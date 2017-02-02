FROM NYN MEDIA:

* In this week’s podcast, Mark Goldsmith, co-founder and president of Getting Out and Staying Out talks about what a person with a rap sheet should say when asked questions about their background at a job interview, and why Rikers Island inmates listened intently to an “old white guy in a suit.”

TOP NEWS:

* President Trump vowed today to overturn a law restricting political speech by churches, a potentially huge victory for the religious right and a gesture to his political base, the New York Times writes.

* The Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City raised 27 million dollars in calendar year 2016, showing the fund has steadily improved its fundraising since the start of de Blasio's mayoralty, after taking in 23 million dollars in 2015 and roughly 19 million dollars the previous year. Politico New York writes. Also, read our coverage of how foundations are working with the de Blasio administration.

* The Independent Budget Office details the increase in resources being committed to the 54 initiatives under ThriveNYC, finding, among other things, that the city’s budget for behavioral health care is projected to grow by 25 percent, from 973 million dollars in 2015 to 1.2 billion dollars in 2019.

* The New York City Council passed five bills that are intended to help tenants of three-quarter houses get stable housing, and to curb many problems in the industry, such as interference in tenants’ medical care, the New York Times reports.

* The Blackbaud Index reported that overall charitable giving to nonprofits decreased 2.8 percent while online giving increased 9.7 percent for the three months ending December 2016 compared to the same period in 2015.

* Nearly 600 girls age 15 or younger sent to juvenile detention in New York City in 2015; a group of city officials, academics and nonprofits is trying to bring that number down to zero, the Wall Street Journal writes.

* Public defenders from the Legal Aid Society criticized de Blasio for saying he might add to the list of 170 crimes for which the city works with federal authorities to deport noncitizens, the Daily News reports.

* State lawmakers indicated they’ll push to include not just more funding for combating heroin and opioid addiction in the budget, but also make sure the money is spent on addiction treatment and enforcement against drug dealers, State of Politics reports.

* Cyberbullying in New York City schools has soared by 351 percent in just two years – with reports of fat-shaming and harassment over race, gender and sexual orientation – despite efforts to combat the problem and educate students, the New York Post writes.

************





Earn your BSW or MSW from Stony Brook University with focus areas in Health Equity and Higher Education.

Stony Brook University's School of Social Welfare prepares students to become competent and ethical professional social workers in the public and nonprofit sectors of health and social welfare. Earn your degree from one of the most respected and affordable top-ranked public universities in the nation. To learn more, attend an Open House or Information session in Manhattan or Stony Brook. RSVP here

************





TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* While President Donald Trump’s promise to investigate voter fraud has drawn predictable ire from Democrats, in 2013 the New York City Department of Investigation found 97 percent of the barely disguised phony voters were allowed to vote, the Republican National Lawyers Association's Larry Levy writes in the Wall Street Journal.

* Rex Tillerson, the former chairman and CEO of Exxon Mobil, was confirmed by the U.S. Senate in a 56-43 vote to become the nation’s 69th secretary of state as serious strains have emerged with important international allies, The New York Times reports.





IN DEPTH:

* It remains an open question whether the opposition to Trump will also include America's top foundations working in a united way, Inside Philanthropy writes.

************





Baruch College’s Marxe School of Public and International Affairs is NYC’s only public graduate school dedicated to public administration. Our Master of Public Administration (MPA) & Executive MPA degrees are ranked among the best in the nation. Our new two-year 42-credit Master of International Affairs (MIA) prepares you to be a creative, globally-focused leader. Our Master of Science in Higher Education Administration (MSEd-HEA) teaches you to lead in higher education. Full- and part-time options and scholarships available. OPEN HOUSE WEDNESDAY, FEB. 15th at 5:30 pm. RSVP and Learn More!

************





NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* Daniel’s Music Foundation, a nonprofit organization in East Harlem that empowers individuals ages 3 to senior citizens with developmental and physical disabilities by combining recreational music programs with community and socialization, is offering private music lessons, including recreational music sessions, NY Metro Parents writes.

* Fox 5 visits the National Black Theatre, the nonprofit cultural center in Harlem which is expanding its role for a whole new generation.

* The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America awarded a $5,000 Phyllis and Milton Berg Respite Care Grant to Family Services of Westchester’s My Second Home, Mt. Kisco and White Plains, nonprofit organizations in Port Chester, according to Patch.

