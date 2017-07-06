FROM NYN MEDIA:

* In this week’s podcast, Meredith Barber, Senior Director of Institutional Advancement at Leake & Watts and Sarah E. Walzer, J.D., CEO of the Parent-Child Home Program join us to talk about building out their program which is designed to help low-income children in shelters and transitional settings prepare for school.

* Last session, a bill that may have started to chip away at New York’s homelessness problem stalled in the Republican-dominated state Senate, where legislators either weren’t as familiar with “the severity of the crisis,” or didn’t fully appreciate how the bill could have helped their districts, according to the bill’s lead sponsor.

TOP NEWS:

* As the trial got underway, New York City Councilman Ruben Wills’ attorney said Wills was just careless with his bookkeeping and did not steal over $30,000 in taxpayer funds and grant money meant for two nonprofits, the Daily News reports.

* The Nation, in collaboration with City Limits, asks if Mayor Bill de Blasio is up to the challenge of closing Rikers Island – because shuttering the notorious jail will require him to make tough calls on criminal justice issues that carry heavy political risks.

* In 2014, de Blasio pledged nearly $47 billion in public and private money for his affordable housing program, but his administration has never been very good at showing the public how much of the money is actually spent and how it’s spent, according to a new report, The Real Deal writes.

* Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie announced he had secured a “joint effort” with Gov. Andrew Cuomo to provide full-day kindergarten in next year’s budget, which would benefit school districts that continue to maintain half-day programs, State of Politics reports.

* With its belated posting of the grim results of this year’s homelessness census – and after Politico New York had published the results – City Hall just exposed de Blasio’s real homelessness policy: hide the bad news, the Post writes in an editorial.

* New York City Housing Authority Chair and CEO Shola Olatoye is pushing to alter the work culture inside the nation’s largest public housing landlord, Real Estate Weekly writes.

* New York City is beefing up oversight of its alternative high schools, issuing new admissions policies in an effort to make sure off-track students aren’t turned away, Chalkbeat writes.





FOCUS ON HEALTH CARE:

* State lawmakers may have to return to Albany if the Republican proposal to reshape and repeal the Affordable Care Act is passed in the U.S. Senate, as it would shift billions in Medicaid costs from New York counties to the state, although it’s unclear what legislators would do to mitigate the added expense, State of Politics reports.

************





GOT SPACE? Let NYN Media list your office or co-working space, meeting or conference rooms, performance or program space available for rent on a yearly, monthly or daily basis. We are happy to offer you a chance to promote your space in our First Read Nonprofit daily newsletter reaching thousands of executives at New York's nonprofits. Please contact NYN Media for details on how to take advantage of this opportunity.

************





TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* Undocumented immigrant children detained by federal authorities are entitled to hearings to determine whether they should remain confined, a federal appeals court ruled, according to the New York Times.

* U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions linked the shooting of NYPD Officer Miosotis Familia to other recent attacks on cops, calling it “the latest in a troubling series of attacks on police officers over the past two years,” the Daily News reports.

* State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman considers U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson a central figure in his expanding investigation into whether Exxon Mobil Corp. misled investors about the impact of climate change, The Associated Press writes.





IN DEPTH:

* A recent study by the Center for Effective Philanthropy, “Benchmarking Program Officers’ Roles and Responsibilities,” provides information nonprofit execs will want to know about the folks who often hold the purse strings in the social sector, Inside Philanthropy writes.

* The entire direct-care system rests on the backs of its workers, and there simply aren’t enough of them to meet current needs, much less the needs of double or triple the number of people who need care today, Nonprofit Quarterly writes.

************





Energize Your Nonprofit Organization

Get more done with the experienced professionals and fresh perspectives of Accounting Management Solutions, now CliftonLarsonAllen (CLA). We understand nonprofits and will work with you to strengthen your organization and move you closer to your goals. Connect with CLA for part-time and interim resources, special projects, consulting, professional search, and other finance and accounting resources. Learn how we can help you.

************





NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* Phipps Houses has revealed a rendering for its 403-unit affordable housing development in East New York, The Real Deal writes.

* The Amsterdam News profiles Kristan Justice, the co-founder of Because I Am a Queen and director of the Rose organization.

