* Nonprofits had mixed reactions to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s State of the State address, praising his support of progressive initiatives while questioning whether he will follow through with funding and address other lingering issues, NYN Media reports.

* Today’s NYN Media Buzz has the inside scoop on SCO Family of Services’ new executive director, who can help nonprofits with 2018 taxes, what grants SAMHSA has to offer, and details on 24 Long Island nonprofits that received $560,000 in funding last month.

* Cuomo’s brief mention of ethics and voting reforms, much of it borrowed from last year, garnered only tepid applause during his State of the State address, but reformers hope corruption trials this year will spur lawmakers to act, City & State reports.

TOP NEWS:

* Cuomo’s State of the State address escalated tensions with the federal government, who the governor promised to sue over the recently-passed GOP tax bill, part of his ongoing positioning for the 2020 presidential race, Politico New York reports.

* New York City Councilman Corey Johnson, who is white, was elected council speaker despite a vocal group of Council members who had hoped that a minority would win the position, The New York Times writes.

* School officials want to know whether Cuomo’s plan to end “lunch shaming” will include funding or result in an unfunded mandate that could threaten financially self-sustaining food services, the Daily Gazette reports.

* The state Department of Corrections has received pushback against a new system that forces visitors to buy gifts for incarcerated people through selected online vendors, the Daily News reports.

* New York was one of several states that experienced a glitch yesterday that stopped for about an hour the electronic debit-card system for federal food stamp recipients, the Times Union reports.

* A federal class-action suit accuses the New York City Housing Authority officials of exempting apartments from requirements that they be annually inspected for lead paint, the New York Post reports.

* U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions appointed interim United States attorneys in Manhattan and Brooklyn, replacing holdovers from the Obama administration with Geoffrey Berman in Manhattan and Richard Donoghue in Brooklyn, the Times reports.

IN DEPTH:

* Nonprofit leaders have to aggressively advocate for effective public policies at all levels of government in the upcoming year in order to protect the sector, Tim Delaney and David Thompson of the National Council of Nonprofits write in The Chronicle of Philanthropy.

* Old fashioned mail still has a place but the upcoming year presents an opportunity to streamline operations by mailing smarter, especially to older donors who might appreciate the extra effort involved with direct mail, writes NonProfit Pro.

* A new book takes readers into the “heart of darkness” within New York City’s child welfare services, a “system of people, policies, procedures and process that frustrates nearly everyone,” Youth Today reports.

* Queens-based nonprofit Legal Outreach helps high achieving but low-income high school students prepare for top universities through an after-school program, reports Hechinger Report.

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* As many as 9 out of 10 people in jail nationwide are there because they can’t afford bail, but momentum is growing to end monetary bail in most cases, including in New York where Cuomo has made such a proposal, Vox reports.

* The new tax law could catalyze privatization of schools across the country, remaking K-12 philanthropy along the way as increased property taxes at the local level might push education spending down, writes Inside Philanthropy.

* Despite long term threats to the financial solvency of the federal safety net, passage of the Republican tax plan will likely preclude any serious effort to overhaul entitlements, writes The Atlantic.

KICKER: “It’s frustrating to hear that his philosophy sounds like it aligns with the nonprofit sector, but when you dig deeper it’s not.” – Allison Sesso, president of the Human Services Council, on Gov. Andrew Cuomo, via NYN Media.