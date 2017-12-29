FROM NYN MEDIA AND CITY & STATE:

* NYN Media spent a night in the New York City subway system, which continues to serve as makeshift shelter for many homeless people during winter months despite city efforts to bring them in from the cold.

* Today’s NYN Media Buzz says who is the new chief operating officer at HELP USA, which two nonprofit leaders spoke up amid a crowd of elected officials, Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s new ad war and new RFPs from the New York City Department of Education.

* Cuomo only has a few days left to sign or veto bills that could direct more government funds to minority- and women-owned businesses, clarify the role of volunteer maternity nurses, provide more scrutiny over online lenders and three other bills, City & State reports.

* New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio proposed excluding any immigrant arrested for or convicted of a serious or violent crime from receiving legal counseling services, drawing the ire of more than 60 legal services and community groups, including Make the Road New York, Politico New York reports.

* Neighborhood oppositions and bureaucratic pushback have resulted in only one woman being allowed to live at Hope House, a transitional home in the Bronx for formerly incarcerated women, The New York Times reports.

* New York City Councilwoman Inez Barron entered the race for council speaker so that there was a female candidate in the upcoming election, just when it looked like City Councilman Corey Johnson had a smooth path to victory, the Daily News reports.

* Outgoing New York City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito said she will not run for governor of Puerto Rico, but has not ruled out the possibility of running for New York City mayor or Congress, the Observer reports.

* New York City’s monthly average jail population at Rikers Island is on track to drop below 9,000, and de Blasio said this is evidence that crime fighting and jail reduction are compatible in large cities, amNewYork writes.

* Cuomo pardoned 18 immigrants who were at risk of deportation and other immigration-related problems because of President Donald Trump’s ongoing crackdown on illegal immigration, the Times reports.

* Best fundraising practices only go so far when rigidly applied online, writes NonProfit Pro, because many come from the strategies of large organizations, which might not be right for every nonprofit.

* The tastes of overseas moviegoers might be responsible for the lack of diversity in Hollywood films, reports The Conversation, according to research that showed a 10 percent boost in diversity resulted in 17 percent less international revenue.

* Fundraising tips, board management advice, diversity and an hourlong lesson in the proper delegation of financial information – Nonprofit Quarterly curated12 popular webinars from the past year.

* An editorial in The Journal News criticized Westchester County for what youth program advocates said was a lack of transparency in the distribution of funding that ignored an evaluation system that took two years to develop.

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* Universal Health Services, the largest chain of psychiatric hospitals in the U.S., fired an employee, sued another and spent $100,000 on public relations to quell reporting by BuzzFeed on patient abuse at its facilities, BuzzFeed reports.

* HuffPost reports on how Ady Barkan, a progressive activist with Lou Gehrig’s disease, went viral after an appearance on Capitol Hill during protests against the Republican tax reform plan.

* It’s unclear why there’s a “hidden public health crisis” among the incarcerated, a national demographic that gets sick from foodborne illnesses at six times the rate of the public, The Atlantic reports.

* Science has yet to definitively determine the long-term effects, but a new study suggest that marijuana smoking is increasing among younger pregnant women, sometimes to treat nausea, morning sickness and anxiety, CNN reports.

KICKER: “To have these same people be deprived of a lawyer to review the circumstances of their conviction seems doubly punitive to poor people and people of color, which is the client base we work with on a daily basis.” – An open letter from more than 60 nonprofits to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, via Politico New York