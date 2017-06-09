FROM NYN MEDIA:

* If you’re at a nonprofit funded by the city of New York, and you’re thinking you don’t have to worry about the city’s internal staff ethics rules in Chapter 68 of the city charter, think again, writes Claude M. Millman, a partner at Kostelanetz & Fink LLP.

* The Jewish Board of Family and Children’s Services senior Director of Early Childhood Services Tonia Spence and Chief Program Officer John Kastan joined our NYN Media Insights podcast to talk about their new clinic treating zero to five-year-olds in the homes and shelters of their Brownsville, Brooklyn neighborhood.

TOP NEWS:

* The City University of New York, troubled by federal and state investigations, plans to overhaul the rules governing its affiliated nonprofit foundations to gain more control as part of an effort to reassure alumni and donors, The New York Times reports.

* Katie Hollander, who was appointed executive director of the New York nonprofit arts organization Creative Time in January 2016, will step down, the New York Times writes.

* Republican New York City mayoral candidate Nicole Malliotakis urged Mayor Bill de Blasio to veto the city budget over a last-minute provision on immigrant legal defense if he can’t pressure City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito to reverse course, the Daily News writes.

* Independent Democratic Conference Leader Jeff Klein introduced his own legislation to extend mayoral control over the New York City school system for another two years, while also giving more power to community parent boards, the Daily News reports.

* A group of Manhattan middle school students are behind legislation introduced to require New York City to release data on which schools have a club to support LGBT students and whether the clubs are getting city cash, the Daily News writes.

* Public Advocate Letitia James argues that Developers of city-backed affordable housing projects are still allowed to reject applicants based on factors that ultimately end up penalizing the very people whom affordable housing is supposed to help, City Limits writes.

* New York City’s pension system has become the first in the nation to fully divest from private prisons, city Comptroller Scott Stringer will announce Thursday, selling off about 48 million dollars in stocks and bonds of three private prison companies, the Daily News reports.

* Western New York nonprofits are invited to apply for free marketing assistance by Lockport-based J. Fitzgerald Group, which is undertaking its 10th CreateAthon next month, the Lockport Union Sun & Journal writes.

* David Shapiro, the president and CEO of Family and Children’s Services, announced last month his intention to run for Tompkins County Legislature, running as a Democrat and armed with a compassion-centric campaign message, Ithaca.com writes.

FOCUS ON HEALTHCARE:

* Gov. Andrew Cuomo is right to stand up for decent health care coverage for New Yorkers, but it suggests we are in danger of becoming not the union that the nation’s founders envisioned, but a federation of states and a failed experiment, the Times Union writes in an editorial.

* The Congressional Budget Office estimates the proposed cuts to Medicaid in the Affordable Care Act repeal bill that passed the House of Representatives amounts to 834 billion dollars over 10 years, particularly affecting services for disabled Americans, NPR reports.

* Offering universal services to eligible families before a child is born – and then from birth to school for 3-year-olds and onward – makes the biggest difference for families, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams and state Sen. Daniel Squadron write in Gotham Gazette.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* In Senate committee testimony on Wednesday, Housing Secretary Ben Carson seemed either unconcerned with, or unaware of, the extent of cuts Trump has ordered for the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Daily News writes.

IN DEPTH:

* The Building Movement Project’s just-released leadership report, “The Nonprofit Racial leadership Gap: What’s the Problem?”, highlights what many of us know: The nonprofit sector is experiencing a racial leadership gap, Nonprofit Quarterly writes.

* IBM announced the launch of Science for Social Good, a new program that partners IBM researchers with postdoctoral academic fellows and nonprofits to take on societal issues through data, Mashable writes.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* Rochester arts organizations Garth Fagan Dance and Rochester City Ballet received $10,000 each, while Geva Theatre Center will get $100,000 in recent grants the Schubert Foundation, the Democrat & Chronicle reports.

* A tiny Lower East Side synagogue nondescript and rundown building on Bialystoker Place has become the subject of a ferocious real estate battle between different factions, each claiming to be the synagogue’s lawful representative, Bedford + Bowery writes.

* The nonprofit Hip Hop Hall of Fame Museum announced that it had won a bid to place it on 125th Street, with the goal of preserving, archiving and showcasing hip-hop music and culture, DNAinfo reports.

* Asphalt Green's "Recess Enhancement Program" brings "active play" recess to 60 NYC schools, WNBC reports.

NYN BUZZ:

* Community Resource Exchange launched AMPLIFY 10, a crowdsourcing campaign designed to spread the word about and raise funds for its capacity building work with hundreds of nonprofit organizations across New York City and beyond. One of our initiatives is the CRE Rising Fund, where we partner with small nonprofits on consulting engagements free of charge. Your donations help us amplify our impact with the social change organizations we serve, and allow us to provide more pro bono consulting services to nonprofits that could otherwise not afford them.

