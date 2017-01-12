Editor’s note: Do you know someone who dedicates their time to serve those in need? Nominate your friends and colleagues to be this year's Front-Line Heroes. Every year, NYN Media recognizes 25 members of the nonprofit industry who work in the field helping clients and making their organizations' goals a reality through hard work and dedication. Front-Line Heroes display excellence in their commitment to serving those in need. Tell us who your Front-Line Hero is.

FROM NYN MEDIA:

* Leadership transitions can be a major shift and a challenge for nonprofits. On this week’s podcast, we speak with two directors powering through their own changes, Dr. David Benke of Lutheran Social Services of NY, and Stephan Russo of Goddard Riverside Community Center.

TOP NEWS:

* The Administration for Children’s Services “failed miserably” in implementing recommendations made in a 2015 audit that found kids are being put at risk by the agency’s renewal of contracts with poorly performing vendors, the state Comptroller’s Office said, the New York Post reports.

* Cops in Staten Island are searching for a 16-year-old boy who fled authorities after a judge ordered he stay in an ACS group home while facing an attempted assault charge, the Daily News reports.

* Nonprofit Pro offers ten tips for how organizations can increase their fundraising revenue and strengthen donor relationships in 2017.

* Despite the loss of a key housing program, Mayor de Blasio administration’s plans to announce that it built or preserved 21,963 affordable housing units of housing in 2016, the most since 1989, The New York Times reports.

* A recent study of Albany-area nonprofits has found that the region’s workforce comprises nearly 80,000 people, state income tax payments add up to 125 million dollars and the sector mitigated the local impact of the great recession, according to the New York Council of Nonprofits.

* Two New York-based organizations - Coalition for Queens and Propel - were among ten winners of a the Future Cities Accelerator competition designed to jumpstart new solutions to the most pressing problems facing cities, according to Curbed.

* Researchers Rebecca L. Sandefur of the American Bar Foundation and Thomas M. Clarke of the National Center for State Courts looked at how court navigators are deployed in three different pilot programs in the New York City court system, according to Nonprofit Quarterly.

* Today, Mayor de Blasio will launch the NYC Youth Mentoring initiative, which aims to establish enough mentoring programs for 40,000 kids by 2022, according to the Daily News.

* Cuomo recently announced the first group of 101 pardons for former offenders who committed a nonviolent crime when they were 16 or 17 and have stayed conviction-free for at least 10 years, WNYC reports.

* Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s decision to grant clemency to Judith Clark is a reflection of the state’s obligation to provide second chances to those who use the criminal justice system to rehabilitate themselves and others, CUNY Graduate Center’s Michelle Fine writes in NY Slant.

************



STRATEGIC RESULTS

Pro-bono Strategic Planning for New York City Nonprofits - Create a finished Plan in 12 weeks using a powerful combination of optimum stakeholder assignments and a real-time planning process. Address your needs and questions to John Miller: rillemreeb@gmail.com Member of Gray Matters-a pro-bono advisory group serving New York City nonprofits. Visit our website for a full listing of services: graymattersnyc.org

************



TRUMP TRANSITION:

* New York City officials said a day after a City Council hearing highlighted the steep costs of police protection around Trump Tower, President-elect Donald Trump told Mayor de Blasio that he’d work with the city on its request for federal reimbursement, the Post reports.

* The Association for Neighborhood and Housing Development has sent a letter to the United States Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs opposing the nomination of Ben Carson as Secretary of HUD.

IN DEPTH:

* A recent report on the city’s correctional facilities portrays a system that has met some benchmarks but has largely fallen short in crucial requirements like distribution of psychotropic medication, follow-ups with prisoners, and referrals for supportive housing, all important for keeping ex-prisoners with mental-health and substance-abuse problems from falling into a dark place, City Limits writes.

************



Discover a Master’s in Nonprofit Management that Questions Convention

Wanted: nonprofit change-makers with a deep commitment to social justice & positive transformation. The Master’s in Nonprofit Management at The New School in NYC was the first of its kind in the country, and continues to break new ground in social innovation and nonprofit best practices. Financial aid and merit-based scholarship opportunities are available. Advance your nonprofit career – apply by January 15 for priority admissions consideration.

