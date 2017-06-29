FROM NYN MEDIA:

* Ana Oliveira, president and CEO of The New York Women’s Foundation and member of the Independent Commission on New York City Criminal Justice and Incarceration Reform, and Alison Wilkey director of public policy at the Prisoner Reentry Institute, joined our podcast to talk about what led to - and came out of - a report on women’s experiences in Rikers.

TOP NEWS:

* After a series of high-profile deaths and personnel shakeups within the city's Administration for Children's Services, high-ranking ACS officials this week responded to critiques of the agency, and discussed new initiatives moving forward, the Staten Island Advance reports.

* A Florida-based legal advocacy organization is suing over a "hate group" label that it and other nonprofits received on Guidestar, a website that maintains a database of information about U.S. charities, the Associated Press reports.

* Following a day of closed-door talks between legislative leaders and Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the Assembly passed a deal that included a two-year extension of mayoral control of New York City schools as part of wide-ranging deal, with the state Senate set to vote on it this afternoon, the Daily News reports.

* Key goals of the city’s school desegregation plan unveiled earlier this month would be achieved even without significant policy changes, a report by the New School’s Center for New York City Affairs charges, the Daily News writes.

* In a new volume from the Nonprofit Fund and the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, Muzzy Rosenblatt, executive director of the Bowery Residents Committee, suggests a shift toward a results-based funding model, CityLab writes.

* New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio sent a letter to the U.S. Justice Department saying that the city was cooperating with immigration officials to the extent required under federal law and that the city should not lose a federal law enforcement grant, The New York Times writes.

* New York City-based racial justice and social inclusion organizations Race Forward: The Center for Racial Justice Innovation and the Center for Social Inclusion, have merged, NonProfit Times reports.

* Lambda Legal, a New York City-based legal nonprofit that works on behalf of LGBT people and HIV patients, filed a lawsuit against the St. Johns County School Board in St. Augustine, Florida on behalf of a student who claims he's been prevented from using the boys' restroom at a school, Newsweek writes.

* The Kellogg Foundation will award about $24 million in grants to organizations in 13 cities and one state, including groups in Buffalo, to help fight racism, the Associated Press writes.

FOCUS ON HEALTH CARE:

* De Blasio joined mayors from across the country on a conference call with reporters to criticize the U.S. Senate healthcare bill and its potential impact on their hospitals and their fight against opioid overdoses, the Daily News reports.

* Managed Healthcare Executive writes about what happened after Services for the UnderServed agency received a grant to partner with a technology company to reduce the cost of care and increase quality.

************

GOT SPACE? Let NYN Media list your office or co-working space, meeting or conference rooms, performance or program space available for rent on a yearly, monthly or daily basis. We are happy to offer you a chance to promote your space in our First Read Nonprofit daily newsletter reaching thousands of executives at New York's nonprofits. Please contact NYN Media for details on how to take advantage of this opportunity.

************

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* Authorities in New York and North Carolina are looking into a nonprofit led by an attorney to Donald Trump, after the Guardian reported it had steered tens of millions of dollars to the attorney, his family and their businesses, according to The Guardian.

* Carlos Cardona, an undocumented immigrant who developed a respiratory illness from working at the World Trade Center site in the weeks after the 9/11 attacks, no longer faces the threat of deportation, as he was released from federal detention, the Daily News reports.

IN DEPTH:

* A Stanford professor argues that big philanthropy is largely incompatible with democracy, but that it could be reformed to promote equality, rather than undermine it, The Atlantic writes.

* LGBTQ youth need shelters to be safe from harassment and sexual assault, but too often, shelters fail to protect them, ThinkProgress writes.

* With a new resident social worker, the Brooklyn Public Library is pushing staff and patrons toward a culture of inclusivity, CityLab writes.

************

Energize Your Nonprofit Organization

Get more done with the experienced professionals and fresh perspectives of Accounting Management Solutions, now CliftonLarsonAllen (CLA). We understand nonprofits and will work with you to strengthen your organization and move you closer to your goals. Connect with CLA for part-time and interim resources, special projects, consulting, professional search, and other finance and accounting resources. Learn how we can help you.

************

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* One New York City nursing home operated by the New Jewish Home serves as the first stop for impoverished teens exploring careers in the medical field, NationSwell writes.

* The Association of Community Employment Programs for the Homeless celebrated its 25- year anniversary by moving to a bigger space at 30-30 Northern Blvd, QNS.com writes.

* America Magazine profiles Reconnect Brooklyn, a nonprofit that provides jobs and skills training to young men who other businesses are reluctant to employ because they have struggled with school or work in the past.

* Since 2014 the New York City–based Drive Change has been operating a food truck, called Snowday, as a way of reducing recidivism rates among young people, NationSwell writes.

NYN BUZZ:

* The Chinese-American Planning Council, Inc. was awarded a grant of $808,000 over two years from the Brooke Astor Fund for New York City Education, administered by The New York Community Trust, to support the Ready Readers program to serve 300 children each year within CPC's six after-school programs. Over the two-year grant period, the program will provide after-school reading programs for more children in the 1st, 2nd and 3rd grades, train CPC community educators on implementing the literacy curriculum, and continue the implementation and study of an enriched literacy program model. Since 2015, CPC has served 280 children through this literacy model.

