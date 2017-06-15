Editor’s note: Today, NYN Media is hosting its third annual Nonprofit OpCon. This event focuses on streamlining processes and operations for nonprofits in New York. How do we make things easier and more pleasant for executive leadership, operations, information technology, risk, finance and human resources? There are new industry standards to consider, and new guidelines around applying for public funds to learn. Click here to watch the livestream.





FROM NYN MEDIA:



* Socialite and board member Jean Shafiroff joins us at the Board Table to talk about her recently released book Successful Philanthropy: How to Make A Life By What You Give, and shares advice for board members on such things as how to make asks of friends.

TOP NEWS:

* New York City’s new Administration for Children’s Services commissioner expressed “significant concerns” about a council legislative package aimed at tightening scrutiny over his embattled department, saying it could “inhibit our efforts toward reform,” the New York Post reports.

* Public Advocate Letitia James called on Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the state Legislature to “step up” and take “bold and brave steps” to address the city’s homelessness crisis, arguing that the city is “just treading water” without the resources of state government, The Observer writes.

* In 2017, all 1,551 eligible kids who live in city shelters got pre-K seats for the school year that starts in September, up from 860 kids in shelters who got offers for seats in 2016, the Daily News writes.

* Domestic violence continues to drive homelessness in New York City, ahead of evictions and overcrowding, and to address the issue, the city is also bolstering its separate, smaller system of domestic violence shelters by opening 54 additional apartment-style units for families next month, the Times writes.

* Kevin Jennings, a history teacher turned nonprofit leader who is also a former Obama official, has been named the next president of the Tenement Museum in Manhattan, the New York Times reports.

* Assemblymember Ellen Jaffee, Chair of the Assembly Children and Families Committee, urged the governor and the Division of Budget to support children, youth, the direct care workforce and voluntary not-for-profit agencies that care for the most vulnerable, according to a press release.

* With just a week left in the legislative session, Cuomo introduced for the first time his own Child Victims Act bill, which mirrors the Assembly’s bill that passed last week, a move that won praise from many of the victims who have been fighting for the issue for more than a decade, the Daily News reports.

* New York City’s bail bondsmen operate almost entirely without regulation, and often without licenses or scrutiny of their services, which are frequently punitively expensive, according to a report released by the Brooklyn Community Bail Fund, a nonprofit that partners with public defender agencies to bail people out of jail, the Village Voice reports.

FOCUS ON HEALTH CARE:

* Older Americans are still waiting to hear how Senate Republicans will make health insurance more affordable for them, CNNMoney reports.

* In an op-ed for Teen Vogue, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman writes about the importance of keeping birth control access free and why he introduced a bill in New York to help ensure this.

* Money-losing health insurer Oscar is teaming up with the Cleveland Clinic, which is a major win for Oscar but could falter if Obamacare is gutted by Congress, Bloomberg writes.

************

By offering lower rates than the NY state Unemployment Insurance system, as well as offering expert claims monitoring services, a robust HR platform and toolkit, and outplacement services, UST helps nonprofits save over $35 million every year. With a long and successful history working with New York nonprofits we are certain your organization will find long term value with UST and encourage you to get a quick savings analysis. To learn more visit us here.

************

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* The fragile bipartisan alliance that formed around the charter school movement could fall apart in the Trump era, Buzzfeed writes.

* Previously unannounced directives will limit the Department of Justice’s use of a storied civil rights enforcement tool, and loosen the Department of Education’s requirements on investigations, ProPublica reports.

IN DEPTH:

* Though the Syrian crisis is a huge and heartbreaking story, it has translated into relatively little charitable giving, mainly because of bad marketing, the Times writes.

* For-profit charter schools are less likely to improve student achievement than nonprofit charter schools or traditional public schools, according to a new report from Stanford University’s Center for Research on Education Outcomes, The 74 writes.

************

Don’t miss The Joel Paul Group at OpCon:

The Joel Paul Group, founded in 1986, identifies and recruits experienced professionals to lead non-profits and academic institutions into the future. We handle each search – and each candidate – with the utmost confidentiality, professionalism, and sensitivity.

JPG has provided executive search and consulting services to the non-profit community for more than 30 years. Learn more about us at joelpaul.com.

************

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* Coalition for Queens, a nonprofit coding school, says it can equip students with marketable skills, but it also has come up with a way to put its money where its mouth is: the school has linked its funding model to the success of its students, Quartz writes.

* The Ridgewood Presbyterian Church is negotiating a partnership with a homeless services nonprofit to provide beds for about a dozen homeless people who frequent the area near the Forest Avenue subway station, Queens Chronicle writes.

* The New York Civil Liberties Union has sued the NYPD, asking a court to set guidelines on the “can’t confirm or deny” tactic’s use and arguing that if left unchecked, the Glomar response could have a chilling effect on Freedom of Information Law, requests, the New York Times writes.

************

KPIs and Dashboards – A Nonprofit Gamechanger

Visibility and transparency are paramount to your nonprofits’ success. Everyone from program managers to board members need insight into different aspects of financial data to make the right decisions. Choosing the right KPIs and dashboards can be game-changing. Download this free guide to nonprofit dashboards today.

For over 25 years, JMT has been helping nonprofits achieve sustainability and mission effectiveness. Learn more about JMT Consulting.