************



NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* Since Nassau County started a campaign in 2014 to raise public awareness of just how real of a problem this issue was, 253 children in the county have been identified as possible victims of human trafficking, The Westbury Times writes.

* The Metropolitan Center for Research on Equity and the Transformation of Schools at New York University recently landed a 50,000 dollar grant from the New York City Council to launch a resource center to support grassroots organizers, interested school administrators and elected leaders, according to Chalkbeat.

* Public housing residents can now participate in the design and building process of planned resident-led playgrounds under a new partnership announced with The New York City Housing Authority and national nonprofit KaBOOM!, Patch writes.

* The advocacy group Parks & Trails New York released a report called You Gotta Have Friends, which summarizes the results of a census of the nonprofit Friends organizations that support New York’s parks and historic sites, the Press Republican writes.

************



New York State has more than 116,000 homeless students statewide. The Institute for Children, Poverty and Homelessness has released a data snapshot analyzing how many homeless students are enrolled in public schools in New York State, where in the state they reside and how they perform in school compared to their peers. Homeless students have specific educational needs. Make informed policy decisions. Read the report here.

************



NYN BUZZ:

* Adults and Children with Learning and Developmental Disabilities, Inc., a leading Long Island-based, not-for-profit agency devoted to providing opportunities for children and adults with autism, learning and other developmental disabilities to pursue an enviable life, has launched a Foundation to focus on fundraising and increasing awareness of ACLD’s mission, which is being headed by new officers and board members recently appointed. Incorporated in 2016, the ACLD Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization created to support and raise funds for the exclusive benefit of Adults and Children with Learning and Developmental Disabilities, Inc. Alan Spiegel of Dix Hills is the Foundation’s first president.

* The New Jewish Home, one of the nation’s largest and most diversified nonprofit geriatric health and rehabilitation systems, welcomed its new board chair, Michael Luskin. Luskin, who assumed his position on Jan. 1, succeeds Elizabeth Grayer, the chair since 2012. He has been a director of The New Jewish Home since 1996 and is a partner at the New York law firm of Luskin, Stern & Eisler LLP and a bankruptcy expert who represents financial institutions and other parties in state and federal courts around the country.

FUNDING AND GRANTS:

* Outreach Training Institute announced that full scholarships are now available to eligible New York City and Long Island health care workers for the institute's 350-hour Credentialed Alcohol and Substance Abuse Counselor training program, with funding provided by a New York State Department of Health Workforce Retraining grant. The Institute is also pleased to announce funding to support a new training program for Master's Level Behavioral Healthcare workers who will be able to earn their CASAC-T certifications in 135 hours. The application deadline is Jan. 30.

* Nonprofit organizations are being encouraged to apply for Community Health Award grants from Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, according to the Livingston County News. The company has allocated 90,000 dollars to help fund health and wellness programs in its 31-county Upstate New York region. The deadline to submit an application to be considered for an Excellus BlueCross BlueShield Community Health Award is Feb. 17. Awards will be announced in March.

************



NYN CAREERS

(Visit www.nyncareers.com to view all jobs.)

Development Assistant, Neighbors Link Northern Westchester

Neighbors Link provides innovative and impact driven programming to immigrant families and works to empower clients to successfully navigate community resources and to foster client leadership. We are seeking a full-time Development Assistant to provide administrative support to the Development Director. The ideal candidate will have some nonprofit experience, preferably with external board members and/or donors. Position requires regular weekday office hours, with occasional evening and weekend hours to support fundraising events and board/committee meetings.

LMSW Team Leader, Goddard Riverside Community Center

Capitol Hall is one of Goddard Riverside’s five supportive housing residences. A single-room occupancy (SRO) building, Capitol Hall provides housing for men and women who are vulnerable to homelessness because of their age, income, or disability. The staff provides daily meals, case management, recreational activities, holiday celebrations, 24 hour/7 day per week front desk security and more, while keeping tenant privacy and independence paramount.

