FROM NYN MEDIA:

* Could it be that the government is paying the nonprofit across town twice as much as they’re paying you to provide the same services? On this week’s podcast, we talk to David Nocenti, executive director of Union Settlement, who did some research into the wide range of reimbursements he was receiving from the New York City Department for the Aging to provide the same services across his senior centers. We also talk to Cecilia Clarke of the Brooklyn Community Foundation, about her work restructuring the philanthropy of a community foundation and how community feedback helped inform their funding priorities.

TOP NEWS:

* The weekend staff of the city’s child welfare agency bungled an investigation into the abuse of Brooklyn toddler Jaden Jordan days before he was rushed to a hospital with fatal injuries, city investigators charged Thursday, according to the Daily News.

* Queens Assemblyman Andrew Hevesi’s plan to reduce reliance on homeless shelters by creating a new statewide rent subsidy to keep people in their homes has won the backing of the New York City Council's Progressive Caucus, the Daily News reports.

* New York City child welfare workers found evidence of rampant abuse inside the home of a 5-year-old Michael Guzman who died over the weekend, but de Blasio insisted there is no proof of a screw-up by ACS, the Post reports.

* Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants to continue his bold work as a national leader on fair wages, but has yet to fund the minimum wage for workers at the human services nonprofits under contract with the state, Human Services Council Deputy Director and General Counsel Michelle Jackson writes in Crain’s New York Business.

* A new tool can help a nonprofit discern whether it has a good balance of money raised, risk, and expenses, the Chronicle of Philanthropy writes.

* Ralph da Costa-Núñez, president of the Institute for Children, Poverty and Homelessness, writes in City Limits that a capital investment to develop new Tier III homeless facilities would transform the entire family shelter system.

************





PUTTING THE PIECES TOGETHER

In the age of Sarbanes-Oxley, the governance practices even of nonprofit organizations may be subject to significant scrutiny. And today “good governance” often means more than meeting legal minimums. Caplin & Drysdale’s attorneys have experience not only in advising clients on legal requirements relating to corporate governance, but also in helping organizations meet current standards of best practice. We are also thought leaders in nonprofit corporate governance through our involvement with the American Bar Association’s Nonprofit Organizations and Exempt Organizations Committees, the Panel on the Nonprofit Sector, and other fora. We can help your organization meet the high expectations of its stakeholders by ensuring that it has appropriate structures, practices, policies, and procedures. Click here to find out more.

************





TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio threatened to sue President Donald Trump's administration over an order that directs the federal government to limit funding to “sanctuary cities” that harbor undocumented immigrants, Politico New York reports.

* Thousands of people gathered in Washington Square Park to protest Trump’s executive actions toward building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and restricting people from many majority-Muslim countries from entering the U.S., the Daily News reports.

* House Democrats responded to Trump’s pledge to pursue an investigation into alleged voter fraud, describing the president’s demand as “insecure” and saying the probe will only increase voter suppression, Politico reports.

* Trump thinks he can bully New Yorkers into policies that violate our fundamental values as New Yorkers, but we will not be intimidated, and no administration can force local governments to enforce his federal policy, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman writes in the Daily News.





IN DEPTH:

* Various types of rezonings in New York, such as upzoning and mixed-use zoning, have inadvertently but disproportionately harmed poor neighborhoods, according to a new book edited by Tom Angotti, an urban planning professor at CUNY, and housing advocate Sylvia Morse, CityLab writes.

************





Buchbinder is a premier public accounting firm serving clients in New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. We offer audit, accounting, tax, advisory and consulting services to a variety of non-profit organizations including charities, charter and private schools, public policy organizations, social and community service organizations, religious organizations and private foundations.

See more here.

************





NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* The Visiting Nurse Association of Hudson Valley, a Tarrytown-based nonprofit serving Westchester and Putnam counties, has signed an agreement to be acquired by Northwell Health, pending state approval, Daily Voice writes.

* Thanks in part to efforts like NYC Men Teach, a recruitment and training initiative spearheaded by de Blasio, roughly 10 percent of all teachers hired this year were men who are black, Hispanic or Asian, which is an increase of two percentage points over 2015, Chalkbeat writes.