************





Join New York nonprofit professionals at the next NY Nonprofit Meetup on February 23, 2017. Invite a friend, colleague, or client to join you at this Midtown networking event. Sponsored by Accounting Management Solutions (AMS), first drink is no charge! AMS, a CliftonLarsonAllen LLP Division, is a leading provider of executive-level accounting and finance professionals and executive search services. Register now.

************





NYN BUZZ:



* Rebuilding Together NYC has received 680,000 dollars that will allow it to expand its work providing no-cost home repair to low-income New Yorkers. It is continuing ts partnership with New York State Homes and Community Renewal through three new Access to Home grants totaling 600,000 dollars, which will allow it to provide accessibility modifications, such as ramps, stair lifts and grab bars, for 50 low-income households with one or more disabled or elderly member, including veterans and recipients of Medicaid. With an 80,000 dollar grant, Rebuilding Together NYC is also partnering with the the Home Depot Foundation. Together with the foundation and Team Depot volunteers, the nonprofit will repair and renovate the homes and community spaces of low-income veterans living in New York City.

* New York City community foundation North Star Fund announced Jennifer Ching as incoming executive director. For over 35 years, North Star Fund has supported the movement for social justice through donor engagement, grants, and programs for grassroots community organizations based in the New York City area. Ching joins North Star Fund after years of dedicated service and remarkable leadership at Queens Legal Services where she worked with a number of North Star Fund grantees throughout the five boroughs. She was integral in shaping Queens Legal Services vision of legal services and community organizing working in tandem to advance immigrant rights, anti-racism, and economic and housing justice. As a Skadden fellow, she founded New Jersey’s first immigrant workers’ rights project supporting low-wage workers in the hidden informal economies of the suburbs.

* Fedcap Rehabilitation Services, Inc. and Single Stop USA, a nationwide agency that provides coordinated access to resources for education and job readiness, are combining their enterprises to strengthen their mutual goals of advancing equity for those with barriers to economic well-being. The combination, which was formalized on Feb. 1, promises to extend the geographic, demographic, and programmatic reach of both organizations. Both agencies were founded on the principle of helping people advance economic self-sufficiency by eliminating barriers and providing precise interventions, and tapping into existing community and personal resources.





GRANTS AND FUNDING:

* The NY State Department of Environmental Conservation Office of Environmental Justice will make available 3,078,000 dollars for Environmental Justice Community Impact Grants to community-based organizations for projects that address exposure of communities to multiple environmental harms and risks. Eligible applicants are community-based organizations having Not-For-Profit Corporation's 501(c)(3) status, or a community-based organization may partner with a NFP that will serve as their fiscal sponsor. Grant applications must be developed and electronically submitted in the NYS Grants Gateway no later than 3:00 p.m. on Feb. 28.

************





NYN CAREERS

(Visit www.nyncareers.com to view all jobs.)





Peer Administrative Specialist, Service Program for Older People

The Service Program for Older People (SPOP), an innovative geriatric behavioral health agency, is seeking a full time Peer Administrative Specialist to support older people through our Intake process and provide Clinic administrative support. Competitive salary and generous fringe benefits package offered. Requirements are experience as a consumer in a mental health setting, High School diploma/GED, General office and computer proficiency. Geriatric experience, Bi-lingual Spanish preferred.





Senior Director of Fundraising in Queens, VISIONS

The Senior Director of Fundraising in Queens will plan and implement two fundraising special events in Queens including a major luncheon and one other event to be determined. The Senior Director will staff the Queens Community Advisory Board made up of volunteer community leaders, recruit diverse members and work closely with the Queens Community Advisory Board members in planning and implementing fundraising strategies, events, and public awareness of VISIONS services. All meetings and events will be listed on VISIONS community calendar and website. The Queens Community Advisory Board may also carry out activities such as volunteer activities with blind persons, eyeglass recycling collection, tabling at community events, marketing, outreach and public relations on behalf of VISIONS to generate referrals for VISIONS no-cost services for legally blind persons of all ages.





