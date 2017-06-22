FROM NYN MEDIA:

On this week's podcast, we talk to Mary McCormick, president of the Fund for the City of New York, which for nearly 50 years has worked to innovate how governments and nonprofits meet their targets.

* The state legislative session ended without an agreement to extend mayoral control of New York City’s schools, which expires on June 30, and unless lawmakers return for a special session before the school year begins, a board will be appointed to run the schools, the New York Post writes.

* Since Gov. Andrew Cuomo granted Comptroller Scott Stringer more authority to look at shelters, the comptroller's team only did inspections at child care centers in 21 shelters and two of them were shut down, NY1 reports.

* Closing Rikers Island will take at least a decade and will require a big decline in the inmate population, a continued drop in already low crime rates, a wellspring of funding and political capital, according to a blunt proposal that Mayor Bill de Blasio intends to unveil today, the New York Times reports.

* After more than three years since Housing New York was announced, to increase the supply of affordable housing, City & State takes a closer look at the initiative’s progress.

* Government should take seriously recommendations based on the work of the Family Homelessness Task Force and by recognizing that family homelessness is not something that any one entity can solve on its own, the heads of three nonprofits write in the Observer.

* Bronx Borough President Rubén Díaz Jr. and Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams are trying to improve the city’s gifted and talented programs by aiming to prevent ZIP codes from defining the destinies of promising black and Hispanic students, the Post writes.

* New York City has attempted to address gender issues by funding nonprofitsthat work with young women of color in neighborhoods, but the organizations often don’t have representation on their staff or boards of the very groups they aim to help, NationSwell writes.

* We need a cultural plan that advances artistic practices and cultural institutions that serve New Yorkers who will be the most affected by proposed federal cuts, or we risk losing the diversity that makes the city a cultural hub, Michele Kumi Baer, a program associate for The New York Community Trust writes in the Huffington Post.

FOCUS ON HEALTH CARE:

* Senate Republicans, who have promised a repeal of the Affordable Care Act for seven years, took a major step this morning toward that goal, unveiling a bill to cut Medicaid deeply and end the health law’s mandate that most Americans have health insurance, the New York Times writes.

* Major health care groups in Buffalo are warning that the health plan emerging in Congress will lead to millions of people losing health insurance and many others being hurt by major cutbacks in Medicaid, the Buffalo News writes.

* The discussion of improving health outcomes is moving beyond blaming the individual and genetic predisposition, and more towards the discussion of how the environment influences health, Nupur Chaudhury, Program Officer at The New York State Health Foundation writes in Philanthropy New York.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* The executive order Trump signed directing requiring federal agencies to review a controversial visa program meant to attract skilled foreign labor could adversely affect New York’s economy, the Daily News writes.

IN DEPTH:

* The fifth “Arts & Economic Prosperity” report from Americans for the Arts makes a compelling case for the vital economic contributions of the nonprofit cultural sector, Hyperallergic writes.

* Jason Lee, the interim president and CEO of the Association of Fundraising Professionals, offers three considerations for nonprofits looking to work together to raise funds in the Stanford Social Innovation Review.

* All told, the richest donor in each state have given more than $84.7 billion to charity since the early 2000s, the Chronicle of Philanthropy reports.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* Protesters stormed the stage at a chaotic East Harlem community board meeting Tuesday night, equating a controversial city plan to rezone the neighborhood to "ethnic cleansing" and even tussling with attendees after the board voted not to reject the proposal outright, DNAinfo writes.

* After selling its headquarters last year, Helen Keller Services for the Blind has leased 46,000 square feet at180 Livingston Street in Downtown Brooklyn, Commercial Observer writes.

* Myrtle Avenue Brooklyn Partnership was one of five recipients of the “Neighborhood Challenge” grant to create a financial literacy app that aims to help low income residents of Fort Greene and Clinton Hill identify federal, state and local benefits available to them, BK Reader writes.

