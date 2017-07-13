FROM NYN MEDIA:

* Sharen Duke began at AIDS Service Center NYC in 1990, with three staff members. 27 years later, the organization now has more than 170 people and has recently changed its name to The Alliance for Positive Change. She joins us in this week’s podcast to talk about how health care advances have changed the organization and how its peer education model helps its clients.

TOP NEWS:

* The Administration for Children’s Services formed the ACS Accountability Office to centralize the agency’s internal oversight functions, streamline responses to external oversight inquiries, and support management reforms within the agency, the agency announced. [PDF]

* A disability rights advocacy group tasked with monitoring nursing care facilities in New York state has issued a report documenting what it describes as "abuse and neglect" at a rehabilitation center in the city of Niagara Falls, the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal. See the full report on which the story is based on here.

* A Girl Scout troop for homeless children that got its start at a Long Island City shelter will get more than $1 million to expand to 14 other homeless shelter sites across the city, DNAinfo reports.

* New York City Councilman Ruben Wills misspent about $21,000 of the $33,000 allocated to his New York 4-Life nonprofit on personal expenses, according to a state investigator who analyzed bank statements and receipts, the New York Post writes.

* In a letter to the New York Times, SCAN New York defended the New Yankee Stadium Community Benefits Fund, which the newspaper recently reported hadn’t adequately invested in communities affected by the new stadium’s construction.

* Awareness was an integral part of the founding of the third annual Disability Pride NYC Parade, held over the weekend by Disability Pride NYC, now a nonprofit, Chelsea Now writes.

* Ocean Bay (Bayside) is NYC’s first project under the HUD’s Rental Assistance Demonstration program and could set the tone for wider adoption of the model across the city, Next City writes.

* To the surprise of the skeptics and naysayers, New York City has delivered on its promise to create more affordable housing as the city government has financed nearly 78,000 newly constructed or protected affordable homes since 2014, Mayor Bill de Blasio writes in the Daily News.

* De Blasio continued his criticism of panhandlers on Wednesday, telling reporters that some people simply do it for “fun” and calling it a “lifestyle,” a week after he suggested on the radio that he would like to outlaw panhandling, Politico New York reports.

* A formerly homeless teen, the recipient of the the 2017 Children’s Defense Fund of New York’s “Beat the Odds” college scholarship, is providing policy recommendations to state legislators in hopes of helping other homeless teens escape the cycle of poverty, Bustle writes.

FOCUS ON HEALTH CARE:

* The inspector general of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services found that heavy use and abuse of painkillers remains a serious problem in Medicare's prescription drug program, NPR reports.

Throughout the year, NYU Silver School of Social Work offers engaging continuing education programming for Social Workers and Mental Health Professionals, advancing the latest knowledge in practice, research and policy.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* A group of asylum seekers fleeing gang and drug violence in Honduras and Mexico were improperly turned away at the U.S.-Mexico border by border patrol agents, a lawsuit filed against the U.S. government said, the New York Times reports.

* Attorney General Jeff Sessions proposed bringing back DARE, a program that was replicated enthusiastically before anyone ever measured its effectiveness, and was ineffective at preventing drug use among young people, and seemed to show a reverse correlation, Nonprofit Quarterly writes.

IN DEPTH:

* More than three-quarters of nonprofits are at least somewhat likely to expand fundraising efforts during the next 12 to 18 months, a product of a growing to desire to not die by not moving forward, The NonProfit Times writes.

* Cities can’t build their way out of mass incarceration, but they could aim for a culture of well-being and respect on their way to making criminal justice more just and more neighborly, Next City writes.

KPIs and Dashboards – A Nonprofit Gamechanger

Visibility and transparency are paramount to your nonprofits' success. Everyone from program managers to board members need insight into different aspects of financial data to make the right decisions.

For over 25 years, JMT has been helping nonprofits achieve sustainability and mission effectiveness.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* The federal government announced that several Capital Region state and local governments as well as some nonprofit organizations will be eligible for disaster aid for costs related to the severe winter storm that hit the region on March 14 and 15, the Times Union writes.

* Rising rents are forcing artists out of New York City en masse, but the reality is more complicated, according to a new paper from Center for an Urban Future, Next City reports.

* Three new organizations that joined Nonprofit Westchester: Fordham University Graduate School of Social Service - Westchester Campus, Pleasantville Community Television and Wartburg, according to a press release.

NYN BUZZ:

* Two new members have joined the Board of Directors at The Children’s Village. Kathryn O’Neal-Dunham and Peter H. Kaplan offer diverse expertise and personal experiences that will strengthen the Board, which leads the $80 million organization working to keep children safe and families together. O’Neal-Dunham currently serves as the Chief Operating Officer of Philanthropy New York, where she oversees the organization’s administration, finance and facilities; guides the work of the organization’s Membership and Learning Services departments; and is responsible for the smooth running of the organization’s day-to-day activities. Kaplan is the President and CEO of OK Originals Ltd., a worldwide fashion jewelry and accessory firm based in New York City. In addition to his work with The Children’s Village, he supports a number of civic and healthcare organizations in New York such as the Needlers Foundation and Safe Horizons.

* Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation announced the release of A Closer Look, a new report resulting from a yearlong assessment project designed to share key data and resident perspectives on the region while sharpening the foundation’s focus as it enters its third decade. The publication caps a process begun in June 2016 through which Berkshire Taconic and research partner Mt. Auburn Associates held a series of conversations with residents around its four-county region to better understand the most pressing issues today. Through a dozen focus groups and four online surveys, the foundation engaged close to 2,300 people. The report highlights a group of five themes that emerged from the research and community dialogues, and presents a combination of key facts and resident perspectives for each theme that help document the region today.

GRANTS AND FUNDING:

* The Building Bridges 2017-2018 Grants Program of the Doris Duke Foundation for Islamic Art is now accepting proposals for arts and cultural projects that advance relationships, increase understanding, and reduce bias between Muslim and non-Muslim communities. Now in its fifth consecutive year, the annual funding competition offers grants ranging in the amounts of $25,000 to $300,000 to nonprofit organizations based in the United States with operating budgets of at least $100,000. In addition, grantees will receive strategic communications support from a consultant appointed by the foundation. A total of $1,750,000 will be awarded for projects and programs that begin between March and December of 2018.

LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

Accelerate Your Future in just ONE YEAR. Metropolitan College of New York offers accelerated one-year MBA programs in Financial Services, General Management, Healthcare Systems Management and Media.

Considering a career in Public Service? In just one year, you could have your graduate degree in Education or Public Affairs and Administration. Financial aid and scholarship opportunities are available for those who qualify. Attend our Open House on July 15th at 11 am at MCNY's Manhattan campus.

POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* De Blasio held a “Women for de Blasio” rally on the steps of Brooklyn Borough Hall, where he, his wife, and elected officials argued that giving the mayor a second term is the best way to stand up to President Donald Trump, Politico New York reports.

* De Blasio called for tougher penalties after a Staten Island woman was just fined $250 and given no jail time for hitting a pedestrian with her car and killing her as she crossed the street in a crosswalk, the Daily News writes.

* Public assistance recipients used taxpayers’ money to fund trips to Turning Stone Casino, just east of Syracuse, by gambling with money on their electronic benefit transfer cards, according to an audit by state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, the Daily News reports.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

July 14 -- 48in48 hosts a free Nonprofit Picture Day

NYN EVENTS:

* On Aug. 3, NYN Media is hosting Nonprofit HRCon. This event will present roundtable discussions and feature industry experts who will discuss how to align talent management strategies necessary for an evolving workforce. It will also talk to the workforce out there about how to enhance their career through education, becoming part of a multigenerational team and exploring board involvement. Featured speakers and panel presenters will share insights to help you leverage culture and human capital management practices to drive organizational growth. Learn more here.

NYN Media is proud to present our third annual Nonprofit MarkCon. Learn about marketing, brand building, and increasing awareness online and offline for your nonprofit. This full day conference will bring together marketing and communications executives from nonprofits across New York. Join us on Sept. 14 at the Museum of Jewish Heritage. Discounted early bird tickets are now available. Learn more here.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: To Johnny Rivera, District Leader with the Manhattan Democratic Party

Energize Your Nonprofit Organization

Get more done with the experienced professionals and fresh perspectives of Accounting Management Solutions, now CliftonLarsonAllen (CLA). We understand nonprofits and will work with you to strengthen your organization and move you closer to your goals.

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

11 a.m. – New York City Councilman Carlos Menchaca, immigrant New Yorkers and immigrant advocates call for action to protect immigrant families, Fifth Avenue and 43rd Street, Brooklyn.

12 p.m. – East Elmhurst Corona Alliance and former Councilman Hiram Monserrate hold a press conference in opposition of a new homeless shelter, in front of the Marriott Courtyard, 9010 Ditmars Blvd., Queens.

1:30 p.m. – New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio visits a tenant in their affordable apartment at a newly constructed building and discusses progress made building and protecting affordable apartments across New York City, 275 W. 140th St., Manhattan.

4 p.m. – New York Secretary of State Rossana Rosado, along with Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Bronx Regional Representative Nathalia Fernandez, and many others discuss issues facing immigrant communities, The Bronx Museum of Art, 1040 Grand Concourse, Bronx.

5 p.m. – The second of three hearings is held as part of the Truth Commission on Poverty in New York State, organized by the Labor-Religion Coalition of New York State, First United Methodist Church, 603 State St., Schenectady.

6:30 p.m. – Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer holds a public hearing on East Harlem rezoning, Hunter College’s Silberman School of Social Work, 2180 Third Ave., Manhattan.

6:30 p.m. – The Women's March Alliance holds a die-in protest to visually demonstrate the significance of affordable health care, Foley Square, 111 Worth St., Manhattan.

7 p.m. – New York City Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer delivers remarks at the City Parks Foundation’s SummerStage concert, Queensbridge Park, Queens.



POINT OF INTEREST: Though exact locations haven't yet been determined, city-based funding will allow Girl Scout Troop 6000 to expand to 14 other city shelters starting in October, and serving an additional 500 girls and women in its first year, via DNAinfo.