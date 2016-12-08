Editor’s Note: Help us plan NYN Media’s future events, podcasts and overall coverage of the New York nonprofit sector by completing this survey; you’ll also be entered for a chance to win a $50 Amazon gift card or free registration for you and a colleague to one of our upcoming informative conferences. Thank you in advance.

NYN Media Insights Podcast - Public housing and private dollars:For this week’s podcast, we spoke to Rasmia Kirmani-Frye, who heads the Fund for Public Housing, which is seeking donors to help raise millions of dollars from public housing alums and other philanthropists to help NYCHA over the next several years.

Confronting surge in homelessness, New York City expands use of hotels: With about 12 percent of the total homeless population now being housed in hotel rooms, compared with 4 percent in January, New York City officials are aggressively expanding the costly and highly criticized practice of using hotels to plug gaps in the city’s strained shelter system, according to the New York Times.

Bronx radiator explosion kills two baby girls in building used as homeless shelter: The Daily News reports that two napping sisters died from burns yesterday when a valve blew off a radiator in their Bronx apartment building - a mixed-use facility the city uses to house homeless families - and filled their bedroom with scalding steam, officials said. In response, City Comptroller Scott Stringer prodded the city to develop a roadmap to tackle homelessness.

De Blasio claims ownership of homeless crisis, plans 'comprehensive vision': As the number of New Yorkers living in homeless shelters reached a record 60,686, and as Mayor de Blasio prepares to enter his fourth year in office, he claimed ownership of the problem, while still placing much of the blame for the still rising shelter population on policy decisions made by his predecessor, Politico New York reports.

Turning anger into post-election action: At a time when rage donations are surging and the fractured left is licking its wounds, hundreds of thousands of people are planning to march on Washington in support of women’s rights the day after President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, Nonprofit Quarterly reports.

City to dump info submitted by undocumented immigrants for municipal IDs to protect them from deportation under Trump: The city will stop retaining the personal information of New Yorkers who apply for the municipal ID program open to undocumented immigrants, part of an effort to protect people in danger of deportation in the upcoming Trump administration, the Daily News writes.

OIG says largest nonprofit misallocated millions in Hurricane Sandy funding: Home Health Care News reports that Visiting Nurse Service of New York, the largest not-for-profit, home- and community-based health care organization in the country, may have used hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of federal disaster relief funds inappropriately, and planned to spend millions more inappropriately, according to a report from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General.

NYC to offer as many as 1,400 homeless students new tutoring programs at city shelters: As many as 1,400 homeless students will get after-school reading lessons in new tutoring programs at city shelters begun this school year, according to The Daily News.

How Judith Rodin created a new model for philanthropic funding at the Rockefeller Foundation: During her tenure, the outgoing president has created innovative ways to use philanthropic dollars to unlock corporate donations, because while philanthropy has a lot of money, it's not enough to solve the world's problems on its own, Fast Co.Exist writes.

NYU receives 2 million dollars from Mellon Foundation for Ballet Center:New York University announced a grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation in support of its Center for Ballet and the Arts. The grant will cover the center's operating expenses until 2019 and enable it to expand its work as a research center devoted to the study and creation of ballet.

A socially-conscious gift guide for an activist holiday season: Gothamist writes that if you, your friends, and your family are feeling despondent, it's worth considering swapping out the usual holiday gift swag in favor of, say, a donation to a human rights or climate cause, or a purchase from a company that donates its proceeds to a nonprofit in need.

CUNY’s independence is under attack by Cuomo, City Council members say: Alarmed by what they said is Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s bid to politicize CUNY, a key bloc of New York City Council members pushed back against his assertions that the university’s administration has been financially irresponsible, The New York Times reports.

