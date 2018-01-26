FROM NYN MEDIA AND CITY & STATE:

* Missed the 2018 NYN Media BoardCon? You can still catch this panel discussion about diversity and inclusion in nonprofit boards among representatives of Girl Be Heard, Koya Leadership Partners, M.A.D.E. Transitional Services and BrownBell Consulting.

* Today’s NYN Media Buzz details who’s the new VP at Ms. Foundation for Women, the former NYC official who has become the new senior policy analyst at the Fiscal Policy Institute, and what’s going on with the Central New York Community Foundation.

* The Long Island-based Mercer family – most notably patriarch Robert Mercer and one of his daughters, Rebekah – have been patrons for several right-wing groups, political action committees and politicians in New York, City & State reports.

TOP NEWS:

* New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson has been busy assigning colleagues to committee chairs overseeing health issues in the city, including a new committee that seeks to confront pressing issues in New York City Health + Hospitals, Gotham Gazette reports.

* The progressive caucus of the New York City Council is on the decline with the ascension of Johnson, who has aligned himself with centrists while relegating some caucus members to less important posts, reports Politico New York.

* Ever since Bronx prosecutors set up shop on Rikers Island to speed investigations of assaults against correction officers, charges against inmates have nearly doubled and attacks against officers have fallen by nearly two-thirds, The New York Times reports.

* An NYPD detective was convicted of lying under oath after he faked a drug charge against an innocent Queens man who later spent more than a month on Rikers Island and later received a $500,000 settlement, the Daily News reports.

* A Pennsylvania facility for children and people with developmental disabilities is suing the nonprofit Disability Rights New York for defamation, alleging that a critical report from the advocacy group was filled with falsehoods, reports The Philadelphia Inquirer.

* Immigration enforcement has spiked in Ithaca this month, with agents recently entering a restaurant and arresting employees and another high-profile arrest this week in the sanctuary city, Ithaca Journal reports.

* Two immigrant women are behind a production at the nonprofit Off-Broadway Atlantic Theater Company that examines issues of assimilation, part of a growing trend of West African playwrights asserting their voices in recent years, reports The New York Times.

IN DEPTH:

* The ALS Bucket Challenge from several years ago is just one example of how the enthusiasm and energy of millennials can be put into action for nonprofits, NonProfit Pro writes, in an examination of this ascendant generation’s characteristics in the sector.

* The BDO blog features a five-step guide on how nonprofits can better protect their data privacy by implementing a data privacy program, an initiative that helps prevent fatal breaches.

* Some areas of the United States have levels of extreme poverty higher than developing countries like Nepal and West Africa, necessitating a reappraisal of how funding is allocated, Nobel laureate Angus Deaton writes in the Times.

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* President Donald Trump expressed support for creating an a pathway citizenship for DREAMERS, in off-the-cuff remarks that contradict prior statements from himself and other administration officials, the Times reports.

* Mayor Bill de Blasio is among the mayors boycotting a meeting with Trump after the Justice Department threatened to subpoena officials from sanctuary cities in order to coax them to comply with immigration requests, reports the Washington Post.

* Cecile Richards, president of Planned Parenthood, plans to announce next week that she will leave the position she had held for more than a decade, ending a tenure that saw an increased commitment to abortion rights among Democrats, BuzzFeed reports.

* The Trump-appointed leader of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is gutting Obama-era regulations on the payday lending industry, allowing lenders to again offer high-interest loans to financially vulnerable people, reports The Nation.