* Today, Women’s City Club of New York hosts its 101st Annual Meeting, for members and non-members. The evening will feature highlights from the past year, including recognition of Milestone Members and the Member of the Year. Matilda Raffa Cuomo will provide the Keynote address. Her life’s work is closely aligned with the mission of Women’s City Club and she is dedicated to service, as evidenced by her longstanding role as a respected and distinguished advocate on behalf of women, children, and families. As First Lady of New York State from 1983 to 1995, Matilda Raffa Cuomo diligently worked with state and elected officials and community leaders to establish programs to prevent child abuse, strengthen families, promote adoption for foster care children, and improve school absenteeism and retention. Her work has been invaluable and its impact can be felt even today.

GRANTS AND FUNDING:

* New York State is issuing a Request for Proposals opportunity to advance the five-year goal of developing 6,000 units of supportive housing over five years for persons identified as homeless with special needs, conditions, or other life challenges. Part of New York State’s Housing Plan includes an investment of new supportive housing resources and services to address vulnerable populations experiencing homelessness. Therefore, the availability of and access to various support services such as employment and training opportunities, parenting education, counseling, independent living skills training, primary healthcare, substance use disorder treatment and mental health care, child care, and benefits advocacy are critical components of any project funded under this plan. The RFP makes available up to 25,000 dollars per unit annually in services and operating funds to support at least 1,200 units of permanent housing.

LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* From implementing universal pre-K to significantly reducing stop and frisk to empowering workers, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has moved our city forward in real, meaningful ways, city Public Advocate Letitia James writes in NY Slant.

* New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is launching a push to reform the state’s “broken” voting laws in the final weeks of the state’s legislative session, aiming to allow early voting, broader online registration and more, the Daily News reports.



* In an interview with City & State, GOP lawyer, consultant and commentator Juan Carlos “J.C.” Polanco discussed the launch of his campaign against New York City Public Advocate Letitia James, weighed in on charter schools and Rikers Island, and revealed which mayoral candidate he’s supporting.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

June 8 -- Women’s City Club of New York hosts its 101st Annual Meeting

NYN EVENTS:

* On June 15, NYN Media will host its third annual Nonprofit OpCon. This event focuses on streamlining processes and operations for nonprofits in New York.

* On Aug. 3, NYN Media is hosting Nonprofit HRCon. This event will present roundtable discussions and feature industry experts who will discuss how to align talent management strategies necessary for an evolving workforce.

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

11 a.m. – “The Capitol Pressroom” features state Sen. Patrick Gallivan, former Delaware Superior Court Judge Peggy Ableman, John Sheehan of the Adirondack Council and Bill Farber of the Hamilton County Board of Supervisors, WCNY.

12 p.m. – New York City Councilwoman Laurie Cumbo, Connect executive directors and fathers and sons take the Eighth Annual Father’s Day Pledge Against Violence, City Hall steps, Manhattan.

1:30 p.m. – Public Advocate James delivers testimony to the Public Health and Health Planning Council’s Establishment and Project Review Committee, 90 Church St., fourth floor, Manhattan.

1:30 p.m. – Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer speaks at Foodshare New York City launch event, Madison Square Park, Manhattan.

4 p.m. – New York City Consumer Affairs Commissioner Lorelei Salas and Black Lives Matter activist Alicia Garza keynote the LaGuardia Community College commencement, Barclays Center, 620 Atlantic Ave., Brooklyn.

4:15 p.m. – New York City first lady Chirlane McCray delivers remarks about mental health at the fourth annual Healing the Hurt conference, New York Law School, 185 W. Broadway, Manhattan.

6 p.m. – New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer attends the YM & YWHA of Washington Heights and Inwood 100th Anniversary Dinner, The Loeb Boathouse, Central Park, E. 72nd St., Manhattan.

6:30 p.m. – Transgender Legal Defense and Education Fund honors Cuomo at the 12th Annual Freedom Awards hosted by transgender trailblazer Janet Mock, Manhattan Penthouse, 80 Fifth Ave., Manhattan.

7 p.m. – De Blasio and City Councilwoman Karen Koslowitz will host a town hall meeting with residents of Rego Park, Forest Hills, Kew Gardens and Richmond Hill, Lost Battalion Hall, 9329 Queens Blvd., Queens.

7:15 p.m. – Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul highlights the state’s Women’s Suffrage Commission at Committee on Women in the Law 30th Anniversary Celebration, Baker Hostetler LLP, 45 Rockefeller Plaza, 14th floor, Manhattan.

