tickets and air tickets to homeless people – nearly half of which are provided by New York City – and what happens to these people once they are relocated.

* Facebook faces allegations of ageism for allowing corporations such as Verizon, Target, Goldman Sachs and Amazon to post job ads on its platform that target young people over older prospective employees, The Times and ProPublica report.

* Business is booming for companies that produce goods that pass the scrutiny of prison officials, such as pocketless clothes, see-through electronics and food pouches, reports The Marshall Project.

* Despite promises to do so by the end of the year, full electrical power will not be restored to Puerto Rico until May – eight months after Hurricane Maria slammed the island, BuzzFeed reports.

* Gentrification can lead to increased police presence and criminalization of conduct that was once uncontroversial in low-income neighborhoods, increasing the risk of police misconduct, The Atlantic reports.

KICKER: “The dangerous proliferation of sextortion and revenge crimes disproportionately targets young women and girls and causes harm and embarrassment that can follow victims their entire lives.” – Gov. Andrew Cuomo, via the New York Post