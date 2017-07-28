FROM NYN MEDIA:

* On this week’s podcast, two members of HSC’s Value-Based Payment Commission – Allison Sesso, executive director of the Human Services Council and Pam Mattel, Chief Operating Officer of Acacia Network join us to talk about the move to Value Based Payments and what it could mean for the sector.

* New York City Councilman David Greenfield’s announcement that he won’t run for re-election and instead head the Metropolitan Council on Jewish Poverty has put the challenged nonprofit back in the spotlight and revived concerns about its political entanglements.

* Christine Marinoni works for New York City, but is also an activist known for her work related to education and LGBT issues, and in an interview with City & State’s Grace Segers, she discussed her advocacy work, her support of the mayor and her hopes for the future.

TOP NEWS:

* Nonprofits with large endowments are collecting more than twice as much money as they are spending on grants, facilities, and administrative and other costs, according to a data analysis of 1,600 organizations, the Chronicle of Philanthropy writes.

* The Center for New York City Affairs spoke with Joyce McMillan, director of programming and a parent advocate at the Child Welfare Organizing Project, which for years has spoken out about what they see as the inherent racism and destructiveness in child welfare systems.

* Bronx residents and officials are up in arms over developer Mark Stagg’s bait-and-switch involving a Kingsbridge apartment complex whose market-rate housing has suddenly become housing for folks transitioning from homelessness, the New York Post writes.

* The initial step in tax reform, a framework document, is expected to be released by the end of the week – representing the beginning of a process toward the first major tax reform in the U.S. since 1986, the NonProfit Times writes.

* City educators are seeking out training in how to make their classrooms more welcoming, saying Trump administration policies are making students feel unsafe, NY1 reports.

* New York state's replacement for the 421-a tax credit won't include any units set aside for local residents, the homeless, New York City employees, the disabled or military veterans, according to a new report, Gothamist writes.

* Cuts to school-based health clinics will hurt the most vulnerable, Liz Cohen, the chief of staff at the Institute for Children, Poverty and Homelessness, writes in City Limits.

* U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said they’ve arrested 114 foreign nationals in the New York area, 99 of them in the city, during an 11-day enforcement sweep federal officials said targeted immigrants with criminal records, the Daily News reports.

FOCUS ON HEALTH CARE:

* The Western New York Integrated Care Collaborative has been awarded a 30-month, $342,000 grant from the Health Foundation for Western and Central New York to form an integrated care network of community-based organizations and Area Agencies on Aging in Western New York, The Buffalo News writes.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* Trump’s war on so-called “sanctuary cities” is now costing the NYPD real money to do its job, as U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions just announced that the feds will withhold $4 million in Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants from the department, the Daily News writes.

* The Department of Justice has filed court papers arguing that a major federal civil rights law does not protect employees from discrimination based on sexual orientation in a case now being considered by a New York appeals court, according to the New York Times.

* A Senate subcommittee approved its fiscal year 2018 appropriations bill with increased funding for HUD programs, providing $40.2 billion in HUD funding for FY 2018, $1.4 billion above FY 2017 levels and $1.94 billion more than the House bill, the New York Housing Conference writes.

IN DEPTH:

* Philanthropy News Digest writes that U.S. philanthropic funding for the arts continues to flow disproportionately to the largest cultural institutions, which, by themselves, are not reflective of the country's cultural or demographic diversity, a report from Helicon Collaborative finds.

* Foundations seeking to advance social change should concentrate their resources on a few priority issues yet even the most strategic grant makers should devote a portion of their payout to responding to community needs. founding partners of Isaacs/Jellinek, a consulting company that works with foundations write in the Chronicle of Philanthropy.

* The New York Review of Books looks into the affordable housing crisis and the cycle of gentrification, homelessness and displacement happening across Brooklyn.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* The city has approved a long-term deal to keep the homeless shelter at the former Pan American hotel in Elmhurst operating for six more years, the Times Ledger writes.

* The Prospect Park Alliance, the nonprofit organization that works with the city to manage the park, announced $7.6 million worth of upgrades through capital projects that are part of the city's fiscal year 2018 budget, Patch writes.

NYN BUZZ:

* Close to $113,000 was raised at the Saratoga Bridges Annual Gala “The White Party” held on Saturday, July 22 at the Saratoga National Golf Club. Gala Co-Chair, Christianne Smith Potts along with Vicky and Jeremy who are supported by the organization, and their committee members welcomed 650 guests. Mr. and Mrs. Charles V. Wait were their Honorary Chairs as they and The Adirondack Trust Company demonstrate that they are exceptional champions of nonprofit organizations throughout our community.