Case Manager, Homeless Shelter, CAMBA

CAMBA’s Shelters for single men and women and families are among the most successful in NYC, placing thousands of homeless clients in permanent and transitional housing. Recent increases in capacity, awarded by our funder, NYC DHS, have resulted in expanded professional opportunities in these Brooklyn facilities. Current open positions include general and specialty case managers (for Housing, Employment and MICA services). All Shelter Case Managers are responsible to collaborate for client intakes and assessments, psychosocial evaluations, treatment plans, and referrals to community resources.





NYN MEDIA CAREERS: To advertise your employment opportunities with NYN Media email lblake@cityandstateny.com.

************





PUTTING THE PIECES TOGETHER

In the age of Sarbanes-Oxley, the governance practices even of nonprofit organizations may be subject to significant scrutiny. And today “good governance” often means more than meeting legal minimums. Caplin & Drysdale’s attorneys have experience not only in advising clients on legal requirements relating to corporate governance, but also in helping organizations meet current standards of best practice. We are also thought leaders in nonprofit corporate governance through our involvement with the American Bar Association’s Nonprofit Organizations and Exempt Organizations Committees, the Panel on the Nonprofit Sector, and other fora. We can help your organization meet the high expectations of its stakeholders by ensuring that it has appropriate structures, practices, policies, and procedures. Click here to find out more.

************





POLITICAL BULLETIN by CITY & STATE:

* As he enters his fourth year in office, facing re-election in the fall, de Blasio has seemed to declare an unofficial end to the spectacle of Groundhog Day, trekking out to the Staten Island Zoo to see if Staten Island Chuck would see his shadow, the Times writes.

* The de Blasio administration's push to spur commercial and affordable residential high-rise developments within a 50-block area in Long Island City received a full-throated rebuke this week from residents and business owners, Politico New York reports.

* More than 1,000 New York City bodegas, led by Yemeni-American store owners, are expected to shut down for most of the day on Thursday in protest of President Donald Trump’s immigration ban, the Post reports.





HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Debra Allen, Program Director at Phoenix House.



To see your birthday mentioned, click here.





UPCOMING EVENTS:

Feb. 4 -- Seventh Annual Astor Services for Children & Families Seventh Annual Cabaret Fundraiser

Visit http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/events/k5k1b/48364799 to submit an event or view all community events.





NYN EVENTS:

Do you know someone who dedicates their time to serve those in need? Nominate your friends and colleagues to be this year's Front-Line Heroes. Every year, NYN Media recognizes 25 members of the nonprofit industry who work in the field helping clients and making their organizations' goals a reality through hard work and dedication. Front-Line Heroes display excellence in their commitment to serving those in need. Tell us who your Front-Line Hero is.

On Friday, March 24, New York Nonprofit Media will host Nonprofit FundCon which brings together fundraising and development executives from nonprofits across New York to discuss how to create a campaign and raise money. Click here to learn more.

************





TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

11 a.m. – “The Capitol Pressroom” features CUNY Chancellor James Milliken on CUNY funding and priorities, WCNY.

12 p.m. – Albany climate activists take part in the statewide day of action urging U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer to resist President Donald Trump's anti-climate agenda, Federal Building, Clinton Avenue and Pearl Street, Albany.

1 p.m. – State Sen. Brad Hoylman, Assemblyman Richard Gottfried and nonprofit human services organizations call on Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the state Legislature to strengthen New York’s human services sector, Urban Pathways’ Ivan Shapiro House, 459 W. 46th St., Manhattan.

5 p.m. – Constance Malcolm, mother of Ramarley Graham, Communities United for Police Reform and others rally on the fifth anniversary of the death Ramarley Graham and demand accountability for the NYPD officers involved, Foley Square, 111 Worth St., Manhattan.

5 p.m. – New York City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer and other elected officials attend Yemeni business owners rally against refugee and immigration restrictions, Brooklyn Borough Hall, 209 Joralemon St., Brooklyn.

6:30 p.m. – New York City Councilwoman Laurie Cumbo, representatives from New York City Economic Development Corporation and the New York City Department of Small Business Services, deliver an update on the Bedford Union Armory project, Medgar Evers College, Founders Auditorium, 1650 Bedford Ave., Brooklyn.

7 p.m. – The Indo-Caribbean Alliance hosts an emergency discussion with community partners, stakeholders, elected officials and lawyers on the implications of President Donald Trump’s immigration executive order, ICA office, 131-12 Liberty Ave., Queens.

************