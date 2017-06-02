FROM NYN MEDIA:

* Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio have both made housing a major issue. City & State runs down some of the housing measures on the table in the final weeks of the state legislative session, including vacation rental websites, property tax reform and covering potential federal budget cuts.

* On this week’s NYN Insights podcast, Alan Mucatel, executive director of Leake and Watts, and Erik Moss, one of their board’s newest directors recruited through Board Lead, joined us to talk about finding and recruiting members who bring youthful perspectives and come from diverse backgrounds and integrating them into an existing board.

TOP NEWS:

* A majority of the New York City Council signed a letter to de Blasio urging him to provide legal help without restrictions to immigrants, which is the public defender model currently used by the New York Immigrant Family Unity Project, the New York Times reports.

* An operator of three day care centers in Brooklyn was sentenced to up to 15 years in prison in Brooklyn Supreme Court on Wednesday for stealing more than $50,000 from the NYC Administration for Children’s Services funds, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle writes.

* A trustee for Bronx-based chain of drug and alcohol rehabilitation clinics, Narco Freedom, pleaded guilty on its behalf to stealing millions of dollars from Medicaid, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said, Reuters reports.

* After three months on the job, Housing and Urban Development secretary Ben Carson has yet to visit New York, the city that swallows a huge chunk of his agency’s budget, New York City Housing Authority chair Shola Olatoye said Wednesday, The Real Deal writes.

* In New York City, the rate of severely overcrowded households increased 18 percent from 2014 to 2015, according to the latest available data from the Association for Neighborhood and Housing Development, DNAinfo reports.

* The most prominent academic critic of de Blasio’s pre-kindergarten plan is beginning to change his mind after releasing a study this week praising the merits of universal early childhood programs, Politico New York reports.

* Legal Aid Society lawyers want the state Health Department to change its policies after the agency green-lighted a landlord’s plan to force ailing residents — including a Holocaust survivor — out of a Brooklyn assisted-living facility, according to the Daily News.

* We’re anxious to see how the mayor and City Council react because the impact of Trump’s proposed cuts on New York City would be nothing short of a nightmare, Community Service Society President David Jones writes in Amsterdam News.

FOCUS ON HEALTHCARE:

* Staten Island University Hospital will permanently shut down its Blood Donor Program, based on the Ocean Breeze campus, on June 30, the Staten Island Advance writes.

* Public education, public hospitals and vaccinations, emergency food and shelter, tax credits for low-income workers and other residents, and Medicaid play a crucial role in ensuring that New Yorkers are able to live and thrive to the greatest possible extent, Nisha Agarwal, commissioner of the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs, Steve Banks, commissioner of the city’s Department of Social Services, and David Sandman, president and CEO of the New York State Health Foundation, write in City Limits.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* The Trump administration has drafted a regulation that would dramatically scale back the federal mandate that employers provide no cost birth control coverage, by providing an exemption to anyone who raises religious or moral objections, the Washington Post writes.

* While media coverage of Trump's proposed budget has focused on his plan to eliminate 66 programs and slash funding for hundreds more, until now one major aspect of the plan has escaped attention: the White House budget blueprint silently, yet effectively, targets private philanthropy as the fallback subsidy for government programs that would be downsized or eliminated, Tim Delaney, president and CEO of the National Council of Nonprofits, writes in the Philanthropy News Digest.

* National Nonprofit Reading Partners is now under threat, one of several education programs that would be hit hard under a Trump administration proposal to eliminate the Corporation for National and Community Service, which this year has a 1 billion dollar budget, The 74 writes.

IN DEPTH:

* Child-care changes have expanded the program options available to working parents with young children, however the city faces a number of challenges in maintaining and improving these services, particularly as the city moves to shift the management of EarlyLearn from ACS to DOE, according to the Independent Budget Office.

An Effective and Efficient Closing Process: A Roundtable Discussion – Friday, June 9, 2017

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* EMERGENYC, or Emerge, is a program at New York University that since 2008 has been training emerging artists whose work is a vehicle for social and political activism, NPR reports.

* A local nonprofit unveiled a newly renovated senior home in Chinatown as part of the organization's larger work to provide stable, affordable housing for New York City's growing senior population, according to Patch.

NYN BUZZ:

* Developmental Disabilities Institute, the leading service provider for children and adults with autism on Long Island, is the recipient of a 25,000 dollar grant from The Nature’s Bounty Foundation, to foster healthy eating habits. The grant will provide healthy food choices and life skills for individuals being served with autism and other developmental disabilities at DDI’s Children’s Residential Program. In 2016, DDI’s Children’s Residential Program began a Learning Garden Program with two Tower Gardens. This program allowed students to participate in the planting and maintenance of the gardens, and the produce has been used to make healthy salads and vegetable breads.

* Madison Square Boys & Girls Club, a youth development organization that provides after-school, Saturday and summer youth development programming to young people ages 6 to 18 in under-resourced neighborhoods of New York City, broke ground on its new Clubhouse at the intersection of West 155th Street and Bradhurst Avenue in Harlem. The groundbreaking was commemorated with a ceremony where President Bill Clinton provided the keynote address. The ceremony also included a special message from President George H.W. Bush. The Clubhouse will be named in honor of The Pinkerton Foundation, whose generous endowment will support a wide-range of programming at the Clubhouse for approximately 1,500 new members. The Clubhouse, which will be Madison’s largest and most advanced facility to date, will also serve as the organization’s new citywide administrative hub and headquarters. Madison currently serves over 5,000 members between the ages of 6 and 18 at four Clubhouses located in Brooklyn and the Bronx.