************





Accounting Management Solutions (AMS), a CliftonLarsonAllen LLP Division, is the Northeast’s leading provider of executive-level accounting and finance professionals. We support nonprofits with part-time, interim, business advisory, project resources and professional search. Engage with AMS for: career advancement, partnerships, business development and Professional Conversation. AMS provides critical finance and accounting expertise organizations need during transitions, transactions and transformations. Learn more about us.

************





NYN BUZZ:

* Strive International, a leading national workforce development nonprofit based in New York City, announced the appointment of three new members to its board of directors. Strive welcomed George W. Brooks, Bonnie Howard and Tonia O’Connor to its board. Brooks is Americas Leader, People Advisory Services, at Ernst & Young LLP. With over 30 years of international consulting experience, Brooks has earned a reputation as one of the foremost innovators and thought leaders in the human resources service sector. Tonia O’Connor serves as chief commercial officer and president of content distribution for Univision Communications Inc., reporting directly to the CEO. Bonnie Howard is an independent board director of Assured Guaranty Ltd., BMO Financial Corp. and BMO Harris Bank N.A.

* The New York state Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services issued a request for proposals to develop and operate four new adolescent addiction clubhouses in Queens, the Bronx, Staten Island and Brooklyn. The new clubhouses will provide a safe and inviting place for youth and young people in recovery or at risk for addiction to develop social skills that promote long-term health, wellness, recovery and a drug-free lifestyle. Organizations responding to the RFP will have the opportunity to develop and implement a youth clubhouse for adolescents (ages 12-17) or young people (ages 18-21), who have or are at risk of developing an addiction. Mandatory letters of intent to bid are due Feb. 8, and responses to the RFP are due April 10.

* The New York City Dance Alliance Foundation, a forward-thinking charity committed to shaping the future lives and training of young dancers, returns to The Joyce Theater on Jan. 30 with Destiny Rising. A yearly fundraising performance benefiting NYCDAF's college scholarship program, the evening will spotlight performances by 2016's scholarship beneficiaries, a commission by NYCDA's Rachel Kreiling, and guest performances from prominent professional dance companies. Select recipients of 2017 scholarships will also be named during the program.





GRANTS AND FUNDING:

The Corporation for National and Community Service released the 2017 RSVP expansion notice of funding opportunity. With this notice, CNCS intends to fund successful applicants that increase the impact of volunteers age 55 and older serving in a diverse range of activities in response to local community needs and that meet national performance measures. This competition is open to interested organizations that meet the eligibility requirements including current CNCS grantees. The notice of funding opportunity and specific geographic service areas can be found at www.nationalservice.gov/rsvpcompetition.

************





NYN CAREERS

(Visit www.nyncareers.com to view all jobs.)





Development Manager, Womankind

The Development Manager is a high-level fundraising and communications generalist in the department. (S)he serves as the agency’s primary government and foundation grant writer and manages the portfolio of federal, state, and city grants, which compose 80% of Womankind’s annual 4.9 million dollar budget. The Development Manager supports the Director of Development in prospecting and cultivating relationships with lapsed, existing, and new foundations. The Development Manager also writes and supports annual mail and direct response campaigns per year. This position supervises and mentors the Development Associate and Development Volunteer(s). The Development Manager is a 5-day a week, Full-Time position with benefits, and officially reports to the Development Director.





Case Planners, HeartShare St. Vincent’s

HeartShare St. Vincent’s is on the lookout for seasoned case planners who have a strong desire to help others. Our case planners provide an array of services to the individual in our programs from case management to interventions and counselings, as well as advocacy services to children and their families. We have opportunities for case planner roles in our Foster Boarding Homes program, our Preventive and Family Services, and our Specialized Medical Preventive program. If you are a caring, passionate social worker looking to make a difference in the lives of children and families across Brooklyn and Queens, HeartShare St. Vincent’s is the right place for you.





