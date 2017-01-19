Editor’s note: Do you know someone who dedicates their time to serve those in need? Nominate your friends and colleagues to be this year's Front-Line Heroes. Every year, NYN Media recognizes 25 members of the nonprofit industry who work in the field helping clients and making their organizations' goals a reality through hard work and dedication. Front-Line Heroes display excellence in their commitment to serving those in need. Tell us who your Front-Line Hero is.

FROM NYN MEDIA:



* This week, we’re joined in the CEO corner with Glenn Martin, the president and founder of JustLeadershipUSA, an organization dedicated to cutting the U.S. correctional population in half by 2030. He is also a founder of the #CloseRikers campaign and works to help other formerly incarcerated women and men get engaged in criminal justice reform efforts.

* Our parent company, City & State, announced the incorporation of NYN Media’s new nonprofit section into its weekly magazine and several promotions and changing roles in its leadership, including: Tom Allon taking on the role of publisher, Steve Farbman as CEO, Jon Lentz as editor-in-chief and Nick Powell as features and opinions editor.

TOP NEWS:

* As the city comes close to hitting the charter school cap that limits the sector’s expansion, Cuomo has proposed abolishing the limit, and also wants to extend mayoral control over the city’s public schools for three years, the New York Post reports.

* The city released a second round of pre-K data that shows there is plenty of room for improvement, but also that some centers seem to have benefitted from the Department of Education’s emphasis on teacher training and curriculum, according to Chalkbeat.

* The New York Women’s Foundation announced a total of $1,605,000 in grants awarded to 25 organizations working to promote economic security and justice for women and families throughout New York City.

* In a video interview from The Chronicle of Philanthropy, Alexandre Mars, CEO of the Epic Foundation, talks about what the vetting process for nonprofits entails and how establishing the foundation has changed the way he views the nonprofit world.

* Student debt is hurting recruitment, retention, and diversity in the nonprofit workforce, but a Federal program is poised to help, according to the Stanford Social Innovation Review.

* In NonProfit Pro, Consultant Claire Axelrad offers seven strategies that every organization should adopt in 2017.

* A proposal tucked into Cuomo’s budget plan would allow the state to recoup all lottery winnings over $600 from public assistance recipients as a repayment for cash assistance they’ve received during the prior 10 years, the Daily News reports.

************



Earn your BSW or MSW from Stony Brook University with focus areas in Health Equity and Higher Education.

Stony Brook University's School of Social Welfare prepares students to become competent and ethical professional social workers in the public and nonprofit sectors of health and social welfare. Earn your degree from one of the most respected and affordable top-ranked public universities in the nation. To learn more, attend an Open House or Information session in Manhattan or Stony Brook.

RSVP here

************



TRUMP TRANSITION:

* New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman will issue legal guidance to local governments detailing how they can resist cooperating with the federal immigration authorities under President-elect Donald Trump’s administration, The New York Times writes.

* U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer called for Trump’s pick for White House budget director to be withdrawn after failing to pay more than $15,000 in payroll taxes, a call that Trump’s transition team quickly rejected, Bloomberg writes.

IN DEPTH:

* The city which delivers services to worker cooperatives through a network of 13 nonprofit partners, along with CUNY Law School’s Community & Economic Development Clinic, recently released a report on the second year of the initiative, Next City writes. Also, see our coverage of how immigrants are helping to fuel the rise of worker co-ops.

* CUNY Citizenship Now, a nonprofit legal organization, helped expedite applications for undocumented immigrants to travel abroad for humanitarian, educational or employment reasons, and then re-enter the United States; since November, Citizenship Now has helped 122 students with DACA get this benefit, the New York Times writes.

* The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities writes that the evidence shows that the individual health insurance market is becoming more stable, not less, but that the Affordable Care Act repeal would set up the perfect conditions for a death spiral.

************



Buchbinder is a premier public accounting firm serving clients in New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. We offer audit, accounting, tax, advisory and consulting services to a variety of non-profit organizations including charities, charter and private schools, public policy organizations, social and community service organizations, religious organizations and private foundations.

See more here.

************



NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* The J20 Art Strike wants museums, galleries, theaters, nonprofits and schools to close for the inauguration, saying that “business should not proceed as usual in any realm” in order “to combat the normalization of Trumpism," WNYC reports.