************

NYN BUZZ:

* Members of New York City’s philanthropic, business, health care and Alzheimer’s communities joined forces at The Pierre, at the annual “Forget-Me-Not” Gala hosted by CaringKind, (formerly known as the Alzheimer’s Association, NYC Chapter). CaringKind has been NYC’s leading expert in Alzheimer’s and dementia caregiving for over three decades. The event, emceed by CBS 2 Medical Reporter Dr. Max Gomez, raised $1.8 million. Honored at this year’s Gala with the Corporate Leadership Award was Allergan, for its longstanding partnership and generous support of CaringKind. CaringKind also honored its longest-serving Board Member William M. Brachfeld, as well as Heath B. McLendon, Board Member Emeritus, for their service and dedication to CaringKind and to the more than half a million New Yorkers who have dementia or are caring for someone who does.

* Yesterday, the Mayor’s Public Engagement Unit, Community Affairs Unit and Robin Hood hosted a Day of Action to connect seniors to existing financial and nutritional support programs offered by the City, such as SNAP, WIC, EITC, SCRIE and Free Tax Prep. Organizers assisted New Yorkers with navigating the application process for these benefits. This campaign is part of Start by Asking, a partnership between the City and Robin Hood to connect New Yorkers with a range of existing programs that can improve their financial security and life in the city, including nutritional supports and tax refund credits. SNAP can help families and seniors save on groceries; however, only one-third of eligible seniors in NYC are receiving this benefit.

* Tuesday, June 27 marks the annual National HIV Testing Day, and The Alliance for Positive Change will be out in force encouraging New Yorkers to play their part in ending the HIV/AIDS epidemic. The Alliance will be conducting free and confidential testing at several Duane Reade/Walgreens locations; the organization’s headquarters in Midtown; and its community centers in East Harlem, Washington Heights, and the Lower East Side. The Alliance for Positive Change serves New Yorkers seeking health, recovery, and a better future as they navigate life with HIV and other chronic health conditions.

************

Partners for Nonprofits was founded to provide organizations with a single, reliable source for state-of-the-art evidence-based technical assistance at an affordable price. We offer a range of services including strategic planning, program design and evaluation, organizational restructuring and management consulting. We will work with you online, in person, via Skype, or by telephone—helping to improve staff knowledge and skills, build capacity, and increase the effectiveness of your organization. We’re not consultants… we're Partners.

LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

(Visit www.nyncareers.com to view all jobs.)

To advertise your employment opportunities with NYN Media email lblake@cityandstateny.com.

Energize Your Nonprofit Organization

Get more done with the experienced professionals and fresh perspectives of Accounting Management Solutions, now CliftonLarsonAllen (CLA). We understand nonprofits and will work with you to strengthen your organization and move you closer to your goals. Connect with CLA for part-time and interim resources, special projects, consulting, professional search, and other finance and accounting resources. Learn how we can help you.

************

POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* City & State interviews Susie Miller Carello, executive director of the SUNY Charter Schools Institute and New York City Schools Chancellor Carmen Fariña about how the charter school battle will play out in the final days of the state legislative session.

* An anti-Airbnb coalition of politicians, housing and tenant groups, and unions is creating a hotline for New York City tenants to blow the whistle on illegal short-term rentals that are listed on the vacation rental website, the Daily News writes.

* Everton Wagstaffe and Reginald Connor spent years in prison wrongly convicted of a kidnapping and will be paid a total of $25.6 million by New York City and the state, the Times writes.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

June 15 -- Frances Kunreuther and Sean Thomas-Breitfeld of The Building Movement Project host a live webinar featuring new exercises, tools, case studies and more to help nonprofits better engage their communities

Visit http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/events/xkyzw/76721984 to submit an event or view all community events.





HAPPY BIRTHDAY: To Lissa Mariel Southerland, Regional Director, Manhattan Health Centers of Community Healthcare Network.

To see your birthday mentioned, click here.

NYN EVENTS:

* On Aug. 3, NYN Media is hosting Nonprofit HRCon. This event will present roundtable discussions and feature industry experts who will discuss how to align talent management strategies necessary for an evolving workforce. It will also talk to the workforce out there about how to enhance their career through education, becoming part of multigenerational team and exploring board involvement. Featured speakers and panel presenters will share insights to help you leverage culture and human capital management practices to drive organizational growth. Learn more here.

************

The Execu|Search Group is a leading recruitment and temporary staffing firm headquartered in NYC with additional offices in NY, NJ, CT, MA, and FL.

For over 30 years, we’ve been committed to finding people jobs they love and connecting companies with the talent they need. We specialize in: Accounting & Finance, Creative & Digital, Financial Services, Engineering, Human Resources, Health Services, Information Technology, Legal Services, Nonprofit, and Office Support. www.execu-search.com

************

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

1 p.m. – The New York City Council Committee on Land Use holds a public meeting on reporting requirements for summary actions involving urban renewal plans, Council Chambers, City Hall, Manhattan.

4 p.m. – New York Secretary of State Rossana Rosado and others discuss issues facing the state’s immigrant communities and what the state is doing to assist them, Queens Public Library, 86-07 Broadway, Queens.

5:30 p.m. – Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul congratulates honorees at the YWCA of Genesee County's annual Women of Distinction Awards, Genesee Community College, Stuart Steiner Theater, 1 College Road, Batavia.

5:30 p.m. – The city of Albany hosts a panel discussion about the experience of refugees and immigrants and ways to welcome and support them, Albany City Hall Rotunda, 24 Eagle St., Albany.

7 p.m. – CBS 2 News, WCBS Radio 880, 1010 WINS, the Daily News, New York Immigration Coalition and Common Cause New York host a town hall meeting ahead of the New York City mayoral election debates, New York Hall of Science, 47-01 111th St., Queens.

POINT OF INTEREST: Domestic violence has continued to increase, and now accounts for about 30 percent of homeless families with children, via the New York Times.