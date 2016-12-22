Editor’s Note: Enter for your chance to win registration to one of our upcoming conferences or a $50 Amazon gift card by completing this survey about NYN Media’s news coverage, career listings and events. Thank you in advance for helping us set priorities moving forward.





* In this week’s At The Board Table podcast, we talk with William F. Gorin of Sanctuary for Families about its board’s culture, how their five newest board members were selected and what will be done to keep those board members informed and engaged with the mission.

TOP NEWS:



* The New York Post writes that ten kids died despite each being the subject of at least four abuse or maltreatment complaints to the city’s troubled child welfare agency in the weeks leading up to the slaying of Zymere Perkins, a probe by Comptroller Scott Stringer’s office found.



* State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman today released his “Pennies for Charity” report, which found that fully one-third of charitable donations ended up in the pockets of professional fundraisers.



* As discussions continue about whether there will be a special session of the state Legislature this year, a group of homeless advocates urged the signing of a memorandum of understanding that would release money for supportive housing, the Times Union writes.

* The city’s HomeStat program helped 690 homeless people find permanent or transitional housing from March through October, according to NY1.

* State Sen. Daniel Squadron demanded that the city file a False Claims Act suit against Allure Group for misleading the city, claiming the nursing home operator conned the city into waiving a deed restriction so they could sell the place to a luxury condo developer, the Daily News writes.

* Recent attacks illustrate the problem of getting the mentally ill homeless off the streets and into shelters during the winter months, when more people typically seek to escape the plunging temperatures, the Daily News writes.

* Donald McVinney who wrote a book about dependency, worked at Columbia’s School of Social Work and also was a director of training at Harlem United, a nonprofit, was found dead in his apartment, the Daily News reports.

* A multi-million dollar upgrade to a New York City Housing Authority development in Queens is in jeopardy unless a three-person state board meets by Dec. 31 to approve bonds for the project, Politico New York reports.





TRUMP TRANSITION:

* The Obama administration is dismantling a dormant national registry program for visitors from countries with active terrorist groups, a program that President-elect Donald Trump has suggested he is considering resurrecting, the New York Times writes.

* Eric Trump said that he had decided to stop directly soliciting contributions for his charitable foundation, which supports causes like the fight against childhood cancer, because he now recognizes that his status as the president-elect’s son means that donors could try to use him to gain access to his father, the New York Times reports.

* Mayor de Blasio is taking Trump to task over Obamacare, and is urging New Yorkers to sign up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act, in hopes of making it harder for the Republican party to dismantle it once in office, Gothamist reports.

* A judge ruled New York City must delay the destruction of records associated with its municipal identification program, IDNYC, until a full hearing could be convened in the first week of January, The New York Times reports.





IN DEPTH:

* The city is engaged in a robust conversation about racial segregation in elementary school, which is driven largely by housing patterns, yet high schools have maintained a parallel system of privilege by using academic “screens” instead of geography, Chalkbeat writes.





NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* Maimonides Medical Center has teamed up with the Visiting Nurse Service of New York on an innovative project designed to promote healthier lifestyle choices for chronically ill residents, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle writes.

* Last night, dozens packed into the Drisha Institute for Jewish Education to honor the 144 homeless people who passed away without stable housing, the Daily News writes. The annual event, held on the longest night of the year, is now in its fifth year.

* Brooklyn institutions and companies will be receiving more that 15 million dollars from the state in competitive grants awarded by the New York City area Regional Economic Development Council, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle writes. Award winners include Steiner Studios, Brooklyn Bridge Park, Medgar Evers College, the Brooklyn Industrial Development Center, NYU, the Reformed Protestant Dutch Church of Flatbush and many more.

* Since 2007 the Art Matters foundation - a New York City-based foundation whose mission is to support "experimentation in the arts” - has given over 300 grants to U.S. artists for fellowships and collaborative projects all over the world, Inside Philanthropy writes.





NYN BUZZ:

* FPWA operates one of the largest toy drives in New York City, and this year 25,000 toys were delivered to kids across the five boroughs. WABC anchor Bill Ritter served as media ambassador for the campaign and helped box toys at the volunteer-led event at the FPWA office The volunteer-driven event leverages volunteers to organize and help pack more than 25,000 gifts to children and teens supported by FPWA’s network of member agencies across New York City.

