* City & State previews the 2018 state legislative session with the latest updates on labor, health care, education, energy and bills returning to Albanythat would create a statewide rental subsidy and give sexual abuse victims more time to sue attackers.

* Today’s NYN Media Buzz includes details on integrating arts into programming, a Harlem nonprofit organizing youth against police brutality, and a new report examining satisfaction with the Affordable Care Act.

TOP NEWS:

* Teenage sex trafficking survivors are disappearing from Hawthorne Cedar Knolls, a rehabilitation center in Westchester County run by the nonprofit Jewish Board of Family and Children’s Services, The New York Times reports.

* Homelessness in New York City rose by 4.1 percent in 2017, one of the bigger increases in the U.S., despite the budget for the city Department of Homeless Services nearly doubling under Mayor Bill de Blasio, The Wall Street Journal reports.

* Gov. Andrew Cuomo defended New York’s right to higher taxes, saying it allows the state to pay for things like social services and free college tuition for some, and that the congressional tax plan would cripple the state economically, the Daily News reports.

* Child USA and two dozen other nonprofits are behind a fresh effort to pressure state lawmakers to pass the Child Victims Act, which would dramatically increase the time sexual abuse victims have to file criminal charges and sue attackers, reports the Times.

* State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman’s office is investigating the Buffalo Police Department’s use of traffic checkpoints and enforcement sweeps in public housing, following a complaint filed by members of Black Lives Matter Buffalo, reports The Buffalo News.

* Low-wage female immigrant workers and other vulnerable populations deserve more input into the national discussion on sexual harassment, advocates said at a forum held at the CUNY School of Law, amNewYork reports.

* The Florida, New York-based nonprofit Center for Metals Arts wants to resurrect a former Bethlehem Steel iron works in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, and turn it into a national center for blacksmiths and sculptors, reports The Tribune-Democrat.

* From high-end to mid-range to affordable, the housing market in the state is likely to be jolted by the Republican tax reform legislation — and not necessarily for the better, real estate professionals and lawmakers told Times Union reports.

IN DEPTH:

* “Poverty porn” videos may be effective at raising money, but Nonprofit Quarterly offers examples of fundraising videos that strike a proper balance between emotional appeals and ethical presentation.

* Strategies to maintain mission-friendly growth for a nonprofit include tracking donors and their gifts, encouraging donor’s creativity, and testing new things, Kevin Xu, CEO of intellectual property company MEBO International, writes in Forbes.

* Donor-nonprofit partnerships can lose their balance in five different ways that diminish the relationship and ultimately undermine the social impact, the Stanford Social and Innovation Review reports.

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer joined a growing group of Democrats, including U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, in calling on Sen. Al Franken of Minnesota to resign amid a growing list of allegations about his conduct around women, The Buffalo News reports.

* Nonprofits will have more difficulty combatting domestic violence now that the FBI has cut out valuable data – such as the relationship between victim and attacker – from its Annual Crime Report, Bustle reports.

* A new federal HUD report found that homelessness in increased nationally for the first time since 2010, driven by a sharp spike in housing prices on the West Coast this year, the Associated Press reports.

LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: To Tuborah Bryan, incident review manager at Catholic Charities of Brooklyn & Queens.

KICKER: “Pity and shame are easy emotional levers to pull. They are proved to bring in the dollars. It’s a transactional way of looking at viewers and readers, to say, ‘I just want your money.’” – Jennifer Lentfer, director of Thousand Currents, a San Francisco-based charity, via Nonprofit Quarterly.