* The nonprofit Arts Gowanus is surveying local painters, sculptors and other creators to find out how many artists currently work in Gowanus, how many have left the fast-changing neighborhood, and how much they pay for studio space, DNAinfo reports.

* The New York Times profiles Joanna Acevedo, who was given $250 from the Neediest Cases Fund by the Children’s Aid Society for gift cards, which were used to buy clothing and food.

************



New York State has more than 116,000 homeless students statewide. The Institute for Children, Poverty and Homelessness has released a data snapshot analyzing how many homeless students are enrolled in public schools in New York State, where in the state they reside and how they perform in school compared to their peers. Homeless students have specific educational needs. Make informed policy decisions. Read the report here.

************



NYN BUZZ:

* L+M Development Partners, one of the city’s largest developers of affordable housing, announced $185,000 in grants ranging from $15,000 to $40,000 to six South Bronx organizations: The Knowledge House, The Mary Mitchell Family and Youth Center, The Point CDC, La Finca del Sur/South Bronx Farmers, Let’s Get Ready, and Young Women’s Leadership Network. The grants were announced at an event held at L+M’s Park Avenue South office and included a reception followed by a roundtable discussion with Ron Moelis, CEO and co-founder of L+M, about how real estate developers can partner with community organizations and government to strengthen the South Bronx. L+M’s support for local and community-based organizations goes hand and hand with its development of affordable housing in communities like the South Bronx, East New York and Brownsville.

* New York Lawyers for the Public Interest, a leading civil rights advocacy group for New Yorkers in need, announced its appointment of Justin Wood as director of organizing and strategic research. Wood brings more than 16 years of organizing and research experience to NYLPI’s programs, and has served for the past three years as a Taconic Fellow and community organizer in NYLPI’s Environmental Justice Program. As Director of Organizing and Strategic Research, Wood will expand NYLPI’s capacity to lead and win social justice campaigns on behalf of clients and in partnership with grassroots community coalitions.

* IPRO will be responsible for supporting State oversight of long-term, mostly nonmedical adult care residential services for New Yorkers unable to live independently, under a new contract with the New York State Department of Health's Division of Assisted Living. Under New York State law, Adult Care Facilities are defined as certified adult homes or enriched housing programs that provide long-term, residential care and services to five or more adults who are unable or substantially unable to live independently. In partnership with the state, IPRO will conduct onsite inspections that include, but are not limited to a review of individualized service plans fire/safety conditions, nutrition, medication and case management services and sanitation.

GRANTS AND FUNDING:

The Office of Temporary & Disability Assistance T-SNAP Outreach III RFP is looking for eligible organizations to develop and implement innovative ways to connect potentially eligible households with SNAP benefits, with a focus on older adults, eligible legal non-citizens, and working families residing in NYC to help New York reach its goal of maximizing SNAP participation by targeting SNAP Outreach services to categories of the population that traditionally have been underserved. Organizations currently in receipt of OTDA SNAP Outreach funds are ineligible to apply for the TSNAP Outreach III. Applications are due Feb. 27.

************



NYN CAREERS

(Visit www.nyncareers.com to view all jobs.)

Vice President of Family Foster Care, Saint Dominic's Home

As a key member of the management team, the Vice President of the Family Foster Care Program will manage all aspects of the Family Foster Care Program, including service delivery, staff development, foster home recruitment, facilities operations, budget development and allocations. The successful candidate will ensure that the Family Foster Care program meets and exceeds the regulatory standards of all pertinent governmental bodies and meet contract compliance related to the delivery of Family Foster Care services contracted by government agencies.

Bilingual Staff Psychotherapist, ANDRUS

ANDRUS nurtures social and emotional well-being in children, their families and the community by delivering a broad range of vital services and by providing research, training and innovative program models that promote standards of excellence for professional performance in and beyond our service community. ANDRUS' Mental Health Division is seeking a Staff Psychotherapist to provide direct clinical services, as primary therapist, to assigned patients. The Staff Psychotherapist will provide individual, family and group and milieu therapy in the clinic and offsite and is supervised by assigned supervisor, assistant clinic manager. We have openings in our Yonkers, NY, White Plains, NY and Peekskill, NY clinic locations. (Bilingual Spanish/English required).