Director of Social Services, Homeless Shelter, CAMBA

CAMBA’s Homeless Shelters for single men and women and families are among the most successful in NYC, placing thousands of homeless clients in permanent housing. The person filling this position is expected to ensure the smooth day-to-day running, coordination and supervision of all case management staff, clinical services, and Recreation programming and activities in accordance with all program goals, targets, and performance outcomes and all CAMBA and program policies, procedures, and protocols.





NYN MEDIA CAREERS: To advertise your employment opportunities with NYN Media email lblake@cityandstateny.com.

************





Baruch College’s Marxe School of Public and International Affairs is NYC’s only public graduate school dedicated to public administration. Our Master of Public Administration (MPA) & Executive MPA degrees are ranked among the best in the nation. Our new two-year 42-credit Master of International Affairs (MIA) prepares you to be a creative, globally-focused leader. Our Master of Science in Higher Education Administration (MSEd-HEA) teaches you to lead in higher education. Full- and part-time options and scholarships available. OPEN HOUSE WEDNESDAY, FEB. 15th at 5:30 pm. RSVP and Learn More.

************





POLITICAL BULLETIN by CITY & STATE:

* Andrea Zuniga, de Blasio’s senior official in Washington, D.C., has resigned after serving for less than a year, a shake-up that comes amid growing concerns about possible funding cuts under Trump, The Wall Street Journal reports.

* Federal law enforcement officials have found audio recordings capturing “dealings of questionable legality” by members of the NYPD with Alex “Shaya” Lichtenstein, who pleaded guilty in November to bribing cops for gun permits, the Post reports.

* As certain MetroCard fees get raised, de Blasio says he supports the “Fair Fares” campaign to reduce public transit fares for low-income New Yorkers, but insists that the city cannot afford it and that the funding must come from the state, Gotham Gazette reports.





UPCOMING EVENTS:

Jan. 31 – The state Attorney General’s Charities Bureau holds "Doing Well While Doing Good,” which includes presentations on governance, accounting, legal and management issues concerning nonprofit organizations.

Visit http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/events/jrxql/47086567 to submit an event or view all community events.





NYN EVENTS:

Do you know someone who dedicates their time to serve those in need? Nominate your friends and colleagues to be this year's Front-Line Heroes. Every year, NYN Media recognizes 25 members of the nonprofit industry who work in the field helping clients and making their organizations' goals a reality through hard work and dedication. Front-Line Heroes display excellence in their commitment to serving those in need. Tell us who your Front-Line Hero is.

On Friday, March 24, New York Nonprofit Media will host Nonprofit FundCon which brings together fundraising and development executives from nonprofits across New York to discuss how to create a campaign and raise money. Click here to learn more.

************





TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

11 a.m. – U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney along with community leaders and activists holds press conference to give an update on the future of the Second Avenue subway and on various news reports indicating that the Trump administration has included the second and third phases of the subway in his list of infrastructure priorities, 72nd Street subway station, 72nd Street and Second Avenue, Manhattan.

6 p.m. – SUNY Board of Trustees Chairman H. Carl McCall and CUNY Board of Trustees Chairman Bill Thompson host a 25th anniversary celebration of the Queens Educational Opportunity Center, 158-29 Archer Ave., Queens.

6:30 p.m. – State Sen. Jesse Hamilton, Assemblywoman Rodneyse Bichotte and New York City Councilman Mathieu Eugene host an immigration forum to provide information about knowing one’s rights regardless of immigration status, Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church, 2530 Church Ave., Brooklyn.

7 p.m. – New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer hosts Southeast Queens town hall, Robert Ross Johnson Family Life Center, 172-17 Linden Blvd., Queens.

7 p.m. and 10 p.m. – “Road to City Hall” features Rev. Jesse Jackson and a roundtable on the legacy of Wayne Barrett featuring Tom Robbins, Bill Bastone, Jennifer Gonnerman and Andrew Kirtzman, NY1.

7:30 p.m. – Brewer attends New York Paid Sick Leave Coalition “Game Changer” awards reception, 1199 Penthouse, 368-398 42nd St., 33rd floor, Manhattan.

************