GRANTS AND FUNDING:

* Queens Council on the Arts announced the 2018 Queens Arts Fund grant cycle open. New guidelines with eligibility requirements and the online grant application for the 2018 grant cycle become available on the QCA website on June 1, with an Application Deadline of October 26. Information Sessions begin on June 8. The QAF Grant support Queens–based cultural projects by individual artists, collectives, artist–nonprofit partnerships and nonprofit organizations, meeting eligibility requirements, that offer distinctive cultural programs for the Queens community. If you are a Queens artist or if you are producing or presenting cultural activities in Queens in 2018 then check out the 4 funding opportunities available: Community Arts Grant; Arts Access Grant; New Works Grant; and Community Engagement Commissioning

NYC spends $25 million or more per year on children in foster care due to homelessness, according to a new report by the Institute for Children, Poverty and Homelessness. "Taken Away: The Prevalence of Homeless Children in Foster Care," explores data about homeless children, their families and foster care. It highlights the needs and raises questions about how families could be better supported while children are maintained in safe, stable homes.

LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

Associate Executive Director of Programs NEW ALTERNATIVES FOR CHILDREN New York, New York

Housing Development Project Manager BROOKLYN COMMUNITY SERVICES Brooklyn, New York Foster Parent Recruiter GRAHAM WINDHAM Bronx, New York

Controller MERCY HOME FOR CHILDREN Brooklyn, New York

Controller MERCY HOME FOR CHILDREN Brooklyn, New York

* New York City’s Civilian Complaint Review Board moved to substantiate an excessive force claim against the NYPD officer involved in the 2014 death of Eric Garner, even as federal prosecutors present evidence to a grand jury, the New York Post writes.

* State Senate Democrats will unveil legislation Thursday to promote the creation of employee-owned businesses and will release a report showing that employee-owned businesses have had a strong record of job growth in recent years, the Daily News reports.

* Piers packed with tourists forced to wait for a ride on New York City’s new ferry service over Memorial Day weekend was a sign of success to Mayor Bill de Blasio, even though critics say there aren’t enough boats to carry everybody waiting for a trip, the Daily News reports.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

June 1 - 17th Annual New York State Supportive Housing Conference

Visit http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/events/vcskx/73705567 to submit an event or view all community events.





NYN EVENTS:

NONPROFIT EVENTS:

* On Aug. 3, NYN Media is hosting Nonprofit HRCon. This event will present roundtable discussions and feature industry experts who will discuss how to align talent management strategies necessary for an evolving workforce. It will also talk to the workforce out there about how to enhance their career through education, becoming part of multigenerational team and exploring board involvement. Featured speakers and panel presenters will share insights to help you leverage culture and human capital management practices to drive organizational growth. Learn more here.

City & State is the premier publication covering New York politics and the nonprofit sector, featuring profiles and Q&As, in-depth policy analysis, commentary, political gossip and more.

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

11 a.m. – New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer delivers remarks at the Summit on Latinos in NYC, Hunter College, Silberman School of Social Work, 2180 Third Ave., Manhattan.

12 p.m. – New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer and acting Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez push back against the Trump administration's disastrous tough on crime policies, Walt Whitman Park, 165 Cadman Plaza E., Brooklyn.

1 p.m. – The Association of Legal Aid Attorneys/UAW Local 2325 demand that New York City fully resolves outstanding labor contracts supporting public defense work for more than 1,000 unionized attorneys and support staff at The Legal Aid Society, City Hall steps, Manhattan.

2:30 p.m. – State Senate Minority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins along with state Sens. Jamaal Bailey and Daniel Squadron announce legislation to expand employee-owned businesses, 3386 Jerome Ave., Bronx.

5 p.m. – Activist Linda Sarsour, New York City first lady Chirlane McCray and city Health Commissioner Mary Bassett speak at the CUNY Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy commencement ceremony, Apollo Theater, 253 W. 125th St., Manhattan.

6 p.m. – Bronx Borough President Rubén Díaz Jr. and City Council members Ritchie Torres and James Vacca host the seventh annual LGBTQ & Allies Pride Awards Ceremony, Billy’s, 856 River Ave., Bronx.

7 p.m. – Public Advocate James delivers remarks at the Stonewall Democratic Club’s Pride is Resistance annual event, Trinity Place Restaurant & Bar, 115 Broadway, Manhattan.

7 p.m. and 10 p.m. – “Road to City Hall” features New York City Housing Preservation and Development Commissioner Maria Torres-Springer, NY1.

POINT OF INTEREST: “What often happens is a low-income family get evicted for whatever reason, and it is often the case that they will spend a long period of time bouncing around and couch surfing with family and friends, doubled and tripled up, and searching for affordable housing,” Benjamin Dulchin, executive director of ANHD, via DNAinfo.