Executive Director, Nonprofit Bail Fund

New York’s first citywide charitable bail organization seeks an experienced Executive Director to oversee all facets of this nonprofit organization, including hiring, training and managing staff, implementing a process to ensure as many potential clients as possible are served and maintaining compliance with city contractual and operational requirements. The ideal candidate will have experience with the New York City criminal justice system, preferably with an organization dedicated to serving low-income residents and bringing fairness to the system. This individual will be involved in every area of the organization’s efforts and should have a passion for criminal justice reform and vision for growth as the Fund seeks to increase its presence in communities across the city.

NYN MEDIA CAREERS: To advertise your employment opportunities with NYN Media email lblake@cityandstateny.com.

************



Do you know someone who dedicates their time to serve those in need? Nominate your friends and colleagues to be this year's Front-Line Heroes. Every year, NYN Media recognizes 25 members of the nonprofit industry who work in the field helping clients and making their organizations' goals a reality through hard work and dedication. Front-Line Heroes display excellence in their commitment to serving those in need. Tell us who your Front-Line Hero is.

************



POLITICAL BULLETIN by CITY & STATE:

* Though he had previously expressed support for a constitutional convention on this year’s ballot, Cuomo’s newly revealed agenda and budget provide no indication that such support continues, the Gotham Gazette writes.

* It’s time to write legislation to prevent a repeat of what happened to Kalief Browder, who was imprisoned on Rikers Island for three years without being convicted of a crime and subsequently killed himself in 2015, writes Shaun King of the Daily News.

* Criminal justice activist Anthony Papa of the Drug Policy Alliance joins the NY Slant Podcast to discuss his recent pardon from Gov. Andrew Cuomo, life behind bars and the ineffectiveness of the United States’ drug war.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Jan. 26 -- The New York Zero-to-Three Network presents: "These Stressful Times: Working with Client Fears and Hopelessness (as well as our own)," 6 pm

Visit http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/events/hwjkz/45391223 to submit an event or view all community events.





HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Airam da Silva, President of the Icla da Silva Foundation.

To see your birthday mentioned, click here.

NYN EVENTS:

On Friday, March 24, New York Nonprofit Media will host Nonprofit FundCon which brings together fundraising and development executives from nonprofits across New York to discuss how to create a campaign and raise money. Click here to learn more.

************



TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

11:30 a.m. – State Sens. Jeff Klein, Diane Savino, Tony Avella, Marisol Alcantara, Jesse Hamilton and Jose Peralta release an investigative report detailing conditions at New York City hotels and cluster sites used for the homeless, 250 Broadway, 20th floor, Manhattan.

12 p.m. – Syracuse Mayor Stephanie Miner is joined by local healthcare workers and community activists to support the Affordable Care Act at “Care Not Chaos” rally, Southwest Community Center, 401 South Ave., Syracuse.

12 p.m. – New York City Public Advocate Letitia James delivers remarks at the Mutual of America Foundation's community partnership luncheon, Mutual of America, 320 Park Ave., Manhattan.

1 p.m. – The City Council Committee on Education holds a public meeting on expanding college savings plan materials in schools to include pre-K and to distributing college savings plan materials with a child’s certificate of registration of birth, Council Chambers, City Hall, Manhattan.

4 p.m. – City Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer celebrates 365 days without gun violence at Queensbridge Houses with the Long Island City NAACP, Queensbridge 696, and community members, Jacob A. Riis Neighborhood Settlement, 10-25 41st Ave., Queens.

6 p.m. – De Blasio, New York City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito, Rev. Al Sharpton, actors Mark Ruffalo, Shailene Woodley, Rosie Perez, Alec Baldwin, director Michael Moore and others attend “We Stand United” really to protect shared values ahead of President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, outside Trump International Hotel & Tower, Central Park West and West 61st Street, Manhattan.

6 p.m. – Brewer, City & State Editor-at-Large Gerson Borrero, City Councilman Eric Ulrich and others speak on a panel, Predictions and Expectations for the Administration of Donald Trump, Fordham Law School 150 W. 62nd St., Manhattan.

9 p.m. – Brewer speaks at Community Board 5 forum on moving Madison Square Garden and opening Penn Station, SAG-AFTRA Foundation, Robin Williams Center, 247 W. 54th St., Manhattan.

************