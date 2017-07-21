FROM NYN MEDIA:

* Katie Leonberger, the CEO of Community Resource Exchange, an organization that partners with nonprofits to strengthen their groups through consulting and leadership development, joins us to talk about turning risks into opportunities, finding innovative solutions and how to prepare for what many nonprofits say could be a challenging time.

* During our 40 Under 40 Rising Stars celebration yesterday, Ester Fuchs, professor of international and public affairs and political science at the Columbia University School of International and Public Affairs, gave a keynote address on how young nonprofit workers can stay motivated in a time of turmoil.

TOP NEWS:

* Five years ago, the Metropolitan Council on Jewish Poverty was one of the largest, most powerful charities in New York and the biggest Jewish anti-poverty agency in the nation, but as it is little more than an afterthought today, it is betting that New York City Council member David Greenfield can turn things around as the new CEO, The Forward writes.

* New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio proposed linking city funding for museums and arts groups to progress at increasing diversity among their employees and board members, putting pressure on elite cultural institutions led largely by white male executives, The New York Times writes.

* William Rapfogel served less than three years of a three to 10-year sentence after pleading guilty in 2014 for his role in a multi-million dollar kickback scam while head of the Metropolitan Council on Jewish Poverty, the Daily News writes. Also see NYN Media’s reporting on letters from various high-profile New Yorkers written in Rapfogel’s defense shortly before his guilty plea.

* An 83-unit homeless shelter is coming to the Bronx neighborhood of Kingsbridge in mid-August as part of de Blasio's plan to end shelter housing at "cluster sites" and commercial hotels in a bid to house homeless people in the neighborhoods they come from, DNAinfo writes.

* Four New York City groups will receive a total of 1.65 million dollars from state bank settlements to assist in the development or expansion of community land trusts, City Limits writes.

* The Mayor’s office released the 2017 edition of the AccessibleNYC report, which updates on the status of increasing accessibility throughout city agencies in the areas of transportation, employment, housing, access (to City services) and education, according to a press release.

* While many people have forgotten the murder of Nixzmary Brown, which marked a failure of the Administration for Children's Services, Brooklyn DA candidate Ama Dwimoh, who prosecuted the case, can never forget it, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle writes.

FOCUS ON HEALTH CARE:

* A Siena College poll found that 65 percent of New Yorkers surveyed want to keep and improve the Affordable Care Act, while just 32 percent want to scrap and replace it, and 62 percent of state residents disapprove of President Donald Trump, the Daily News writes.

* Governor Andrew Cuomo announced 47.2 million dollars to support 13 projects that will protect and transform Long Island's health care system, according to a press release.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* President Donald Trump’s statement that he has “gotten rid of the Johnson Amendment” is an overstatement because his executive order merely directed the Treasury Department to be lenient in its enforcement of the law, warranting a “mostly false” rating from PolitiFact.

IN DEPTH:

* Moves Management is a major donor-cultivation approach to plan that makes and keeps track of a targeted number of “moves” or “touches” per year to major gift prospects, contributor Claire Axelrad writes in NonProfit Pro.

* In Nonprofit Hub, 10 experts share their perspectives on creating a culture of philanthropy and how employees can contribute to fundraising success within their unique roles.

* There needs to be a campaign to double the percentage of foundation giving on work designed to help nonprofits develop policy ideas, help advocate democratic practices, monitor government and build ways to connect democracy-strengthening organizations, professors Gary D. Bass and Mark Rosenman, write in The Chronicle of Philanthropy.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* Roy Paul has been named executive director of Cents Ability, Inc., a New York City-based nonprofit dedicated to educating and empowering teens to achieve their goals through the prudent and informed management of their financial resources, Mid Hudson News reports.

* Twenty-seven teens from Brooklyn and Queens completed the Youth Empowerment Movement program at Federation of Protestant Welfare Agencies, Brooklyn Daily writes.

NYN BUZZ:

* United Way of the Dutchess-Orange Region welcomes three community leaders committed to making a difference to United Way’s board of directors. Joining the Board are Fred Clarke of Stenger, Roberts, Davis and Diamond, LLP, Susan Howell of RBT CPAs, LLP and Matthew Paquet of Abilities First and Dutchess Community College. In addition, several members of the Board of Directors will move into new positions, with David Jolly, the Chief Operating Officer of Cornerstone Family Healthcare, serving as Chair of the Board and Kevin Cleary, retired executive with IBM Corporation, serving as Vice-Chair. Barry Rothfeld of Focus Media is now the Immediate Past Chair. In addition, three longtime members of the Board have stepped down after decades of service: Steve Howell of RBT CPAs, LLP, Diane Passaro of Orange Bank & Trust and James Rollins of Covenant Urban Enterprises. United Way of the Dutchess-Orange Region extends its deepest gratitude to them for their impeccable service to the community.