* Big Brothers Big Sisters of New York City the nation’s first and New York’s largest youth mentoring organization, named Matt Borstein, the global head of commercial real estate for Deutsche Bank Securities, to its Board of Trustees. In his role, he is responsible for all commercial real estate debt origination and principal investment. Borstein joined Deutsche Bank in 2010 after serving as head of Wachovia’s real estate high yield distribution platform. Big Brothers Big Sisters of NYC currently serves more than 5,200 young people across the five boroughs each year through a variety of specialized mentoring programs.

* Touro College Graduate School of Social Work faculty members Jennifer Zelnick, MSW, ScD, and Tina Atherall, LMSW, were honored with “Mid-Career” and “Emerging Leaders” awards at the 10th Annual Leadership Awards Dinner of the National Association of Social Workers-New York City Chapter held recently. The awards recognize social workers who demonstrate exemplary leadership qualities and a unique commitment to the improvement of social and human conditions. This year’s guest speaker was former social worker and Manhattan Borough President Ruth Messinger.





NYN CAREERS

Associate Executive Director for Adult Services, InterAgency Council of Developmental Disabilities Agencies

The InterAgency Council of Developmental Disabilities Agencies Inc. is seeking a highly qualified person for the Associate Executive Director of Adult Services. The position is responsible for assisting our member agencies on matters related to services to individuals with developmental disabilities that are funded by OPWDD and DOH. Regularly interacts with government officials at all levels; advocates for these issues and provides high level technical expertise to member agencies. In addition, this position is responsible for overseeing and managing IAC’s training program and all its components, as well as the annual conference.

Director of NAC’s Regional Permanency Center, New Alternatives for Children

New Alternatives for Children, Inc. (NAC) is seeking a Director with strong programmatic and administrative skills to design and implement its new Regional Permanency Center. This Center will deliver a range of interventions that are designed to prevent post adoptive/post guardianship dissolutions/disruptions; provide assistance to families so that children can be cared for in their own homes with their adoptive parents or legal guardians; and strengthen post adoptive/post guardianship families with the goal of avoiding foster care or other out-of-home placements.

Executive Assistant to Executive Director, SCAN New York

We are seeking dynamic, qualified Executive Assistant for SCAN’s Executive Director. This candidate produces information by transcribing, formatting, inputting, editing, retrieving, copying, and transmitting text and data; conserves executive's time by reading, researching, and routing correspondence; drafting letters and documents; collecting and analyzing information; initiating telecommunications; helps maintains executive's appointment schedule by planning and scheduling meetings, conferences, teleconferences, and travel.

POLITICAL BULLETIN by CITY & STATE:

* New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer has told city politicos that he’s certain to run for mayor if Mayor Bill de Blasio is indicted by the feds, who are investigating his fundraising activities, but will likely not run against de Blasio if he is not charged, the Post writes.

* The Daily News criticizes New York City’s move to evaluate teachers on less concrete measures of achievement, instead of students’ performance on state tests, and writes the new deal makes an already weak-tea system taste even more like water.

* Cuomo said scofflaws won’t be getting a free ride when toll booths come down at Metropolitan Transportation Authority bridges and tunnels because cameras will scan every license plate that goes through a crossing, the Daily News writes.





UPCOMING EVENTS:

Dec. 22 -- The Share Kindness Experience will feature Mayor Tom Tait of Anaheim, Ca. at Rockefeller Center to talk about building kind cities

NYN EVENTS:

On Wednesday, January 18, New York Nonprofit Media will host Nonprofit BoardCon which will bring together board members, executive directors and other senior leaders from nonprofits across New York to discuss methods and strategies to collaborate and work together. Click here to learn more.

On Friday, March 24, New York Nonprofit Media will host Nonprofit FundCon which bring together fundraising and development executives from nonprofits across New York to discuss how to create a campaign and raise money. Click here to learn more.





TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

12:30 p.m. - Bronx Borough President Rubén Díaz, Jr. hosts a pre-Hanukkah celebration and menorah lighting ceremony, Riverdale YM-YWHA, 5625 Arlington Ave., Bronx.

3:45 p.m. – De Blasio helps 16 formerly homeless veterans move into affordable homes, 655 Morris Ave., Bronx.

4:30 p.m. - Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul makes an announcement and distributes toys at the William C. Baird Clubhouse, 2061 Bailey Ave., Buffalo.