NYN BUZZ:

On June 21, in honor of the 100th anniversary of the NYC Zoning Resolution of 1916, the Urban Land Institute New York hosted its first Young Leaders Group Signature Panel entitled Zoning the City. The event included a special keynote address by Marisa Lago, Chair of the New York City Planning Commission. Lago addressed how zoning and public engagement, together with coordinated public and private capital investment strategies, can better facilitate urban planning objectives. Panelists addressed topics related to the city’s zoning process as well as the East New York Rezoning, the Greater East Midtown Rezoning and how zoning might help resolve some of the city’s greatest challenges.

* In light of increased anxiety in immigrant communities across the country, the New York Immigration Coalition and Qualitas of Life Foundation released a new guide that details the steps immigrant New Yorkers can take to understand and safeguard their finances, regardless of their immigration status. Funded by the New York City Council through the NYIC's Key to the City Initiative, Your Money, Your Future: A Basic Guide for Financial Education and Empowerment provides a basic overview of the American financial system, with the aim to educate and better inform immigrant communities. The guide navigates solutions to the barriers that prevent immigrants from reaching their full economic potential and security, including a lack of reliable information, inaccessible financial services and language barriers.

CAREER MOVES:

* Eric Maidenberg, Chief Business Officer of UBS Hedge Fund Solutions, has joined the Board of Directors of Lighthouse Guild, the leading nonprofit vision and healthcare organization. Maidenberg is primarily responsible for day-to-day business activities at UBS Hedge Fund Solutions as well as supporting the Global Head with strategic initiatives. He has over 21 years of investment industry experience and holds both a BS and an MBA from New York University. Lighthouse Guild, based in New York, is the leading nonprofit vision and healthcare organization with a long history of addressing the needs of people who are blind or visually impaired, including those with multiple disabilities or chronic medical conditions.

POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* Joseph Lhota, who led the Metropolitan Transportation Authority under Gov. Andrew Cuomo before leaving for a failed New York City mayoral run in 2013, was chosen by the governor to return as chairman and confirmed by the state Senate late Wednesday, The New York Times reports.

* After his nomination by Cuomo last week, Paul Feinman was confirmed by the state Senate to serve on the state Court of Appeals, making him the first openly gay person to serve on the state’s highest court, the Times writes.

* State lawmakers ended the legislative session without renewing county sales taxes and New York City’s personal income tax, which will expire in the fall if the state Legislature doesn’t return and pass extenders, the Post reports.

June 24 -- 14th Annual Stonewall Sails Regatta

11 a.m. – The Legal Aid Society and New York City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito hold a press conference calling on the state Office of Court Administration to take immediate action to stop U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement courthouse raids, City Hall steps, Manhattan.

11 a.m. – New York elected officials, unions, advocates, community organizations, grass-roots groups and impacted consumers hold a press conference to discuss the impact of the U.S. Senate’s health care bill, state Capitol, Albany.

2 p.m. – The New York City Council Committee on Juvenile Justice tours the South Bronx NeON, 198 E. 161st St., Bronx.

6 p.m. – De Blasio and first lady Chirlane McCray host the LGBT Pride Reception with remarks to follow, Gracie Mansion, 88th Street and East End Avenue, Manhattan.

6 p.m. – The Justice for All Coalition hosts a community march and rally to protest development in western Queens, Jacob Riis Community Center, 10-25 41st Ave., Queens.

6 p.m. – State Sen. David Carlucci hosts a free training on how to administer Naloxone, a medication used to block the effects of an opioid overdose, Pearl River Library, 80 Franklin Ave., Pearl River.

7 p.m. – CBS 2 News, WCBS Radio 880, 1010 WINS, the Daily News, New York Immigration Coalition and Common Cause New York host one in a series of town halls ahead of the New York City mayoral election debates, Brooklyn Public Library, 10 Grand Army Plaza, Brooklyn.

7 p.m. – New York City Councilman Jumaane Williams attends the Interfaith Coalition of Brooklyn’s Second Annual Interfaith Dinner, Our Lady of Refuge Church, 2020 Foster Ave, Brooklyn.

POINT OF INTEREST: “Any elected official, including the mayor, who continues to stand in the way of speedy movement toward closing Rikers will continue to feel the wrath of the Close Rikers Campaign,” JustLeadershipUSA's Glenn E. Martin on a plan to shutter Rikers Island which he deems too long, via the Times.