NYN BUZZ:

* Healthcare organizations and community-based organizations that provide human services are partnering in shared pursuit of better health outcomes. The Partnership for Healthy Outcomes – Nonprofit Finance Fund, the Center for Health Care Strategies and the Alliance for Strong Families and Communities, with support from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation – set out to capture and analyze the lessons emerging in this dynamic space. Information from more than 200 partnerships serving all 50 US states provide important lessons from, and for, partnerships that hope to improve access to care, address health inequities, and make progress on social issues like food, education, and housing.

* Prescription drug spending increased significantly for health plans participating in the Medicaid Managed Care and the commercial small group markets in recent years, according to a new report from United Hospital Fund. Under Pressure: Prescription Drug Spending Trends in New York’s Medicaid Program and Small Group Market tracked drug spending from 2013 to 2015 for Medicaid plans, and from 2011 to 2016 for small group market insurers, and found average percentage increases in the double digits or more for many plans. The report uses state data on per-member-per-month spending by plans for prescription drugs, an approach that accounts for increases or decreases in enrollment and rebates that the plans have received from drug makers.

* Urban Resource Institute, a leading provider of domestic violence programs and services in New York City and the Center Against Domestic Violence,an organization that works toward a society free of violence and abuse, announced today they are beginning an affiliation with the goal of completing an official merger in 2018. Following the merger, the combined organization under the Urban Resource Institute umbrella will have the capacity to shelter nearly 1,000 men, women, and children at any given time, making it the largest provider of domestic violence shelter services in New York State.

LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

(Visit www.nyncareers.com to view all jobs.)

To advertise your employment opportunities with NYN Media email lblake@cityandstateny.com.

POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* The first ad to pressure New York City Council members to approve a ban on horse carriages is set to air, with the campaign by the animal rights group New Yorkers for Clean, Livable and Safe Streets expected to spend more than $1 million by Election Day, the Post reports.

* State Conservative Party Chairman Mike Long said he was blindsided by Republican New York City mayoral candidate Nicole Malliotakis’ statement that she regretted her vote six years ago against gay marriage in the Assembly and that she now supports the law as is, the New York Post writes.

* Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn filed a civil complaint against Hobby Lobby for smuggling ancient clay cuneiform tablets from Iraq into the U.S., with a settlement requiring the company to return all of the pieces and pay $3 million, The New York Times reports.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

July 14 -- 48in48 hosts a free Nonprofit Picture Day

Visit http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/events/zvsp2/80672617 to submit an event or view all community events.





NYN EVENTS:

* On Aug. 3, NYN Media is hosting Nonprofit HRCon. This event will present roundtable discussions and feature industry experts who will discuss how to align talent management strategies necessary for an evolving workforce. It will also talk to the workforce out there about how to enhance their career through education, becoming part of a multigenerational team and exploring board involvement. Featured speakers and panel presenters will share insights to help you leverage culture and human capital management practices to drive organizational growth. Learn more here.

NYN Media is proud to present our third annual Nonprofit MarkCon. Learn about marketing, brand building, and increasing awareness online and offline for your nonprofit. This full day conference will bring together marketing and communications executives from nonprofits across New York. Join us on Sept. 14 at the Museum of Jewish Heritage. Discounted early bird tickets are now available. Learn more here.

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

11 a.m. – State Sen. James Sanders Jr. joins other elected officials, hospital staff and community leaders for a press conference to announce that St. John's Episcopal Hospital has received the funding to renovate its emergency department, St. John’s Episcopal Hospital, 327 Beach 19th St., Queens.

3 p.m. – Committee of Interns and Residents/SEIU Healthcare, 1199SEIU, New York State Nurses Association members, religious leaders and community leaders hold a candlelight vigil against gun violence in memory of Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center doctor Tracy Tam and NYPD Officer Miosotis Familia, across from the emergency room of Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center, Sheridan Avenue and Mount Eden Parkway, Bronx.

7 p.m. – Rep. José E. Serrano, members of the No Cuts Coalition participate in forum to support efforts to fight Trump’s proposed cuts to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, St. Jerome Church cafeteria, 230 Alexander Ave., Bronx.

POINT OF INTEREST: “If you can't find receipts that's not a crime, it's not a crime to be careless," Kevin O'Donnell, an attorney for Councilman Ruben Wills, on charges that Wills defrauded more than $30,000 from two nonprofits, via The Daily News.