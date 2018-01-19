FROM NYN MEDIA AND CITY & STATE:

* Today’s NYN Media Buzz features two nonprofit leaders who joined forces with New York City Schools Chancellor Carmen Fariña, the latest with #CloseRikers, and how more than half a million dollars went Autism Speaks’ way.

* New York state and city sometimes fail to pay their nonprofit vendors on time, but a new rating system gives organizations a way to fight back, according to two nonprofit leaders who discuss the effort in the latest NYN Media Insights podcast.

* Deportations of DACA recipients and Temporary Protected Status holders would cost New York billions of dollars and devastate communities, Assemblyman Phil Ramos writes in City & State in urging a government shutdown unless a clean federal DREAM act passes.

TOP NEWS:

* Juvenile justice initiative Close to Home, which places offenders near their homes rather than imprisoning them outside New York City, is on the chopping block in the proposed budget of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who hopes the city will pick up the tab, WNYC reports.

* Cuomo wants to set up a “geriatric parole” system that would allow sick inmates over age 55 to leave prison, a proposal to expand existing medical parole criteria that could save the state million of dollars per year, reports the New York Post.

* New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio waited seven months to formally request state financial assistance for the embattled NYCHA, despite repeatedly blaming the state for taking too long to make funds available, reports Politico New York.

* Homeless families at a shelter in Queens were given just a few hours to move to other locations, after the city Department of Homeless Services decided to turn the shelter into a women-only facility, ABC affiliate WABC reports.

* HuffPost reports the details on the 2018 Women’s March, which will start in New York City on Saturday, Jan. 20, at 12:30 p.m. in midtown Manhattan, with a rally planned for earlier that day.

* Schools face a challenge in educating displaced students and helping families that fled Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria, with 2,050 displaced students enrolled in Rochester, New York City, Buffalo and elsewhere in the state, The Buffalo News reports.

IN DEPTH:

* Nonprofit GrowNYC promotes environmental sustainability by organizing swap events where people can bring unwanted items such as housewares, books and clothes and grab something that catches their eyes, amNewYork reports.

* The Business Outreach Career Network in New York City is just one example of how the Surdna Foundation emphasizes impact investing, a practice that allows philanthropists to align more assets behind causes they support, reports Inside Philanthropy.

* NonProfit Pro features nine suggestions for cost-effective ways for organizations to promote themselves without breaking the budget, including how automation and creative online tools can help.

* The holiday season has ended but that does not mean that the momentum created by end-of-year fundraising cannot continue, writes NonProfit Hub, which has several suggestions on how to keep the energy flowing throughout 2018.

* The Wild Apricot blog presents a run-down on augmented reality, what it is, how it’s different than virtual reality and how at least 12 nonprofits are using this new technology to increase their profile and raise millions of dollars.

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* A group of large hospitals systems that includes about 300 facilities overall plans to create a nonprofit generic drug company in order in order to battle cut costs and quell shortages, The New York Times reports.

* Three days remain until the federal government would shut down in the absence of funding, but bipartisan tensions continue to rise and divisions among Republicans are becoming more stark, Vox reports.

* Senate Democrats are pushing back at signs from the Justice Department that local and state politicians across the country could be criminally charged unless they cooperate with federal immigration policies and requests, reports the Times.

* The Trump administration is creating a new division within the Department of Health and Human Services which could allow doctors, nurses and other medical professionals to decline services they say violates religious beliefs, The Washington Post reports.

KICKER: “This’ll be the third time we had to move so we settle in the kids, find a school, we dig our claws in and the next thing you you have an hour. They’re knocking on the door telling you to leave.” – Daniel Garcia, a resident of a New York City shelter for homeless families, via ABC affiliate WABC.