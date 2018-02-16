Know someone under the age of 40 who has already made great strides in their career in the nonprofit sector? We’re still accepting nominations for NYN Media’s 40 Under 40 awards. Click here to submit your nomination.

FROM NEW YORK NONPROFIT MEDIA AND CITY AND STATE:

* The Chinese-American Planning Association's Wayne Ho explains in the latest NYN Media Insights podcast how an organization that once had a specific ethnic focus has expanded its scope to accommodate the diversity and needs of a new era.

* Today’s NYN Media Buzz has the scoop on what Cause Effective is up to, who’s giving out a grant to combat homelessness and what Services for the UnderServed is doing with $15.9 million.

* It’s tough keeping up with everything going on in Albany so check out the City & State guide to this year’s legislative session, with summaries of dozens of key proposals put forth by the governor and state lawmakers.

TOP NEWS:

* Groups like Coalition for Homeless Youth are backing bills before the New York City council that would allow homeless people up to age 25 to access services from the Department of Youth and Community Development, amNewYork reports.

* Nonprofit arts group Youth Speaks is fighting Type 2 Diabetes among youth through an art program that stresses the social justice aspects of the ongoing obesity epidemic that particularly hurt minority communities, The New York Times reports.

* Eleven types of Fentanyl could be reclassified in New York state as Schedule I substances, essentially defining these synthetic opioid as having no acceptable medical uses, Ithaca Journal reports.

* Hoping to accelerate the closing of the Rikers Island jail complex, New York City officials announced that they have now chosen sites for four new jails, one in each borough except Staten Island, WNYC reports.

* More news below …

* Nonprofits like the Hebrew Home in the Bronx are helping New York City deal with a “silver tsunami” by planning and developing luxurious and well-appointed living facilities customized for the needs of seniors, the New York Post reports.

* amNewYork reports the story of one daughter trying to help her mother at New York City’s service center for victims of Hurricane Maria, which closed last Friday after 2,522 client visits, mostly people fleeing the devastation in Puerto Rico.

In Depth:

* An inability to crunch data and analyze outcomes is costing New York nonprofits valuable grant opportunities, Mike Pratt, president of Scherman Foundation and Pat Swann, senior program officer at New York Community Trust, write in Philanthropy New York.

* Nonprofits have a tendency to portray themselves as heroic figures on the frontlines, but NonProfit Pro suggests that portraying donors as fulfilling this role might lead to greater success in the long run.

* New York City is taking a backward, punitive approach when it comes to its attack on electric bicycles – a mode of transportation that is especially important for food delivery men and other couriers – New York City Councilman Rafael Espinal writes in the Daily News.

* Germany is trying a novel plan with a mixed past: free public transportation in the hopes that it will lead people to abandon driving as a primary mode of transportation, NPR reports.

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* Sexual harassment scandals at the Humane Society and the Red Cross show that the nonprofit sector nationally is due for a #MeToo reckoning of its own – and organizations need to prepare to react the right way, writes the Houston Chronicle.

* Bipartisan support is growing in the Senate to reverse a 1995 ban on Pell Grants for prisoners, a move that could help nonprofits like Hudson Link for Education reduce recidivism, reports the Times.

* A new Exponent Philanthropy report details that despite their presence in the top leadership ranks, women continue to make less at foundations nationwide – $30,000 less than the median salary for men, The NonProfit Times reports.

* Endless fundraising campaigns have become the new normal in higher education nationwide, according to a new survey of nearly 600 fundraising professionals, Inside Philanthropy reports.

KICKER: “He drinks, like aunt Maritza didn’t lose both of her legs to diabetes last year, like half of our neighborhood doesn’t look like the emergency ward of a hospital, like he hasn’t seen the pictures.” - poet Gabriel Cortez, via the Times.