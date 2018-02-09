FROM NYN MEDIA AND CITY & STATE:

* New York City Council members accused the NYPD of conspiring with federal immigration agents, despite the department’s insistence that officers aren’t assisting with deportation efforts unless there’s a public safety risk, the New York Post writes.

* A dispute about whether to arrest turnstile jumpers in the New York City subway has aligned Bill de Blasio and his 2013 Republican rival – now head of the MTA – against Democratic allies, reports The New York Times.

* Erie County is getting 1,000 new beds for homeless people through a $5.5 million grant from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development, reports Spectrum News Buffalo.

* Coalition for Education Justice, Alliance for Quality Education, NYCLU and about 50 parents threatened to protest again today if Mayor Bill de Blasio refuses to meet them following a racist lesson from a Bronx teacher about slavery, the Daily News reports.

* State Sen. Todd Kaminsky introduced a bill that would help combat cyberbullying throughout the state by creating a task force made up of parents, students, school administrators and community leaders, Newsday reports.

* The NYCLU is behind a legal victory in Dutchess County where a judge ruled that courts must consider a defendant’s finances when setting bail, Daily Freeman reports.

* The New York City Department of Investigation alleges that the NYPD is not properly reporting incidents of force against members of the public, reports the New York Post, raising doubts about the department’s data..

* The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is pivoting towards school curriculum development stateside, in a move that seems less controversial than its previous focus on Common Core standards and teacher evaluations tied to student test scores, writes Chalkbeat.

* The recruitment process of college sports can teach nonprofits a lot about how to be proactive and deliberate when securing new members of the board, writes the Board Source blog.

* Organizations that invest in their internship programs can get a lot more than cheap labor, according to one Quartz writer who became an intern in his 30s and has some advice to share about how organizations can widen their talent pool.

* Big data could be a life saver in the child welfare system, writes Reason,especially in identifying risky cases and wider trends across cumbersome bureaucracies, potentially breaking cycles of unfilled reform.

* Whether or not the new tax law caused or followed a spike in Donor Advised Funds, Nonprofit Quarterly offers some insight into this accelerating trend – and how nonprofits can get in on the action.

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* The two-year budget deal that U.S. Senate leaders agreed on came as a happy surprise to Democrats and Republicans alike from Western New York, just because they say a wave of new federal spending will likely trickle down to the Buffalo area, The Buffalo News reports.

* The recently-reached Senate budget deal would fund the Children’s Health Insurance Program for the next decade, Vox reports, potentially resetting the program’s status as a bipartisan program above normal fiscal squabbling.

* One type of nonprofit has done particularly well under the Trump Administration – conservative evangelical Christian groups who find “the front door is open” into the White House, the Times reports.

KICKER: “The actuarial decisions are only as good as the data you have, and the child welfare system had a limited portfolio of data.” - sociologist Richard Gelles, via Reason.