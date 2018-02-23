FROM NEW YORK NONPROFIT MEDIA AND CITY AND STATE:

* Despite a minimal budget, the New York City-based nonprofit Beauty for Freedom has helped victims of sex trafficking near and far, including through a recent art exhibition – and an unusual partnership – in Manhattan’s South Street Seaport, NYN Media reports.

* Today’s NYN Media Buzz says how to get grants from the New York State Council on the Arts, why the New York State Health Foundation is giving away $400,000 grants and who ArtsConnection got to anchor its upcoming anniversary dinner.

* New York City officials want to emulate San Francisco, a city which has neither a single-payer health care system nor universal health insurance per se, but rather a universal access to care, City & State reports.

TOP NEWS:

* New York State is looking to raise eligibility requirements for the elderly to receive state-funded in-home care as a way to confront a growth in Medicaid spending on aging Baby Boomers, Crain’s New York reports.

* David Hansell, the head of the New York City Administration for Children’s Services, warned that Cuomo’s proposed budget would cripple its ability to protect kids by capping city child welfare funding at $320 million, the Daily News reports.

* A former New York City official is suing the city for $5 million, alleging that he was wrongfully fired for, among other things, exposing corruption related to the controversial selling of Rivington Houses to developers, the New York Post reports.

* New York state Medicaid director Jason Helgerson intends to leave his position this spring, ending an 8-year tenure best known for an securing an $8 billion federal Medicaid waiver and bringing stability to public hospitals, Politico New York reports.

* Two interactive graphics from the New York City Independent Budget Office show how the state and federal governments’ share of homeless services funding has shrunk in recent years.

* Gotham Gazette reports the next steps in Mayor de Blasio’s plans to revise the City Charter – akin to a constitutional convention – in order to reduce voter apathy and the nefarious influence of big donors in the electoral process.

In Depth:

* Chalkbeat examines whether nonprofits’ wraparound services in community schools – which might provide anything from counseling to laundry – lead to improved academic performance.

* An interview with two technology experts discusses how nonprofits can use artificial intelligence to protect themselves against fraud, NonProfit Pro reports.

* A photography exhibit in the Bronx documents black fathers who break stereotypes and how it relates to the personal experience of the photographer – a Korean man who grew up next to a U.S. Army base in Germany, Riverdale Press reports.

* The task of keeping an eye on the state’s system of local jails falls to the state Commission of Correction, but sadly, the slow starvation of this watchdog symbolizes the very abuse and neglect the commission is charged to root out, the Times Union writes.

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* There’s been a 33 percent spike in calls to the National Domestic Abuse Hotline ever since a photo emerged showing the black eye of an ex-wife of former White House aide Rob Porter, Vice News reports.

* Ford Foundation, Color of Change, and GrantAdvisor are at the top of Fast Company’s list of the most innovative organizations in the nonprofit sector, and there are more lists for other sectors.

* A prescient sense for globalization helped Billy Graham, the evangelical Protestant preacher who died yesterday at age 99, become an international figure who transcended racial and religious lines, and even gave a sermon in North Korea, The Atlantic writes.