* The Grand Concourse Counseling Center opened its doors this week, creating a centralized mental health clinic in the heart of the Bronx. The Jewish Board of Family and Children’s Services, New York City’s largest provider of mental and behavioral health services, created and operates the clinic. It serves Bronx residents of all ages, from infants to seniors, offering a range of services. The new Center, at 2488 Grand Concourse, combines The Jewish Board’s Bronx Counseling and Early Childhood Treatment centers with the South Bronx Counseling Center at an easily accessible location for families and individuals alike. The mental health clinics work with children, adolescents, teens and adults.

CAREER MOVES:

* Besa Bauta joined MercyFirst on July 24 as its new Vice President for Quality Improvement. Bauta has an extensive and diverse background in child welfare and public health, in addition to other areas, that will assist MercyFirst with the programs and initiatives they are involved in. She will earn her Ph.D. from New York University, Silver School of Social Work in September, and has served MercyFirst as an Adjunct Assistant Professor since 2011.

LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* The families of slain cops, firefighters and medics would get monthly subsidies over 10 years for rent or mortgage payments, under a new bill proposed by state Sen. Jose Peralta, who said he was inspired to propose the measure after the murder of NYPD Officer Miosotis Familia, the Daily News writes.

* When a federal commission requested copies of states’ voter registration databases, Gov. Andrew Cuomo quickly released a statement saying he wouldn’t comply, but ultimately the bipartisan Board of Elections, not the governor, is tasked with determining if it can release the voter database,Politico New York writes.

* The New York City Department of Investigation is conducting a review of the firing of a senior official who said he resisted the efforts of de Blasio and his aides to help a campaign donor in a multimillion-dollar lease dispute with a city agency, the Times reports.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

July 27 -- Citymeals on Wheels hosts an evening with the city’s most socially-conscious chefs and restaurateurs as they talk all things sustainable.

Visit http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/events/21snzl/84927093 to submit an event or view all community events.





NYN EVENTS:

* On Aug. 3, NYN Media is hosting Nonprofit HRCon. This event will present roundtable discussions and feature industry experts who will discuss how to align talent management strategies necessary for an evolving workforce. It will also talk to the workforce out there about how to enhance their career through education, becoming part of a multigenerational team and exploring board involvement. Featured speakers and panel presenters will share insights to help you leverage culture and human capital management practices to drive organizational growth. Learn more here.

NYN Media is proud to present our third annual Nonprofit MarkCon. Learn about marketing, brand building, and increasing awareness online and offline for your nonprofit. This full day conference will bring together marketing and communications executives from nonprofits across New York. Join us on Sept. 14 at the Museum of Jewish Heritage. Discounted early bird tickets are now available. Learn more here.

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

11 a.m. – “The Capitol Pressroom” features Stu Gruskin of The Nature Conservancy; Adirondack Experience Executive Director David Kahn; Caterina Leone-Mannino, principal at Enrico Fermi School No. 17; Ruth Turner of the Rochester City School District; and Dave Gibson, managing partner of Adirondack Wild: Friends of the Forest Preserve, WCNY.

12 p.m. – Assembly members Nily Rozic, Michael Simanowitz, David Weprin and Michael Miller commemorate the 27th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, Queens College Student Union, 65-30 Kissena Blvd., Queens.

12:30 p.m. – New York City first lady Chirlane McCray speaks at the Hope Gardens Senior Center, 422 Central Ave., Brooklyn.

6 p.m. – The charity Maya’s Hope presents, A Night in Riviera Maya, Dermalogica, 110 Grand St., Manhattan.

6:45 p.m. – East Brooklyn Congregations hosts special guests NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill and New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development Maria Torres-Springer, St. Paul Community Baptist Church, 859 Hendrix St., Brooklyn.

7 p.m. – De Blasio speaks at the Faith Over Fear Event, Middle Collegiate Church, 112 Second Ave., Manhattan.

7:30 p.m. – State Sen. Jesse Hamilton, the Center for Anti-Violence Education and Repair the World host a free self-defense workshop, 808 Nostrand Ave., Brooklyn.

8 p.m. – The Northern Manhattan Coalition for Immigrant Rights hosts a benefit concert, 236 E. Third St., Manhattan.

* POINT OF INTEREST: For 253 of the more than 1,600 nonprofits studied, the dollars flowing into their endowments over six years exceeded the dollars flowing out by a ratio of more than four to one, via The Chronicle of Philanthropy.