* Today Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services Herminia Palacio, Special Advisor to the Mayor Lorraine Cortes-Vazquez, Department of Social Services Commissioner Steven Banks, and Department of Education Chief Operating Officer Ursulina Ramirez will commemorate the achievements of more than 100 college-bound high school graduates currently residing in shelter. Together with their families, the graduates will join staff from the Department of Homeless Services and its partners at the New York Public Library’s Celeste Bartos Forum for an evening celebration, where they will be awarded a free laptop to help them with their college studies.

GRANTS AND FUNDING:

* The Workplace Health and Safety Request for Applications is seeking to secure the services of eligible community-based organizations, direct service providers, occupational health and safety clinics, and other nonprofit organizations that can assist the New York State Department of Labor to provide education and training about occupational health and safety hazards. All awards are subject to funding availability. Applications/proposals will be accepted on an ongoing basis until no later than 4 pm Eastern Standard Time on Dec. 29. Read more here.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: To Bernadette Williams, Administrative Staff Analyst at the Human Resources Administration.

To see your birthday mentioned, click here.

LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

(Visit www.nyncareers.com to view all jobs.)

To advertise your employment opportunities with NYN Media email lblake@cityandstateny.com.





POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* After Republican New York City mayoral candidate Paul Massey Jr. dropped out of the race on Wednesday, Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis will take on de Blasio as the GOP’s presumptive nominee, surprising many who initially doubted her candidacy, the Post writes.

* As primary elections approach and campaigns kick into high gear, a majority of New York City candidates will have their coffers bolstered by the city Campaign Finance Board’s public matching funds program, which matches eligible donations at a 6-to-1 ratio, Gotham Gazette reports.

* The new Tappan Zee Bridge is set to be named after Cuomo’s father, the late Gov. Mario Cuomo, under an agreement reached in the Assembly late Wednesday night, less than a week after the state Senate approved the same measure, the New York Post writes.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

July 18 -- Webinar on Taking Your Cause Mobile

Visit http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/events/z47pg/79607561 to submit an event or view all community events.

************

It’s time to bring Truth, Fairness, and Transparency to Asbestos Litigation in New York. New legislation closes a loophole that powerful and politically connected law firms have used to reap billions in contingency fees by requiring anyone who files asbestos lawsuits to file trust claims and disclose trust claim material. New York should join the 12 states that have already passed this law and protect the integrity of our justice system.

************

NYN EVENTS:

* On Aug. 3, NYN Media is hosting Nonprofit HRCon. This event will present roundtable discussions and feature industry experts who will discuss how to align talent management strategies necessary for an evolving workforce. It will also talk to the workforce out there about how to enhance their career through education, becoming part of a multigenerational team and exploring board involvement. Featured speakers and panel presenters will share insights to help you leverage culture and human capital management practices to drive organizational growth. Learn more here.

NYN Media is proud to present our third annual Nonprofit MarkCon. Learn about marketing, brand building, and increasing awareness online and offline for your nonprofit. This full day conference will bring together marketing and communications executives from nonprofits across New York. Join us on Sept. 14 at the Museum of Jewish Heritage. Discounted early bird tickets are now available. Learn more here.

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

1 p.m. – The New York City Council Committees on Immigration and on Courts and Legal Services hold a joint oversight hearing on ICE enforcement in city courts, Council Chambers, City Hall, Manhattan.

1:15 p.m. – Republican New York City mayoral candidate Nicole Malliotakis hosts a press conference to discuss New York City's homeless crisis, City Hall, East side adjacent to the entrances for the 4, 5 and 6 trains, Manhattan.

1:30 p.m. – Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer moderates panel at Pa’lante’s Demystifying Housing Conference, Harlem State Office Building, 163 W. 125th St., third floor, Manhattan.

5 p.m. – Former Gov. David Paterson delivers the keynote address at the New York City Mission Society's Learning to Work program graduation ceremony, Washington Irving Young Adult Borough Center, 40 Irving Place, Manhattan.

6 p.m. – The New York City Commission on Human Rights hosts a conversation on race, community and human rights in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Bedford Stuyvesant Restoration Plaza, 1368 Fulton St., Brooklyn.

6 p.m. – New York City Administration for Children’s Services Commissioner David Hansell hosts the Achievement Gala for Youth in ACS Programs to honor youth who are celebrating major educational achievements, 150 William St., 19th floor, Manhattan.

6:30 p.m. – Public Advocate James hosts an event to honor leaders in the LGBTQ community, Hotel RL, 1080 Broadway, Brooklyn.

7 p.m. – CBS 2 News, WCBS Radio 880, 1010 WINS, the Daily News, New York Immigration Coalition and Common Cause New York host one in a series of town halls ahead of the New York City mayoral election debates, College of Staten Island, Recital Hall, 2800 Victory Blvd., Staten Island.

POINT OF INTEREST: “For example, let’s say shelter A has a hundred beds for a hundred people who stay for 12 months. Shelter B, on the other hand, serves 200 people with the same hundred beds, because its clients stay for an average of six months. Even though shelter B is serving twice as many people in a year’s time, both shelters get paid the same amount for their work.” Muzzy Rosenblatt, via CityLab.