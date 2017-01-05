FROM NYN MEDIA:

* In this week’s NYN Media Insights Podcast, we reconvened leaders of the coalition that called for a 15 dollar minimum wage floor and funding for it through government contracts, to discuss how nonprofits are coping with the payroll increase that comes with the state’s move toward a wage increase and how they are recalibrating their advocacy efforts in the wake of Trump’s election. Our guests were Emily Miles, director of the division of policy advocacy and research with the Federation of Protestant Welfare Agencies, Ron Deutsch, executive director of the Fiscal Policy Institute, and Allison Sesso, executive director of the Human Services Council.

TOP NEWS:

* The Rockefeller Foundation, one of the country’s largest and most influential philanthropies, will name Rajiv J. Shah to succeed Judith Rodin, who has been president for 12 years, according to the New York Times.

* The de Blasio administration has agreed to pay $1,515 to three homeless New Yorkers who had their possessions illegally destroyed by city cops and sanitation workers, The New York Civil Liberties Union announced yesterday, according to the Daily News.

* New York City Public Advocate Letitia James and City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito called on the NYPD to fix inequities in how it deploys investigative resources in poor, predominantly black and Latino areas, the Times reports.

* The New York Times profiles Jean Shafiroff whose outsize presence on the gala circuit has brought both praise and scrutiny.

* Always shy about experimentation, some forward thinking organizations like the Malala Fund are finding ways to engage users on Instagram, even if it doesn't directly lead to more donations, Fast Co.Exist writes.

* Traditionally, most health systems have not seen a way to address homelessness and other social factors that exacerbate individuals’ health problems, but that’s changing as health systems pivot to population health management and new payment systems that reward them for proactively improving patients’ health status, Hospitals and Health Networks writes.

* Tom Waters of the Community Service Society of New York and Howard Husock of the Manhattan Institute offer dueling perspectives in NY Slant on the cost-effectiveness of the 421-a program and how it can be tweaked for greater flexibility.

* If Uber wants to expand across the state, it should offer more services to those with disabilities, Recordonline.com writes in an editorial.

STRATEGIC RESULTS

TRUMP TRANSITION:

* Trump is keeping his New York City ties strong – even as he assumes the presidency in two weeks – meeting with the president of the city's hotel trades council and an influential city lobbyist on Wednesday, Politico New York reports.

* The super-rich often slim their tax bills by swelling the coffers of their alma maters through donations for pet projects, but under a tax overhaul in Washington, the tax benefits of such gifts could be curtailed, according to Bloomberg.

IN DEPTH:

* The transition in federal political power requires nonprofits to act completely differently than they have in the past, and it’s time for the sector to step forward and work together as advocates for sound public policies that advance all nonprofit missions and help all of the people we serve, Tim Delaney and David L. Thompson of the National Council of Nonprofits write in the Chronicle of Philanthropy.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* Funded by a 225,000 dollar grant from The Robert David Lion Gardiner Foundation, a research group at LaGuardia Community College will examine the history of LGBTQ activism in Queens as part of a three-year program illuminating the history of New York City, the Times Ledger reports.

* The George Eastman Museum received 468,881 dollars from the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation & Historic Preservation, via the Finger Lakes Regional Economic Development Council, to restore George Eastman’s historic mansion, WHAM reports.

* Second Stage Theater, a nonprofit organization that has been presenting plays Off Broadway for nearly four decades, is in the midst of a top-to-bottom renovation of the Helen Hayes Theater, which it purchased in 2015 and intends to use to present new Broadway plays and musicals, the New York Times writes.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Julie Haar-Patton, VP of Behavioral Health at WellLife Network (formerly PSCH).





NYN BUZZ:

* George Suttles, MPA, MA, joined The John A. Hartford Foundation as a new Program Officer, the Foundation announced. Before joining the Foundation, he was a Senior Philanthropic Relationship Manager in the Philanthropic Solutions division of U.S. Trust, where he served as a relationship manager for private family foundations, charitable trusts, and nonprofit organizations. Prior to this role, he served as program manager at the Anthem Foundation and was formerly a program officer at the New York State Health Foundation.

* Having served as the head of fundraising for the United States’ largest nonprofit home health care organization, Visiting Nurse Service of New York, Stacey Weston will now join the executive management team at Services for the UnderServed to usher in a new era of enhanced and targeted fundraising to help sustain and grow the work of creating opportunity for vulnerable New Yorkers. Additionally, Trish Marsik joins Services for the UnderServed’s executive team as it chief operating officer. For the last two years, Marsik has worked as the Executive Director for the Mayor’s Task Force on Behavioral Health and the Criminal Justice System, working out of the Mayor’s Office of Criminal Justice.





GRANTS AND FUNDING:

* The Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo is accepting letters of intent for 2017 competitive grant processes that support the following areas of interest: improving educational achievement for students living in low-income households; increasing racial/ethnic equity; enhancing and leveraging significant natural resources, with priorities determined by the shared agenda for the environment; strengthening the region as a center for architecture, arts and culture; caregiving; community assets; design and access; and youth sports. Click here for more information.

POLITICAL BULLETIN by CITY & STATE:

* The Daily News writes that the state Senate is shielding evidence of democracy’s happenings by prohibiting the use of cellphones to take photos or video in its chamber, that is, if you call the work they do in Albany democracy.

* The NYPD is investigating a video that appears to show three uniformed officers repeatedly punching the face of a 50-year-old Bronx man who was pinned to the ground, while police sources said the man lashed out after getting a traffic ticket, the Daily News reports.

* The Times writes that Cuomo’s proposal to cover tuition at public universities for families making up to 125,000 dollars annually is “exciting,” and the Legislature has the responsibility to make sure the state funds costs associated with it so it does not hurt the university system.





UPCOMING EVENTS:

NYN EVENTS:

On Wednesday, January 18, New York Nonprofit Media will host Nonprofit BoardCon which will bring together board members, executive directors and other senior leaders from nonprofits across New York to discuss methods and strategies to collaborate and work together. Click here to learn more.

On Friday, March 24, New York Nonprofit Media will host Nonprofit FundCon which bring together fundraising and development executives from nonprofits across New York to discuss how to create a campaign and raise money. Click here to learn more.

