* Today’s NYN Media Buzz has the details on a survey studying the state of nonprofits, who’s winning awards on Long Island, $2 million in state grants available, and a new board chair at the Center for Urban Community Services.

* Stephanie Gendell of Citizens’ Committee for Children of New York joins us for an NYN Media Insights Podcast about how Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s proposed budget affects nonprofits, especially those dealing with the juvenile offender program Close to Home.

* Republican state Senate Deputy Majority Leader John DeFrancisco tells City & State his policy proposals, his plan to fix the New York City subways and why he believes he is the candidate who can beat Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

* Record levels of homelessness are costing New York City $222 a night for each of the 61,000 people currently housed in hotels, reports the New York Post, with advocates like Picture the Homeless saying the money would be better spent elsewhere.

* Each of the 50,300 inmates in the state prison system will receive a free tablet computer, reports Poughkeepsie Journal, with the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision saying the program comes free of charge from a company called JPay.

* A new report examines how the intersection of race, income, and academic performance plays out in elementary school and challenges efforts to integrate the New York City public school system, one of the most segregated in the nation, The New York Times reports.

* Food pantries and other hunger-related nonprofits stand to benefit from a new state law that offers farmers a tax write-off of up to $5,000 in exchange for certain donations, reports Ithaca Journal.

* Building on efforts to reduce the Rikers Island jail population, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to announce today a $6 million plan created and overseen by first lady Chirlane McCray and intended to help rehabilitate female inmates, reports the Times.

* A real estate firm is in discussion to buy part of the site hosting the nonprofit Covenant House, an organization that helps at-risk teens, and build an apartment building along with a new facility for the nonprofit, the New York Post reports.

* Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced a new initiative that aims to divert criminal defendants from prison, an effort that includes Brian Byrd, program officer at the New York State Health Foundation, Philanthropy New York reports.

* Individual members of a nonprofit board can be held responsible by entities such as the IRS for the illegal actions of the organization, writes NonProfit Proin an overview of the legal and fiduciary obligations of board members.

* Lifehacker features an interview with Lisa Lucas, executive director of the National Book Foundation, where she talks about how a career in the nonprofit sector led to her eventually rising to head the group that gives out the National Book Award each year.

* The Juvenile Justice Information Exchange publishes an excerpt from a new book that examines how incarceration affects young offenders, particular a 17-year-old girl who was banned from her family’s public housing because of a drug offense.

* Changes to Facebook’s newsfeed will affect public outreach for nonprofits, writes npENGAGE, necessitating some dramatic changes in how nonprofits approach the social media platform – no more passive links, among other tips.

* DonorsChoose, a website that lets people donate directly to the classroom projects of public school teachers has now funded its millionth project, Fast Company reports, an important milestone for crowdfunding initiatives.

* Employee theft at nonprofits is “shockingly common,” reports the Boston Globe, with the total number of organizations experiencing theft almost certainly far more than the 1,100 nonprofits that reported embezzlement, fraud and other offenses to the IRS in recent years.

* While the Trump Administration has removed immigration protections for refugees from Haiti, Honduras and El Salvador, it has granted temporary permission for nearly 7,000 Syrian refugees to remain in the country, the Times reports.

KICKER: “It’s shockingly common … There’s at least anecdotal evidence that would suggest nonprofits are more susceptible to fraud than traditional for-profit companies.” - Gerry Zack, a certified fraud examiner who recently was named incoming chief executive of the Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics, a Minneapolis-based organization, via Boston Globe.