Sustainable Long Island in collaboration with the Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce, Capital One, Roosevelt Public Library, Roosevelt Chamber of Commerce and Memorial Presbyterian Church will host a series of one-on-one style small business mentoring sessions designed to provide personalized assistance to small businesses and/or aspiring entrepreneurs. Mentoring session themes will cover strategies to grow your business, resources for accessing capital, resources for becoming MWBE certified, achieving financial success, how to utilize digital marketing tools, and other topics to assist in the success of your small business. The program also aims to connect residents with local organizations who support the community year-round.

* SCO Family of Services welcomes families to participate in its Brownsville Reads Literacy Project at the Greg Jackson Center for Brownsville, July 20 to Aug. 31. Parent-child sessions will be held every Thursday from 1-2pm (ages 2 months – 4 years) and 2:30-3:30pm (ages 5-10 years). Each week, children will be introduced to a new book based on the program’s theme: “Wonderful Me!” Additional activities will include songs, crafts, reading logs and prizes. Families will have the opportunity to fill out raffle tickets for each book read with a chance of winning new books and other prizes at the completion of the workshop.

LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* New York City Councilman Corey Johnson was among more than 150 protesters arrested after a sit-in at the office of U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to protest the Republican effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act, ,the Daily News writes.

* Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.’s office has paid nearly $550,000 to a security firm with close ties to him and his political campaigns to work with the office’s public corruption unit, the Daily News writes.

* New York City Councilman Dan Garodnick is set to unveil legislation on Thursday that would crack down on fake Uber drivers scamming passengers at the local airports, CBS New York reports.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

July 25 -- Networking Breakfast hosted by the Association of Nonprofit Specialists

NYN EVENTS:

* On Aug. 3, NYN Media is hosting Nonprofit HRCon. This event will present roundtable discussions and feature industry experts who will discuss how to align talent management strategies necessary for an evolving workforce. It will also talk to the workforce out there about how to enhance their career through education, becoming part of a multigenerational team and exploring board involvement. Featured speakers and panel presenters will share insights to help you leverage culture and human capital management practices to drive organizational growth. Learn more here.

NYN Media is proud to present our third annual Nonprofit MarkCon. Learn about marketing, brand building, and increasing awareness online and offline for your nonprofit. This full day conference will bring together marketing and communications executives from nonprofits across New York. Join us on Sept. 14 at the Museum of Jewish Heritage. Discounted early bird tickets are now available. Learn more here.

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

11 a.m. – Stringer delivers remarks at a press conference on improving subway accessibility, outside MTA headquarters, 2 Broadway, Manhattan.

11 a.m. – “The Capitol Pressroom” features Patricia Campany of Catholic Charities of New York; Randall Hoak of AARP New York; Maria Alvarez of the New York Statewide Senior Action Council; and Mason Kaufman of Meals on Wheels of Syracuse, WCNY.

11 a.m. – New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services Commissioner Lisette Camilo is joined by City Councilman I. Daneek Miller for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for grand opening of a computer-based training center, 118-35 Queens Blvd., Queens.

12:30 p.m. – New York City first lady Chirlane McCray, Queens Borough President Melinda Katz, city Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett and city Administration for Children’s Services Commissioner David Hansell make an announcement about a new program designed to help Queens parents with new infants, 82-68 164th St., Queens.

1 p.m. – Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. and others work on the Latinos Unidos Community Garden, with the help of student volunteers who are taking part in the Bronx Youth Corps, 427 E. 157th St., Bronx.

1:30 p.m. – The New York City Council holds a stated meeting, Council Chambers, City Hall, Manhattan.

2 p.m. – Cuomo makes an announcement, 52 Broadway, Manhattan.

2:30 p.m. – Assemblyman Francisco Moya, Make the Road Action, members of the Jackson Heights Green Alliance and the Fairness Coalition of Queens host a rally and press conference in support of Moya's Willets Point proposal, 126th Street and Willets Point Boulevard, Queens.

6 p.m. – Civil rights groups and advocates hold a forum focused on criminal justice reform with Brooklyn district attorney candidates, St. Francis College, Founders Hall, 182 Remsen St., Brooklyn.

7 p.m. and 10 p.m. – “Road to City Hall” features Queens Borough President Melinda Katz, New York City mayoral candidate Bo Dietl and City Council members Mark Levine and Vanessa Gibson, NY1.

POINT OF INTEREST: “In the city’s budget for fiscal year 2018 — which was finalized in June, before the completion of the cultural plan — arts funding increased by $18.5 million, to a total of $188.1 million,” via the New York Times.