Associate Director of Individual and Corporate Giving, SCO Family of Services

SCO Family of Services has provided vital human services throughout New York City and Long Island for more than 100 years. SCO helps vulnerable New Yorkers build a strong foundation for the future. The candidate will manage a portfolio of 200 active prospects composed of individual and corporate prospects, support Director of Institutional Advancement in his major gifts (individual and corporate) moves and meetings, take on Management and Departmental Responsibilities, and collaborate with the Development Team to ensure the success of Special Events, including: Annual Gala, Fashion Event, Art Event and Golf Outing, etc.

NYN MEDIA CAREERS: To advertise your employment opportunities with NYN Media email lblake@cityandstateny.com.

************



Earn your BSW or MSW from Stony Brook University with focus areas in Health Equity and Higher Education.

Stony Brook University's School of Social Welfare prepares students to become competent and ethical professional social workers in the public and nonprofit sectors of health and social welfare. Earn your degree from one of the most respected and affordable top-ranked public universities in the nation. To learn more, attend an Open House or Information session in Manhattan or Stony Brook.

RSVP here

************



POLITICAL BULLETIN by CITY & STATE:

* Cuomo quietly called for the decriminalization of marijuana possession, on page 192 of a 383-page book outlining his legislative agenda for the year, though he never mentioned the issue during any of his six regional State of the State addresses, the Daily News writes.

* Gov. Andrew Cuomo is finally pushing to fix the indefensible state statutes of limitation that bars individuals abused as children from seeking justice after their 23rd birthday, the Daily News writes in an editorial.

* Court papers reveal that cancer treatments often left the late Ken Thompson confused as he continued running the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office during the final months of his life, the Post reports.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Jan. 12 -- New York State Society of Certified Public Accountants/ Foundation for Accounting Education host 39th annual Nonprofit Conference.

Visit http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/events/hfbcv/43963883 to submit an event or view all community events.





NYN EVENTS:

On Wednesday, January 18, New York Nonprofit Media will host Nonprofit BoardCon which will bring together board members, executive directors and other senior leaders from nonprofits across New York to discuss methods and strategies to collaborate and work together. Click here to learn more.

On Friday, March 24, New York Nonprofit Media will host Nonprofit FundCon which brings together fundraising and development executives from nonprofits across New York to discuss how to create a campaign and raise money. Click here to learn more.

************



The Fordham Center for Nonprofit Leaders offers both a Master’s of Science and an Executive Education Certificate program in Nonprofit Leadership. To learn more about how these programs train students to become leaders in the nonprofit sector in collaboration with its unique mentoring component, visit: www.fordham.edu/nonprofits

SUBSCRIBE TO CITY & STATE MAGAZINE TODAY: City & State is the premier multi-media news firm that dedicates its coverage to New York’s federal, state and local government, political and advocacy news and shares exclusive content from New York Nonprofit Media. Subscriptions are offered to New York City & New York State government employees, nonprofit organizations and academic institutions. The subscription includes 48 issues conveniently mailed to your home or office. In addition, you will also receive our exclusive daily Insider e-newsletter. Subscribe Here.

************



TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

11 a.m. – Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams announces his partnership with Benefit Kitchen to help identify untapped financial benefits for New Yorkers in need, St. John’s Bread and Life, 795 Lexington Ave., Brooklyn.

11 a.m. – Coalition for the Homeless will release a report on the root cause of the city’s historic homelessness, alongside Assemblyman Andrew Hevesi and New York City Council members Stephen Levin and Brad Lander, outside east gate of City Hall, Manhattan.

12 p.m. – De Blasio hosts press conference to make an announcement regarding affordable housing, 184 Metropolitan Ave., Brooklyn.

1 p.m. – Three New York City Council committees jointly meet to consider a bill that would extend the current income eligibility limits for the Senior Citizen Rent Increase Exemption and Disability Rent Increase Exemption, Council Chambers, City Hall, Manhattan.

6:30 p.m. – New York City Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez, Assemblywoman Carmen De La Rosa, and tenants hold a rally against landlord Julian Rodriguez and conditions that left 17 hospitalized from carbon monoxide poisoning, 3852 10th Ave., Manhattan.

8 p.m. – Brewer attends Irish Arts Center grant award event and reception, Irish Arts Center, 553 W. 51st St., Manhattan.

************