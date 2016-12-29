Editor’s Note: New York Nonprofit Media thanks you for being a reader, and wishes you all the best in the coming New Year. The NYN Daily will not run on Friday of this week or on Monday, Jan. 2.





* Though the most recent graduating class of new NYPD officers was predominantly white and male, top brass in the department said the last couple of classes had noticeable increases in African-American and Asian members, particularly Asian women, DNAinfo reports.

* Nonprofit Quarterly lists its biggest nonprofit and philanthropic stories of the year.



* As upstate leaders fume over inaction on ride-hailing legislation, disability advocates are again pressing them to back requirements in legislation that would expand accessible transportation options for people with disabilities, the Times Union writes.

* A push by Cuomo to return 50,000 apartments to the city’s stock of rent-regulated housing has fallen far short of its goal as hundreds of landlords have ignored the state’s plea to voluntarily comply with laws limiting rent increases, ProPublica reports.

*In New York City, more than 1,000 people are expected to die from drug overdoses in 2016 – the first recorded four-digit death total in city history, with over half those deaths likely to be attributed to fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, the Times reports.

* A new package of health insurance reforms requiring insurance plans to cover health care for New Yorkers suffering from addiction, and to provide people with inpatient treatment for as long as it is needed will take effect at the start of the New Year, NY1 reports.

* A state Supreme Court justice ordered the state Division of the Budget to release grant funding to three schools that had been taken off the state receivership list, saying that officials had "exceeded their authority" in withholding the funds, Politico New York reports.

* State Senator Daniel Squadron has asked the state attorney general to investigate if the Allure Group — the current owner of the Rivington House building — can be sued for defrauding the city government under the state False Claims Act, The Villager reports.

* Rockland County Executive Ed Day announced a three-point plan Wednesday to provide funding without damaging county finances to nonprofits that were not included in the 2017 budget, Patch.com reports.

* Nearly $8 million in funds administered by the Affordable Housing Corporation, through New York State Homes and Community Renewal’s Affordable Home Ownership Development Program, are going towards the construction, rehabilitation and improvement of 295 income-eligible homeowners across New York, Brooklyn Reporter writes.



TRUMP TRANSITION:

* A year into his term, Mayor Bill de Blasio circulated a memo that made clear his desire to use a newly formed coalition of mayors, to nudge lawmakers in a “progressive direction;” the election of Donald J. Trump has reinvigorated the coalition, potentially offering de Blasio a leg up on claiming the mantle of a leading Trump antagonist among Democrats, The New York Times reports.

* With the Trump administration and a Republican Congress soon taking control of the federal budget, the potential for substantial cuts in domestic spending poses significant challenges for New York state and city budgets, the Fiscal Policy Institute’s James Parrott writes.

* Donald J. Trump renewed his defense of his charitable foundation, insisting on Twitter that all of the money raised by the organization has gone to charity even as the New York attorney general continues to investigate claims to the contrary, The New York Times reports.

* Cardinal Timothy Dolan will be among a group of faith leaders taking part in next month’s swearing-in of President-elect Donald Trump, offering readings and giving the invocation, the Post reports.

* In 2016, long simmering tensions over race and identity in America boiled over. Years of conflict between police and minority communities, clashing views concerning abortion and gender identity, and fear of immigrants and Muslims in a diversifying country all played prominent roles in a contentious presidential election, The Atlantic reports.



* The Central New York Community Foundation has awarded more than $100,000 to local arts and culture organizations, such as CNY Arts, Onondaga Historical Association and Syracuse Stage, Syracuse.com reports.

* New Horizon Graphic was among the 27 business and non-profits in New York to receive money under the program ReCharge NY which provides low-cost power to businesses that agree to retain or create jobs and commit to new capital spending, Patch.com reports.

* A coalition of advocacy groups, “bFair2DirectCare,” says that low wages are causing high staff turnover in places that care for people with disabilities in New York state, WXXI news reports.



* The Reading Literacy program at SCO’s Crotona Inn family shelter in the Bronx was featured recently on the NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt. The partnership began 8 years ago when Crotona invited the library to do outreach for the children and families at the shelter. Early literacy programs like this are now being replicated at shelters throughout NYC.



* NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill said if the city does not receive full reimbursement for protecting Trump Tower, the department will have to continue drawing upon resources from precincts in the rest of the five boroughs to make due, the Observer reports.

* In a nod to the growing number of South Asian Sikhs in New York City, the NYPD said that it would allow officers who belong to the religion to wear beards and turbans while in uniform – as long as the turbans are blue, The New York Times reports.

* The New York City Department of Transportation is following City Hall’s lead and procuring its own video team for short films to “promote agency initiatives” – a scheme that will cost taxpayers as much as $300,000, the Post reports.

* Jan. 5 -- Queens residents are invited to attend a special educational meeting, “Understanding Dementia for Caregivers” hosted by CaringKind, NYC’s leading experts in Alzheimer’s and dementia care for more than three decades.

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

1 p.m. – State Sens. Jeff Klein, Diane Savino, Jesse Hamilton, Tony Avella and David Carlucci, along with other officials, announce a new report on the economic impact of New York’s age of criminal responsibility, 250 Broadway, 20th floor, Manhattan.



3 p.m. – Democratic lawmakers from The Capital Region will be sworn into office, Assembly Chamber, New York state Capitol, Albany.



5:30 p.m. – Assemblyman David Weprin joins the Lubavitch Youth Organization to light the world's largest menorah for the sixth night of Hanukkah, Grand Army Plaza, Fifth Avenue and 59th Street, Manhattan.



6:30 p.m. – Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul lights the menorah at Canalside Festival of Hanukkah, corner of Commercial Street and Marine Drive, Buffalo.