New York City Summit on Protective Practices for Boys of Color in Afterschool:

On Dec. 12, the Partnership for After School Education will host 250 participants for a citywide summit at New York University to explore protective practices for boys of color in afterschool. During Pockets of Hope: A Summit on Protective Practices for Boys of Color in Afterschool, a panel of policy makers and researchers will share national and city-focused perspectives on why supporting race, ethnic, gender, and academic identity development matters for boys and young men of color. The panel will include: Dr. Edward Fergus-Arcia, Assistant Professor, NYU Steinhardt School of Culture, Education and Human Development; Assemblyman Michael Blake, NYS Assembly, District 79; and W. Cyrus Garrett, Executive Director of NYC Young Men’s Initiative, Office of the Mayor.





Charles Borrok of Cushman & Wakefield Honored with Humanitarian Award by the James E. Davis Foundation:

Cushman & Wakefield Executive Vice Chairman Charles R. Borrok was the recipient of The Humanitarian Award from the James E. Davis Foundation - an organization dedicated to fighting violence in America - at its annual gala and award ceremony which took place last month. Borrok is one of the highest-ranking brokerage professionals at Cushman & Wakefield, having joined in 1992 and now serving as executive vice chairman. Each year The James E. Davis Foundation selects individuals who have demonstrated a humanitarian spirit, positive image, or have done invaluable community service, and presents them with the Humanitarian Award. The foundation was founded by Councilman James E. Davis more than 20 years ago after two children in the New York area were shot, one fatally, by police officers who mistook their toy guns for real weapons.





Deutsche Bank selects grantees to support critical education efforts for homeless students in NYC

Deutsche Bank Americas Foundation launched a program aimed at fostering educational stability and academic achievement for New York City students living in temporary housing. The initiative provides grants to seven local organizations and will establish an advisory group of industry thought leaders who will provide guidance and support the development of best practices for the network of grantees and partners. During the 2013-2014 school year, nearly 83,000 New York City public school students were homeless, a 25 percent increase over the four years prior. The seven grantees include: Counseling in Schools, Office of Community Schools, Henry Street Settlement, Leake & Watts, Lower East Side Girls' Club, Partnership with Children and United Way of NYC

* The de Blasio administration has set aside plans to create and protect new industrial jobs in New York City in favor of a much broader and more ambitious one favored by an influential union, the New York Hotel and Motel Trades Council, the Times reports.

* The rising homeless population in New York City shelters is also due to the policies of Steve Banks, the man picked to handle the crisis, who grants shelter to about half of those who apply, a huge leap from his predecessor in the Bloomberg administration, the Post writes in an editorial.

* A new anti-poverty partnership in Buffalo is recognition that no one entity can address poverty and all most work together and involve the poor to devise effective strategies and allocate the proper resources to lift them out of poverty,the Buffalo News writes in an editorial.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS

NYC Detention Center redevelopment aims to add jobs: This fall the city is moving forward with a plan to do something way different with the former Spofford Juvenile Detention Center, Next City writes. Mutual Housing Association of NY, a nonprofit affordable housing developer, was one of three organizations that put together the joint proposal.

Clock is ticking on vital affordable-housing funds: Jolie Milstein, president and CEO of the New York State Association for Affordable Housing, and Rachel Fee, executive director of the New York Housing Conference, write in Crain’s that New Yorkers are at risk of losing thousands of new, affordable housing units if state officials fail to provide $2 billion in housing funds that have been languishing since the state budget was passed in April.

Crown Heights residents protest Bedford Armory site development:Crown Heights residents, union workers and affordable housing advocates protested the development of city-owned land by a for-profit developer, Gothamist reports. The Bedford Union Armory, acquired by the city in 2013, is slated to become a mixed-use space with a community recreational center and office space, plus a combination of market rate condos and affordable housing.

Pro Bono project uplifts classroom design: Recently, Andrew Franz Architect and Union Settlement Association, a nonprofit resource for residents of East Harlem, were paired up by a charity-focused matchmaker to transform multipurpose classrooms for adults and after-school kids’ facilities to be more uplifting, usable, and comfortable, Facility Executive writes.

