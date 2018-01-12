FROM NYN MEDIA AND CITY & STATE:

* A renewed committed to funding nonprofits’ contracts with New York City would go a long ways towards making Mayor Bill de Blasio’s second term successful, Katie Leonberger, president of Community Resources Exchange, writes in NYN Media.

* Today’s NYN Media Buzz says who jumped ship from NYCHA to Bloomberg Philanthropies, what government body has marijuana legalization high on its priority list today, and a Long Island nonprofit’s response to Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul’s speech yesterday.

* Assemblywoman Pamela Harris allegedly bought lingerie and helped pay her mortgage with illegally acquired funds, just two examples of how elected officials accused of crimes have spent bribes, kickbacks and other misappropriated public money, City & State reports.

TOP NEWS:

* New legislation in Albany aims to close a loophole that allowed government-created not-for-profits to shield themselves from open meetings and freedom of information laws, reports Lockport Union-Sun & Journal.

* A Brooklyn bodega owner has operated a makeshift homeless shelter in the basement for the past 14 years, reports The New York Times, despite the $400 per month cost and lack of proper building permits.

* New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson has almost exclusively hired white men since he won election to the council, Gotham Gazette reports, despite promises to pursue more diversity in city government.

* A Brooklyn high school suspended a girl with developmental disabilities after she told a counselor that a group of boys had allegedly gang-raped her in a unmonitored stairwell, the Daily News reports.

* Fast Food Justice, a new nonprofit advocating for workers rights in the fast-food industry, became the first group to register with the city under a new law that allows workers to donate to groups through paycheck deductions, WNYC reports.

* Two new laws in New York City require the city to report on vacant public and private land that could be converted to residential uses, part of ongoing efforts to expand affordable housing options, Real Estate Weekly reports.

* Opioid-related deaths continue to rise in western New York, but nonprofits like Save the Michaels of the World have not seen more federal aid materialize at the local level despite pleas by U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer for more funding, The Buffalo News reports.

IN DEPTH:

* New York City became the latest U.S. municipality to sue oil companies over climate change, seeking compensations for the billions of dollars the city will spend to battle rising sea levels and other effects of rising global temperature, Inside Climate News reports.

* A year into the Trump administration, Muslim-Americans are more on edge than ever in the face of rising Islamophobia enabled by the president, Brooklyn College Professor Moustafa Bayoumi argues in The Nation.

* Vox has a map that shows how few areas of the country have overlapping resources for medication-based treatment for opioid addiction, with a majority of drug treatment facilities not providing any access to such medications.

* An editorial in the Times highlights the experience of the founder of an Illinois nonprofit who ran afoul of local government when he allowed homeless people to sleep in his basement during the winter.

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* The National Registry of Evidence-based Programs and Practices was suspended by the Trump administration, which gave no reason why it needs a new contractor to run the database for mental illness and substance abuse treatment, The Washington Post reports.

* House Republicans issued their own hardline proposal to sharply curtail immigration – legal and illegal – at a time when President Donald Trump has appeared open to compromise with Democrats on issues like DACA, the Times reports.

* Newman’s Own, the philanthropic business founded by the deceased actor, might have to go up for sale because of a provision in the recently-passed tax law, but a fix is still possible within a deal to keep the federal government running past Jan. 19, CNBC reports.

KICKER: “While we need de Blasio’s administration to commit to, and deliver on, many things to ensure New York becomes the ‘fairest big city in America,’ working hand-in-hand with nonprofits is one of the most important for the sustainability and wellbeing of all of the city’s residents.” – Katie Leonberger, president and CEO of Community Resources Exchange, via NYN Media.